Remdesivir appears to be safe for seriously ill children.Patients may not pose the highest risk to hospital staff

Lab engineers will exhibit “Remdesivir”, a treatment for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Eva Pharma facility in Cairo, Egypt, on June 25, 2020. REUTERS / Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The following is a summary of some of the latest scientific research on the new coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for the virus-induced disease COVID-19. Antiviral Remdecibir Seems Safe for Children The antiviral drug remdesivir appears to be safe and effective in children with COVID-19 as well as adults, according to the largest study to date in children with severe COVID-19 who received this drug. ..Remdesivir sold by Gilead Sciences (GILD.O) Under the brand name Veklury, COVID-19 reduces the time to recovery for adults. Not yet approved for children under 12 years old. In March 2020, Gilead began accepting doctors’ requests for compassionate use of remdesivir in critically ill children with COVID-19. “Remdesivir was well tolerated and had a low incidence of serious adverse events,” researchers said Wednesday in pediatrics, in a new study of 77 children in the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain. Reported in. Within four weeks of starting treatment, 88% of children reduced their need for oxygen support, 83% recovered, and 73% were discharged. Of those who needed a ventilator, 90% were able to remove it. Randomized controlled trials are underway to confirm that the high levels of recovery are due to the effects of remdesivir, the researchers said. An editorial published in this study stated that “although morbidity and mortality differ, children hospitalized with acute COVID-19 often follow an adult-like disease course. Children also exhibit an adult-like remdecibyl response It’s likely. ” (((https://bit.ly/3eeoGRy, https://bit.ly/3enAnoW). Patients may not pose the highest COVID-19 risk to hospital staff A new study suggests that if a US healthcare worker at the forefront of a pandemic is infected with COVID-19, it is more likely to be transmitted locally than in patient care. At a major medical center in Wisconsin, researchers investigated potential sources of infection by analyzing the genetic sequences of the virus from swab samples from 95 healthcare workers and their patients. Only 11% of participants’ infections could be followed up to colleagues and only 4% to patients, the researchers reported in clinical infections. Their observations are consistent with recent studies assessing healthcare-related infections in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, and found that the most important risk factor for COVID-19 is not the workplace factor but the proportion of illness in the surrounding area. He said it was consistent with another recent study. “Healthcare professionals appear to be most commonly infected with SARS-CoV-2 through community exposure,” the researchers conclude. “This emphasizes the continued importance of wearing masks, physical distance, strong testing programs, and rapid distribution of vaccines.” (((https://bit.ly/3xausMz). Open https://tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl In an external browser with Reuters graphics on vaccines under development. Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos