Out-of-state students can apply for the vaccine on April 29





Out-of-state Vermont college students and other part-time residents who do not plan to stay in the summer can begin applying for the COVID-19 vaccine in Vermont on April 29, the State Department of Health announced Wednesday.

“This opportunity is based on the supply of vaccines received from the federal government,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The Ministry of Health also announced that Vermonter, which made reservations through the state registration system at least three weeks away, could receive a call asking if they would like to be on the waiting list for previous vaccine reservations. Those who agree to be on the list should not cancel an existing appointment. After they were called as waiting and received the vaccine, it would be canceled for them, the Ministry of Health said. Other Pandemic News: Prison case The Northern State Correctional Facility in Vermont has been declared free of COVID-19, the Correctional Bureau said. Five consecutive tests at Newport Prison revealed completely after no cases of the virus were found among prisoners. Three cases were detected in prison personnel, including one during the latest test round on April 15, but contact tracing revealed that the cases did not pose a threat to those imprisoned. It was. The outbreak began on February 23, when tests found the virus in one staff member and 21 prisoners. A total of 179 imprisoned individuals were positive during the outbreak. “We are grateful that the Vermont Department of Health has excluded us from all outbreak protocols,” correctional commissioner Jim Bakker said in a statement Tuesday. “I am grateful that I did not have a serious illness and I do not take that fact for granted.” ___ Rare vaccine breakthrough Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said on Tuesday that a small percentage of people could still get sick with COVID-19, even after being completely vaccinated with a groundbreaking case of the so-called vaccine. Stated. “There is no 100% effective vaccine to prevent the disease because they are as effective as they are,” he said during the governor’s twice-weekly virus briefing. Levine said he believed there were 125 such cases in Vermont. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the vaccine breakthrough rate is .007%, Levine said. “According to national data, these COVID-19 cases were found in people of all ages, 45% were over 60 years old, 65% were female, and 29% were asymptomatic. Importantly, nationally. Only 396 people (7% of breakthrough infections) were hospitalized and 74, or 1%, died, “Levine said. He pointed out that the data may not be the big picture because it relies on voluntary reports from the state health department and may not be found because people have not been tested. ___ Numbers On Wednesday, the Vermont Department of Health reported 73 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the state-wide total to nearly 22,240 since the pandemic began. Twenty-seven people were hospitalized for COVID-19, three of whom were in the intensive care unit. The state reported a total of 243 deaths, an increase of one from Monday. Due to a system upgrade, the state did not report daily figures on Tuesday. AP uses data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure the number of cases and deaths nationwide. The 7-day moving average of new cases per day in Vermont has not increased over the past two weeks, from 180.57 new cases per day on April 5 to 103.43 new cases per day on April 19. became. The 7-day moving average of Vermont’s daily deaths has risen from 0.57 daily deaths on April 5 to 1.29 daily deaths on April 19 over the past two weeks. did.

