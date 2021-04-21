Postbacks COVID clearer

The real risk of developing COVID-19 infection and illness after complete vaccination is being focused on as more reports are received in harsh numbers.

Just on Wednesday, three such publications appeared:

CDC Weekly morbidity and mortality reports, Health officials explained Twenty-two “breakthrough” infections diagnosed among approximately 15,000 nursing home residents and staff in the Chicago area more than two weeks after receiving the second mRNA COVID vaccination

Among 417 employees and students who received two mRNA vaccinations at Rockefeller University in New York City, researchers identified two groundbreaking infections. Reported in New England Journal of Medicine

Taken together, these reports further ensure that the results of Phase III trials using the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines do not exaggerate their efficacy and that breakthrough infections remain rare. To do. However, they are more common among the elderly and vaccines do not provide complete protection against serious illness or death.

Reports from the University of Kentucky and Rockefeller University also suggest that viral variants may escape vaccine-induced immunity to some extent.

Chicago Area Survey

Beginning in February, Chicago officials have been living in nursing homes vaccinated after such infections were detected in order to mitigate the outbreaks that may occur due to the high risk of such facilities. We have begun a collaborative effort to identify breakthrough cases for people and staff. Local nursing homes were advised to test all residents at least monthly. Staff were initially tested twice a week until early February, and then weekly for most of the subsequent research period ending March 31.

In total, 627 confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections were detected in 75 nursing homes-447 of which were in completely unvaccinated residents and staff. Another 145 were individuals who received only one dose, and 13 were individuals who did not complete two weeks after the second injection.

Of the 22 people who suffered from a clear breakthrough infection, 12 were residents and 10 were staff. Fourteen were asymptomatic, four required hospitalization, and one was found to be fatal. Residents who died suffered from bacterial bloodstream infections, urinary tract infections, as well as multiple chronic diseases known to increase the risk of severe COVID-19.

Researchers led by Dr. Richard Teran of the CDC did not attempt to estimate vaccine efficacy from these data.

Kentucky Nursing Home

Authorities pointed out an outbreak of infection in an unidentified, skilled nursing facility after the vaccination program was completed on February 21. At that time, 90% of the facility’s 83 residents and more than half of its 116 staff were receiving two doses of Pfizer. BioNTech vaccine. Residents were regularly monitored for symptoms and staff were tested twice a week.

On March 1, unvaccinated staff detected the first case of an antigen test. In the next few weeks, 18 residents and 4 additional staff were found to be infected more than 2 weeks after the last vaccination. Twelve of the residents were asymptomatic. Two were hospitalized and one resident died. Two staff members who developed a breakthrough infection developed symptoms that did not require hospitalization.

CDC’s Alyson M. Researchers led by Cavanaugh, DPT, and PhD sequenced the virus isolated from 27 cases at the institution and determined that these were abnormal strains known as R.1. The group writes that this variant is “currently not identified as a CDC variant of concern,” but nevertheless contains the following mutations: E484K It is found in others who are known to be more contagious than the original Wuhan strain or to cause serious illness.

Cavanaugh et al. Estimated vaccine efficacy against a variety of outcomes in nursing homes.

66.2% (95% CI 40.5% -80.8%) of resident infections (including asymptomatic)

86.5% of symptomatological COVID in residents (95% CI 65.6% -94.7%)

Resident hospitalization is 94.4% (95% CI 73.9% -98.8%)

Staff infections were 75.9% (95% CI 32.5% -91.4%)

87.1% of staff symptomatological COVID (95% CI 46.4% -96.9%)

Researchers weren’t convinced that these numbers were somewhat lower than seen in clinical studies and Israeli national experience, but because the R.1 strain was more toxic, but it is possible. Said there is.

Rockefeller University

In late 2020, the school began weekly testing of all students and employees with a saliva-based PCR assay. Rockefeller researchers led by Robert B. Darnell, MD, and PhD have been 417 since January 21, two weeks after the first vaccinated person received either the Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna vaccine twice. I started looking for a breakthrough case. Individuals who are considered eligible.

By March 17, the group had discovered two. One was 51 years old and the other was 65 years old, who developed mild symptomatological illness 19 and 36 days after the second vaccination, respectively.

Viral RNA sequences showed that both women were infected with different mutants, similar to the original Wuhan strain. In “Patient 1”, the virus contained the E484K mutation and another mutation known as D614G, while the virus in “Patient 2” contained D614G and S477N. Both were different from variants such as B.1.1.7 and B.1.526, which are known to be prevalent in New York City.

According to Darnell and colleagues, serological studies have shown that both women showed strong antibody responses from vaccination. In addition, laboratory studies have shown that serum from patient 1 effectively neutralizes the Wuhan strain, B.1.526, and E484K mutants, saying, “Patient 1’s antibody response is these mutants. Was recognized, but it was still insufficient to prevent breakthrough infections. ” The researcher said.

Darnell’s group emphasized that the findings “never undermine the importance” of completing COVID vaccination across the U.S. population, but variant-targeting boosters and “pancoronavirus” vaccines. “Support” the desire of.

“Our observations emphasize the importance of ongoing competition between vaccination and natural selection of potential viral escape variants,” and therefore “the need to maintain a layer of mitigation strategies.” The researchers wrote.