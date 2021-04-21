Demand for coronavirus vaccine remains high in Montgomery County | News

Norristown — Demand for COVID-19 vaccines has been reported to slow in some parts of Pennsylvania, but shots are still in high demand in Montgomery County, officials said.

“We’re actually pretty busy. I know there was an argument that we weren’t so busy in other parts of the state, but we don’t see that in Montgomery County,” said the County Commissioner. Dr. Valerie Arkuche said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“While waiting for more vaccinations in this county, we had a great deal of disgusting demand here for months. Through many people who have been waiting for vaccinations for a long time. I think we’re still working on it. They seem pretty eager to do that. Our clinic is pretty full, “added Arkoosh.

According to officials, next week the County Public Health Department will have access to about 7,000 vaccine reservations based on the expected supply of vaccines, and all but about 400 are already full by Wednesday.

“Most of our appointments are booked and there are still 18,000 people registered in our system. Most of the time, these people have all signed up in the last 10 days or so.” Arkoosh said.

Everyone over the age of 16 is eligible to pre-register for the vaccine.

Last week, county health officials had to suspend the distribution of a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine under federal and state directives, but rolled out the vaccine with available Pfizer vaccines. I’m continuing.

We contacted everyone who was planning to get the J & J vaccine at the county vaccination clinic and gave them the opportunity to get the Pfizer vaccine or change their appointments.

Currently, the county only distributes Pfizer vaccine.

“At this point, we don’t yet have solid guidance on what to expect for next week’s vaccine supply,” said Arkoosh.

County officials are waiting for the outcome of a meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Immunization Implementation Advisory Board this Friday before making a decision on future distribution of the J & J vaccine. The Advisory Committee is still reviewing six reported cases of rare blood clots that occurred in individuals in the United States within two weeks of receiving the J & J vaccine.

“We wait for further guidance on this issue,” said Arkoosh. “For the time being, our team is planning various scenarios related to vaccine supply.”

Had the J & J vaccine not been suspended, the county would have had access to more than 16,000 initial vaccinations this week. Instead, the county had only 8,190 initial doses of Pfizer vaccine available this week.

“So I lost about half of my dose this week. I’m still waiting for guidance on when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available again and the amount of supply I will receive each week,” said Arkoosh. I will. “If we can resume using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we will logistically resume it as soon as possible and start releasing more appointments. Our goal is to be as quick and efficient as possible. , Get as many shots as you can in your arm. “

If federal authorities give a green light to the J & J vaccine, the county is ready to begin distribution again at the clinic next Wednesday, Arkuche, who attended a press conference with Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr., explained.

“Once Johnson & Johnson returns, we have quite a few plans for next week, which will resume,” Arkuche said.

Currently, the County Public Health Department operates vaccination clinics at: The campus of Montgomery County Community College in Whitpan. A parkside shopping center in the former Petco location of Willow Grove. Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St., Landsdale; Bethel Community Church in Pottstown, 575 N. Keim St.

The sixth vaccination clinic is only available on Saturday at the Bethlehem Baptist Church at 712 Penlympike in Springhouse.

Times vary depending on vaccine supply and walk-up registration is not accepted.

“From May 3rd, we will move the location of the two clinics to better serve our residents,” Arkoosh said.

The clinic, now on the Montgomery County Community College campus in Witpan, will close on April 30 and move to the Montgomery Mall in Montgomery Township.

In addition, the clinic, now located at Norristown Area High School, will be relocated to a new location in the former JCPenney store at the King of Pracha Mall in Upper Melion.

“All of these locations will be updated on the vaccine registration system and our website,” explained Arkoosh. “As I said earlier, eligibility is not yet fully equal to availability, and we will continue to announce appointments as soon as possible based on our vaccine supply.”

Reservations are required to receive the vaccine. Anyone over the age of 16 can pre-register to receive the vaccine through the county’s Public Health Service. The pre-registration link can be found at: www.montcopa.org/COVID-19 Below the green vaccination information button.

Residents without internet access can call the county’s COVID-19 hotline (833) 875-3967 to contact volunteers who can assist in pre-registering vaccines.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported on Wednesday that residents of 159,090 counties had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to state data, another 209,421 county residents received the first dose of the vaccine. This includes people who have been vaccinated in all other places, including county health departments and pharmacies.

State data show that 44.3% of the county’s total population is partially or completely vaccinated.

A closer look at the numbers reveals that 87.6% of the county’s population over the age of 65 has been vaccinated for the first or second time.

While the vaccine continues to be deployed, the number of coronavirus-positive cases and hospitalizations continues to grow as the virus’s spring surge occurs in the region.

“There are still many cases. We haven’t started to get off. We hope it’s leveling off. Our hospitalizations are on the rise, with an average of over 200 cases per day, all new. It’s a case, “says Arkoosh.

“We have made great strides in vaccination of people, but there are still enough vaccinated people in our community near herd immunity where the virus may really be suppressed. No, so be careful in the meantime, “added Arkuche, urging residents to continue to comply with all mitigation recommendations, including wearing masks and social distance.

Health experts believe that about 75% of the population will not reach herd immunity until they are vaccinated.

The 194 new daily positive COVID-19 cases reported in the county on Wednesday have brought the total number of positive cases in the county to 55,679 since March 7, 2020, when the first two cases of the virus were confirmed in the county. It was.

To date, at least 186 of the county’s positives have been identified as carrying one of the coronavirus variants, 170 of which are the more contagious B117 mutations first identified in the United Kingdom. I have a body. Four cases of the B1427 variant and 11 cases of the B1429 variant, which were first detected in California, and one case of the B1526 variant, which was first detected in New York, have also been identified in the county.

On Wednesday, authorities reported three more deaths from the virus, with the county’s deaths reaching 1,279 since the pandemic began a year ago.

According to the latest county data, the 14-day COVID-19 positive rate for the entire county as of April 15 was 8.22%, slightly higher than the 8.12% positive rate recorded in the previous 14 days until April. Increased has. 8.8.

Health officials believe that a positive rate of less than 5% indicates that the county is controlling the spread of the virus.

During the period from March 19th to April 15th, the county’s daily COVID-19 positive rate fell below 5% in just one day.

The county currently has an average of about 212 new positive cases per day.

“But we seem to be starting to level off. Hopefully, with caution, those numbers will start to decline,” Arkoosh said.

The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to nine county hospitals on Wednesday was 228, an increase from 213 a week ago. According to the latest hospitalization data, 19 of the current patients needed respiratory tract.

“Our hospital is still busy,” said Arkoosh, noting that only 24 patients were admitted to COVID-19 at a county hospital on October 1, last year.