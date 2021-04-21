Dr. Pimple Popper squeezed a very slippery “snake” lipoma





Photo courtesy of Nicolas Reusens-Getty Images In Dr. Pimple Popper’s new Instagram video, she helps patients with slippery, slippery lipomas.

The dermatologist will do his best to squeeze it out by hand.

Dr. Pimple Popper says it will come back soon after it wears out. Dermatologist Sandrally, MD, also known as Doctor Pimple Popper, Really versatile. She has many creative strategies to pop all the different acne that patients bring in and is a complete professional. Still, nasty acne can surprise her. Dr. Pimple Popper “I thought this lipoma would pop out soon, but the boy was wrong! It just came back! 🐍💥” she added: “I got some of this lipoma in my hand Every time I put it in, it came back! 🐍 “” This particular lipoma required a different type of anesthesia due to safety issues. Dr. Pimple Popper “If you need to locally anesthetize an area of ​​skin of this size, it is common to use a’swelling technique’, which is the same method that paralyzes a person when performing liposuction. Basically, this is when diluting lidocaine. It is a saline solution (contains epinephrine and bicarbonate as usual), so it can be spread over a wider area. Large amounts of lidocaine in the body are actually life-threatening, so if you know that you need anesthesia, you are constantly monitoring the amount of lidocaine you are taking. Large area. “ This back lipoma was a lot of work Dr. Pimple Popper.. She cut open the skin and squeezed it immediately. I tried squeezing many times before everything appeared on the surface. Dr. Pimple Popper also dropped some informative background on lipomas. “Lipoma is a slow-growing, benign (non-cancerous) growth of fat cells. These cells are contained in thin capsules that create a” raised “appearance beneath the skin. Lipomas are usually not soft and easy to move, but some lipomas require removal because they can be in places that make the patient uncomfortable. Appearance is also one of the reasons for requiring removal. In many cases, a small incision can be made. Lipomas and they can easily “jump out”. This is a simple in-hospital surgery under local anesthesia. “ You probably like it too

