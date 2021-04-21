Studies have found that women experience a higher level of “zoom fatigue” than men.





After years of selling her home in Connecticut, Jackie says she’s experiencing an unprecedented level of burnout and malaise. She believes the criminal is something new in her professional life: Zoom Meeting Time. “At the end of work, it’s always, I have nothing left to give,” said Jackie, who asked not to use her surname. “My face and eyes hurt. I make fake excuses not to log on to meetings or meet clients.” According to recent research, Jackie is not alone. A Published paper Earlier this month, researchers at Stanford University first investigated the phenomenon of “zoom fatigue.” This is a catch-all phrase used to describe the fatigue that many workers experience after a day of continuous video conferencing. Researchers have found that women reported “significantly higher” levels of zoom fatigue than men. Of the more than 10,000 study participants, about 14% of women self-reported that they felt very or very tired after the video conference, compared to about 5.5% of men. The authors of the study began their research after experiencing zoom fatigue for themselves. Géraldine Fauville, one of the researchers in the study and an expert in communications and virtual reality at Gothenburg University in Sweden, said: “So I said,’Let’s find out.'” Non-peer-reviewed findings increase the list of ways pandemics have affected women disproportionately and overturned women’s decades of progress in the workforce. According to the latest Labor Statistics Bureau’s monthly employment report, more than 1.8 million women have left the workforce since the outbreak of the pandemic, leading to the lowest labor force participation rate since 1988. In March 2021, women hired about 315,000 people, at which rate it would take 15 months for women to return to pre-pandemic levels. National Women’s Justice Center.. More



“Science revealing the causes of inequality is essential for society to address it and close gender inequality,” Forville said. Fauville and her colleagues have identified three main reasons why women are experiencing a higher level of video conferencing fatigue than men. Researchers have found that high levels of zoom fatigue are associated with high levels of “mirror anxiety.” This is a physiological response that causes poor reflexes in humans, depression, and anxiety.That is the phenomenon Previous research It is known to be especially prevalent among women. Zoom’s ubiquitous self-view can provoke that response, Forville said. The woman also reported feeling more “stared” during the video conference, Forville said. During a physical meeting, the speaker is usually the person the attendee pays attention to. However, in zoom meetings, the face grid makes it look like all attendees are staring at you, whether or not you are giving a presentation, and the level is high. Self-consciousness Discomfort, said Forville. Female respondents to the survey also said they felt “physically trapped” during the video conference. “People can move around quite a bit when attending a physical meeting, which is good,” says Fauville. “Suddenly, we’re attending video conferencing for hours a day and are expected to stay in the camera’s field of view.” The paper also found that women reported that zoom meetings were longer, more frequent, and less time between meetings. Fauville and her colleagues are currently investigating why, but even considering the differences, women have higher zoom fatigue levels than men. Some employers have sought to find a way to combat Zoom’s fatigue. March, Established by Citigroup “Zoom Free Fridays” has banned video conferencing amid widespread complaints about burnout. In a blog post, bank CEO Jane Fraser said, “After listening to colleagues around the world, it became clear that we need to combat the” zoom fatigue “that many of us feel. I wrote.

..





