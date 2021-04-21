Florida added 5,571 coronavirus cases, killing 85 on Wednesday

Cases of Florida Coronavirus by Age Group
According to doctors, older people are at increased risk of developing serious symptoms of COVID-19, making Florida particularly vulnerable.
Florida reported 5,571 coronavirus cases and 85 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic to 35,294.
Over a year of pandemics, the state has had 2,184,354 outbreaks.
The Florida Department of Health has reported an average of approximately 6,095 infections and 66 deaths per day over the past seven days. It can take up to two weeks for authorities to identify and report coronavirus-related deaths. In other words, the number of deaths added does not necessarily reflect the number of people who died the day before.
On Tuesday, the health department processed more than 88,000 tests, with a daily positive rate of about 6.3%.
vaccination: Florida reported at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine to 8,228,278 people, according to a report Wednesday. There were 36,449 people who received the first shot of the two-dose vaccine on Tuesday and 47,727 who completed the vaccine series.
Of the 8.2 million people vaccinated in Florida, about 5.3 million have completed the vaccine series.
In Hillsborough County, 505,307 people are vaccinated. Pineras, 400,267; Pasco, 189,928; Manatees, 161,326; Pork, 216,484; Hernando, 64,154; And for citrus fruits, 57,425.
Hospitalization: As of Wednesday, a Florida hospital was treating 3,493 patients with COVID-19, including 808 in the Tampa Bay area.
The Ministry of Health reported 238 new hospitalizations on Wednesday, 61 of which were local hospitalizations.
Approximately 20% of hospital beds and 20% of adult intensive care unit beds were available throughout the state. In Tampa Bay, about 18% of hospital beds and 17% of adult ICU beds were open.
Positive: According to Johns Hopkins University, the positive rate in Florida was about 10.2 percent on Wednesday.
According to the World Health Organization, the state must maintain a positive rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks before resuming. A positive rate of 5% or less indicates that the test is widespread enough to capture mild, asymptomatic, and negative cases.
The District of Columbia and 27 states currently have a positive rate of less than 5%.
City number: Tampa Bay added 1,111 cases and 26 deaths on Wednesday.
Hillsborough County added nine deaths, and Pinellas County reported eight deaths. Polk County added five deaths, and Pasco County recorded three deaths. Hernando County has added one dead. There were no new deaths in Manatee or Citrus counties.
The Hillsboro, Pasco Hernando, Citrus and Pork counties all had an average weekly positive rate of about 9% as of Wednesday. Manatee County had a positive rate of about 7% and Pinellas County had a positive rate of about 6%.
The latest counts are 131,199 and 1,688 for Hillsboro, 77,141 and 1,608 for Pineras, 65,521 and 1,309 for Pork, 37,193 and 665 for Manatees, 39,466 and 736 for Pasco, and 13,315 for Hernando. .. 456 people have died, Citrus has killed 10,784 people and 440 people.
•••
