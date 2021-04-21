Babies who survive GBS disease “are likely to need special educational support”

Studies show that babies who survive a potentially deadly illness caused by a common type of bacteria inherited from their mother are twice as likely to have life-changing disorders and are uninfected babies. Needs more special educational support.

British and European scientists say that infants who develop invasive Group B streptococcal (GBS) disease between the first few days and months of life have persistent neurodevelopmental disorders (NDI) (children’s brain function). Ability to act, remember or learn that has been found to be at risk of suffering from an influential disorder).

The researchers said their study, published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, was the first to look at the long-term effects of GBS, highlighting the need for follow-up care as well as vaccine development. It was.

Professor Joy Lawn of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) is a Principal Investigator for the study, saying: It is being processed within a year.

“We can and must deliver more to GBS-affected families around the world.”

GBS is a common type of bacterium found in the intestines of up to 40% of the population and does not pose a problem.

Pregnant women can harmlessly carry bacteria into the vagina. However, in some cases it can be dangerous if given to the baby at birth.

GBS is the most common cause of severe neonatal infections in the United Kingdom, causing sepsis (infection in the bloodstream), pneumonia, and meningitis.

Approximately 800 babies develop infections in the UK each year in the first three months of life, 50 of whom die of GBS disease and an additional 70 survivors with life-changing disorders.

In this study, scientists analyzed the results of about 25,000 children born in Denmark and the Netherlands between 1997 and 2017.

Of these, 2,258 babies were diagnosed with GBS infections such as meningitis and sepsis within the first three months of life.

Children were followed for an average of 14 years in Denmark and 9 years in the Netherlands.

Invasive GBS disease in early life was associated with a 1.8-fold increased risk of NDI in Denmark and more than doubled risk by age 10 in the Netherlands.

Dr. Bronner Goncalves of LSHTM, the lead author of the study, said:

“Our results suggest that continuous medical follow-up is important and may lead to early detection of issues and more support for families.”

Currently, researchers say that the only available GBS disease prevention strategy is to provide antibiotics to women in labor, such as preterm infants, who are at high risk of developing infections in their babies.

The UK National Screening Commission does not recommend regular GBS testing during pregnancy. This is because, in most cases, GBS mothers’ babies are said to be born safely and not develop infections.

However, the authors argue that this is not enough and that more risk-based preventive strategies need to be added.

Professor Merijn Bijlsma, a pediatrician at the University of Amsterdam and the lead author of the study, said:

“The best way to protect these children is to prevent invasive GBS disease.

“We need a better way to identify people at risk at birth, which makes prevention, including antibiotics, at delivery more effective.”

Regarding the findings, Jane Plum MBE, Chief Executive Officer of Charity Group B Streptococcus Support, said: As a result, health problems.

“It is important to take steps to prevent GBS infection in babies through both currently available test-based and risk-based preventive strategies and, in the long run, maternal vaccines, both of which will save lives. “