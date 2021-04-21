“Don’t stand by:” Camilo urges Greenwich to get the COVID-19 vaccine because the schedule isn’t met.





Greenwich — The town of Greenwich is starting to get out of schedule and is calling on all residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We must encourage people to be vaccinated so that they can reach herd immunity, rather than stand by,” First Selectman Fred Camillo told him on Wednesday about the town’s coronavirus response. Said in a weekly update of.

Diane Kelly, president of Greenwich Hospital, reiterated the message, reminding residents that COVID-19 remains a public health threat. “The majority of our (COVID-19) patients throughout the system are unvaccinated,” Kelly said. “Not being vaccinated leads people to be admitted to the hospital. This is something people should be careful about.” Inspired by Camilo, Kelly said residents should “intervene and become part of the solution, rather than on the sidelines.”

Some parts of the country have reported more vaccine supply than demand, and Kelly said he is beginning to see it in Greenwich. “It’s not that surprising because we in Greenwich do a pretty good job of vaccinating people. At the same time, more vaccines are being released,” she said. .. “It’s not a problem. It’s an opportunity to solve the problem of getting people vaccinated.” All Connecticut residents over the age of 16 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Connecticut coronavirus According to Kelly, the “breathing chamber” provides an opportunity for residents who have been waiting for a surge in demand to stop looking for open appointments. The entire Yale New Haven Health System, in which Greenwich Hospital participates, is “actively committed” to encouraging and educating residents about the importance of vaccines through reaching out to the community. Camilo said he had spoken to some residents who were reluctant to vaccinate and wanted to ensure that they and others were vaccinated. “I sometimes come across people who can’t get it,” he said. “I also came across people who say they’re probably going to get it but are waiting. I keep encouraging people not to wait any longer. Millions, millions, hundreds Everybody gets it safely, and the risk of not getting it outweighs the risk of getting it. “ There are three vaccine clinics operating in the town. Greenwich Hospital is the largest on the King Street campus of Brunswick School. Family Centers Inc. also operates a weekday clinic at the Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, and the Town Hall Clinic operates three days a week. Latest COVID number According to Camilo, there have been 4,936 COVID-19 outbreaks among residents in the town since the pandemic broke out more than a year ago. He said this was an increase of 119 from last week, but that number included only 116 active cases, a decrease of 34 from last week. According to Camilo, 88 Greenwich residents have died after being infected with COVID-19 in the last two weeks. According to Kelly, cases of COVID-19 are increasing at Greenwich Hospital. As of Wednesday, she said, 21 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized, up from 13 last week. Six of them are in the hospital’s intensive care unit and five are on ventilators, Kelly said. The number of COVID patients across the Yale New Haven Health System has also increased, from 177 last week to 210 this week, she said. Despite the increase, Kelly said patient levels remained within what the hospital had seen in recent months. “These numbers remain at about that level among 15 to 20 patients,” she said. Event planning As more people get vaccinated, Camilo is a town Make a summer plan.. Fireworks on July 4th in Old Greenwich are tentatively scheduled, and planners will be in Greenwich Town Party, Puttin on the Dog, Concours d’Elegance Car in September, as permitted by public health guidelines. We hope that all events such as shows will be held. Rally. “We’re telling everyone to plan as if it works,” Camilo said. “You can dial back at any time. Just like last year, look at it after 45 days (from the event) and scrutinize” yes “or” no “after 30 days. It’s in a much better location than last year and we’re taking precautions. “ Hospitals and towns, like any other country, are waiting for guidance on the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration used the 6.8 million vaccines given last week after six women were reported to have developed severe blood clots after receiving the one-shot vaccine. It was recommended to discontinue. In the meantime, all clinics in town are using Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, both of which require two doses.Made by Greenwich Hospital Specific appointments for residents to obtain Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Earlier this month, however, Kelly said they were able to reschedule them. Dana Marnane, director of public relations and communications at YNHHS, said Greenwich Hospital is still in large supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines and is valid for three months. [email protected]

