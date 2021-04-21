COVID-19 deaths exceed 17,000 due to signs of current spikes





The state confirmed another 5,584 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to over 800,000. COVID-19 currently kills more than 17,000 people in Michigan. This update will take place when some hospital leaders in western Michigan have expressed their hope that the current surge may have peaked. According to the state, nearly 4,000 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 and 530 are on ventilator. “We expect it to peak last weekend,” said Tina Freese Decker, CEO of Spectrum Health, in a media update Wednesday. Despite that hope, Spectrum Health leaders say it’s not time for everyone to relax. They continued to wear masks, kept distance, and encouraged people to sign up for the vaccine. “We may seem to have the same conversation over and over, but we’re still stuck in this pandemic,” says Freeze Decker. Of particular concern is that the current predominant strain of the virus appears to make young people sick more than before the pandemic. “The current epidemic of COVID 19 is neither the virus we prepared last spring nor the virus that broke out last fall,” says Freese Decker. “Also, in contrast to previous circulating strains, it seems more likely to be spread by infected primary school children, so we see the impact of increased COVID-19 in children.” Dr. Hossein Marandy, leader of SpecTRUM’s Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, says an increasing number of children have COVID-like symptoms appearing in hospital emergency rooms. “It’s not the only one that has the underlying conditions,” says Marandy. “We have seen many children living a very healthy life, very active and currently showing symptoms of COVID-19.” According to Marandy, 10 patients are currently admitted to Helendevos Children’s Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms, 5 of whom are admitted to the ICU. As of Wednesday, the state reported a total of 50 children hospitalized with COVID-19. This is almost three times the number reported at the peak of Michigan’s fall surge. According to Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, President of Spectrum Health West Michigan, one positive sign so far is that the current surge has not caused so many deaths. In the fall, Elmouchi says that about 10% of patients admitted to Spectrum’s hospital with COVID-19 died of the disease. Currently, the mortality rate is about half that. But Elmouchi says he expects the number to increase as some people in the hospital eventually succumb to the disease. “We can say that mortality was definitely seen in younger demographics than in previous spikes,” he says. “Includes young, healthy deaths under the age of 40.”

..





