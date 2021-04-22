Governor of Iowa Promotes COVID Vaccine Due to Delayed Demand in the Region | Iowa





Johnston, Iowa (AP) —Governor Kim Reynolds requested Iowa to vaccinate COVID-19 on Wednesday, but the slowdown in demand for shots is the largest or political aspect of the state’s Republican region. Refused to admit. Trend. After 43 out of 99 counties in Iowa this week Decline With additional shipments of vaccines due to declining demand, Reynolds is working on vaccination by sharing a stage at a weekly press conference with State adjutant General Ben Correll, who is still recovering from COVID-19 infection last winter. Promoted. She also said Republican vice-governor Adam Gregg would be vaccinated in Sioux City later this week. But when asked about Associated Press-Public Opinion Poll at the National Poll Center Reynolds questioned the effectiveness of such polls, compared to 12% of Democrats, since late March, when 36% of Republicans said they were likely or would never be vaccinated. Was presented. “It’s your poll, but we need to look at it on a larger scale and dig deeper into it to see why it’s behind it and what we can do to ensure that Iowan is safe. I think we really need to find out, which should be the right thing to do, especially when we are striving to rejuvenate and keep life back to normal, “she said. Reynolds cites a study from the Kaiser Family Foundation, showing that age is a factor in resistance to vaccination and is the highest resistance among adults aged 18 to 39 years. “These results may reflect the reassurance of young adults who usually experience only mild illness due to the virus and are generally less concerned about preventive care,” said the spread of the virus. Reynolds, who was willing to stop the virus but resolutely warned people repeatedly, said. Oppose forced restrictions And soon I resumed my business. Health data show that nearly 10.4% of the dose given at Iowa is given to people between the ages of 18 and 29, and that age group accounts for 25% of the cases identified in the state over the past 7 days. I will. However, Kaiser’s work has also consistently shown that it is quite reluctant to get vaccinated among Republicans. For example, Kaiser said in March that “3 out of 10 Republicans (29%) and a similar percentage of white adults identifying evangelical Christians (28%) would never be vaccinated. I am. ” The study showed that 5% of Democrats and 9% of independents said they would not be vaccinated. Of the 43 counties that refused the vaccine in Iowa, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified 12 as having a high prevalence of coronavirus. Voter registration information shows that all 12 are Republican counties. Reynolds said he would ask respected community and religious leaders to encourage vaccine-resistors to change their minds and get vaccinated. “This shift isn’t unique to Iowa. Vaccine hesitation is starting to become a real factor across the country,” she said. CDC data show that Iowa has completely vaccinated 920,481 people, or 29.2% of the population. This is the 15th highest rate in any state. Iowa health officials reported 691 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths from the disease on Wednesday, boosting the state’s pandemic deaths to 5,893.

Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos