Foods associated with increased risk of cardiovascular disease and death in middle age

Two common dietary patterns identified in British adults, including high intakes of chocolate and confectionery, are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and middle-aged mortality, according to a study published in an open access journal. May be BMC medicine..

The corresponding author, Carmen Piernas, said: “Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death and disability in the UK, and dietary deficiencies are the main cause of this. The most common dietary guidelines are based on the nutrients contained in foods, not foods. Our findings help identify certain foods and drinks that are commonly eaten in the UK and may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and death. “

Researchers at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom have identified two diets associated with middle-aged cardiovascular disease and increased risk of death in the United Kingdom. The first was mostly chocolate, sweets, butter, white bread, and few fresh fruits and vegetables. Second, there were more sugar-containing beverages, fruit juices, chocolates, sweets, table sugar, jams, and less butter and high-fat cheese.

Researchers have found that people who are high in chocolate, sweets, butter, and white bread in their diet are male, young, experiencing financial deprivation, current smokers, low physical activity, and living obese. Or I found that I was more likely to have high blood pressure. The diet did not contain large amounts of these foods. In this group, individuals under the age of 60 or living overweight or obese were at higher risk of cardiovascular disease than individuals over the age of 60 or living overweight or obese.

People who eat sugar-sweetened beverages, fruit juices, and jam-rich diets are physically active and less likely to be currently smoking or have obesity or high blood pressure. , Found high risk of cardiovascular disease and death. , Diabetes or high cholesterol, than those who did not eat this diet. Women, individuals under the age of 60, or especially those suffering from obesity, were at increased risk of cardiovascular disease when eating a diet high in these foods.

To investigate the impact of diet on the risk of cardiovascular disease and mortality, the author analyzed data collected from 116,806 adults in England, Scotland and Wales recruited by the UK Biobank between 2006 and 2010. did. Participants were 37 to 73 years old. , Average age 56 years. Participants reported foods they had eaten 2-5 times in the last 24 hours. Next, the researchers identified the nutrients and food groups that the participants ate. Cardiovascular disease incidence and mortality were calculated using records of hospitalization and mortality registrations up to 2017 and 2020, respectively.

The authors warn that the observational nature of this study makes it impossible to draw conclusions about the causal relationship between diet, cardiovascular disease, and mortality. In addition, dietary data was taken from individual 24-hour assessments rather than continuous periods, so it may not represent a participant’s lifetime diet. Future studies will be able to investigate the potential reasons for the association between the two diets investigated in this study and cardiovascular disease and mortality.

Carmen Piernas said: “Reducing intake of chocolate, confectionery, butter, low-fiber bread, sugared beverages, fruit juices, sugar and jam can reduce the risk of middle-aged cardiovascular disease and death, according to our research. May .. This is consistent with previous studies that suggested that eating low-sugar and low-calorie foods may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. The results of this study are consistent with people. It can be used to create food-based dietary advice that can help eat healthier and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. “

