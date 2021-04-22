New drugs are promising for the treatment of the most aggressive types of breast cancer





Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain

A unique antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that delivers high doses of anti-cancer drugs to tumor cells via targeted antibodies nearly doubles the survival of refractory metastatic triple-negative patients. Discovered in a phase 3 clinical trial. -Negative breast cancer. After the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) acted as the lead site for important Phase 1/2 trials, the study of the ADC drug Sacituzumab gobitecan (SG), which was the lead clinical research site, was combined with monotherapy. Comparing and reporting excellent results, the treatment criteria for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The results of Phase 3 of this study, known as ASCENT, are: New England Journal of Medicine.. “The good results of SG vs. chemotherapy are progression-free survival (the length of time that the cancer has stopped spreading), the time from the start of treatment to the progression of the cancer, and overall survival (the length of time). ) Was observed. Before dying for any reason. ” “These statistically significant discoveries give patients with this catastrophic disease a new cause of hope. Based on that progress, we need to accelerate the further development of antibodies. medicine Conjugation and combination therapies for breast cancer patients. “ Metastatic triple-negative breast cancer is the most aggressive type of breast cancer with a poor prognosis. Chemotherapy remains the only standard treatment option, but it is associated with low response rates and short progression-free survival. Developed and manufactured by Gilead Sciences subsidiary Immunomedix, the SG received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2020 based on a favorable Phase 1/2 clinical trial, subject to confirmation. Fully approved. Three results. ASCENT evaluates the safety and efficacy of antibody-drug conjugates compared to chemotherapy in 529 patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who have relapsed cancer or who have been resistant to at least two other therapies. It is a worldwide study to do. Researchers found that the median progression-free survival with ADC was 5.6 months compared to 1.7 months with chemotherapy, and the median overall survival was 12.1 with ADC compared to 6.7 months with chemotherapy. I discovered that it was a month. The study also found that the response rate (reduced size of metastatic tumor site) after ADC administration was 35%, compared with 5% after ADC administration. chemical treatment.. ADCs are complex molecules that combine monoclonal targeting capabilities. antibody With the carcinogenic power of cytotoxic drugs. In the case of Sacituzumab gobitecan, monoclonal antibodies look for an antigen (or protein) known as Trop-2 that is overexpressed on the surface of. Tumor cells, And delivers high concentrations of the anti-cancer drug SN-38, destroying cancer cells while preserving normal cells. ADC has been established as a treatment option for HER2-positive breast cancer. “We believe that antibody-drug conjugates are particularly promising as a component of effective new combination therapies,” says Bardia. “The goal is not only to improve patient outcomes, but also to establish ADC as first-line treatment or earlier so that these powerful drugs can play a role in preventing the spread of triple negatives. is. milk cancer.. ” Some patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer live longer on immunotherapy Provided by

Massachusetts General Hospital





