Health
Relief for a significant reduction in the number of Covids in schools before Easter holidays
Incidence of Covid-19 in schools dropped to 5 last week, a significant drop from before the Easter holidays.
There were 44 outbreaks at school a week before the class broke up due to Easter holidays.
The latest figures come as a relief, followed by fears that the incident will surge again when an additional 253,618 1st to 4th grade students return to school for the first time since the blockade.
There were 14 outbreaks in the first week of class return.
Overall, there were 151 family outbreaks, a decrease of 38 from the previous week.
There were 16 workplace outbreaks, one in the commercial sector, three in the construction sector, and three in the food industry.
There was no outbreak at the meat factory.
There was an outbreak in one nursing home, there were two positive cases, and five outbreaks were reported in the hospital.
In the endangered community, there were 14 outbreaks, 10 of which were travelers and a minority spread to homeless and Roman groups.
The situation is improving as 15 more Covid-19-related deaths were reported yesterday, two of which occurred earlier this month.
An additional 401 people have been diagnosed with the virus and are stable, indicating that the community still has high levels of infection.
The number of Covid-19 patients in the hospital has dropped to 182, with 47 in the intensive care unit. An additional 19 people have been hospitalized in the last 24 hours.
Yesterday’s cases included 182 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 31 in Donegal, 23 in Limerick, 22 in Cork, and the remaining 103 cases spread to 17 other counties.
Meanwhile, a new study found that Covid-19 could invade people’s lungs through saliva and the virus could move directly from the mouth into the bloodstream, especially if the individual suffers from periodontal disease. ..
Evidence shows that blood vessels in the lungs, not the airways, are first affected by Covid-19 lung disease, and high levels of virus and periodontitis in saliva are associated with an increased risk of death.
Researchers have suggested that plaque buildup and periodontitis further increase the likelihood that the virus will reach the lungs and cause more severe cases.
infection.
Experts said this finding could turn effective oral care into a potentially life-saving behavior. It is recommended that the general public take simple and effective daily measures to maintain oral hygiene and reduce factors that contribute to periodontal disease, such as plaque buildup.
An international team of researchers from the United Kingdom, South Africa and the United States Journal of Oral Medicine and Dental Research..
They also noted new evidence that certain ingredients in some cheap and widely available mouthwash products are very effective in inactivating the virus.
Simple oral hygiene measures, including the use of these specific mouthwash products, may reduce the risk of oral to lung viral infections in Covid-19 patients and may help prevent severe infections.
Please see us Covid-19 Vaccine Dashboard Up-to-date information on vaccination program development and proportion of coronavirus cases Ireland
Irish independent
