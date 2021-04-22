COVID-19 Update: 1 Coronavirus-Related Death Reported in Genesee County | Top Story

BATAVIA — One coronavirus-related death was reported in Genesee County on Wednesday.
Deaths were reported as active cases in the GLOW area remained stable at 288, indicating no change from Tuesday. A total of 36 new cases were reported across the region, with 39 recovery.
Let’s look at the data by county.
Genesee County reported four new cases of COVID-19, a total of 4,961 cases, since the pandemic arrived in the area in March 2020 on Wednesday.
New cases include people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. They include people in the central area of the county.
Genesee County has reported the deaths of community members over the age of 65 to COVID-19. This number was not updated in the state deaths on Wednesday.
The county also reported six new recoveries, for a total of 4,366.
In Genesee County, 21,836 residents, or 38.0% of county residents, have been vaccinated at least once. According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker, 15,437 residents have completed the vaccine series.
Of the 69 active cases, 7 are hospitalized.
New York has reported a total of 121 COVID-19-related deaths in Genesee County.
There were a total of 124,126 tests of the virus conducted in Genesee County. The results include a negative test with an infection rate of 119,165 out of the 4.00 percent tested.
The 7-day moving average for county positive cases was 2.4%.
Orleans County has reported a total of 2,785 20 new positive cases since the pandemic began.
Individuals are under the age of 20 and are in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s. This includes people in the central, eastern and western regions of the county. Two of the new positive individuals were previously quarantined before the positive test.
The county reported a total of 2,305 12 new recovery.
In Orleans County, 12,775 residents, or 31.5% of the county’s residents, have been vaccinated at least once. According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker, 9,141 residents have completed the vaccine series.
Of the 91 cases active in Orleans County, four are hospitalized, according to county health officials.
The state reports 83 COVID-related deaths in Orleans County.
To date, there have been a total of 67,673 tests performed on county residents, of which 64,888 were negative, with an infection rate of 4.12 percent of those tested.
The 7-day moving average for county positive cases was 4%.
According to the Wyoming County Health Department, Wyoming County reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,486 community cases since the pandemic began.
The two are from the northwestern quadrant, which includes Attica, Bennington, Orangeville and Sheldon. Nothing from the southwestern quadrant, including arcades, eagle, Java and Weathersfield. One is from the southeastern quadrant, including Castile, Gainesville, Genecy Falls, and Pike. Four are from the northeastern quadrant, including Covington, Middlebury, Perry and Warsaw.
One of the new cases is in their twenties, two in their thirties, two in their fifties, and two in their seventies.
As of Tuesday, the county had 41 active cases under forced quarantine and 99 under forced quarantine.
The number of collections increased by 8 to a total of 2,394 in the county.
In Wyoming County, 13,749 residents, or 34.3% of the county’s residents, have been vaccinated at least once. According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker, 9,867 residents have completed the vaccine series.
The total death toll in Wyoming County is reported by the county’s health authorities to be 51, similar to that reported by the state’s Ministry of Health.
To date, there have been a total of 72,540 tests performed on county residents, 70,054 of which were negative, with an infection rate of 3.43 percent.
The 7-day moving average for county positive cases was 3.4%.
The Livingston County Public Health Department reported five new confirmed COVID-19s on Wednesday, increasing the total to 4,215.
Livingston County also recorded 13 new collections, for a total of 4,84.
According to the county’s COVID-19 follow-up map, there are 87 active cases among residents of Livingston County, a decrease of 8 from Tuesday.
According to county health data, three of the currently active cases are hospitalized. This represents an increase of one from Tuesday.
Active cases include Geneseo’s 16 (one below). 15 people in Caledonia. 13 (3 down) at Dansville; 12 (one down) at Mount Morris; 11 (one up) at Avon; five (one down) at Lima. 4 in Piffard (1 up); 3 in Livonia (2 down). Two in Nanda. A single case with the postal code of the Conesus, Hemlock, Hunt, Lakeville (one below), Leicester, and Livingston County Pavilion.
Livingston County reports 44 COVID-19-related deaths. The state of New York has reported 58 deaths from the virus.
Livingston County has conducted 120,976 inspections of COVID-19 among the county’s residents. According to the county’s COVID-19 tracking map, the results include 116,761 negative results. The infection rate of those tested is 3.48 percent.
The positive 7-day moving average was 2%.
SUNY Geneseo reported 17 active cases in the university community on Wednesday. This means that there has been no change since Tuesday. A total of 32 students were subject to compulsory quarantine, and none were prophylactically quarantined. Eighteen students were isolated, including 13 off-campus and 5 on-campus.