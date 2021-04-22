Wildfire Smoke Related to Skin Diseases-ScienceDaily

Wildfire smoke can cause respiratory and cardiovascular symptoms, from nasal discharge and coughing to potentially life-threatening heart attacks and strokes. New research suggests that the danger posed by wildfire smoke can extend to the largest organs of the human body, as well as our first line of defense against external threats, the skin.

During the two weeks of November 2018, when wildfire smoke from a campfire choked the San Francisco Bay Area, San Francisco Health Clinic was concerned about eczema and common itching, also known as atopic dermatitis. The number of visiting patients has increased. The survey found, compared to the same period in 2015 and 2016.

Findings suggest that even short-term exposure to dangerous air quality from wildfire smoke can be detrimental to skin health. A report conducted by doctors at the University of California, Berkeley in collaboration with researchers at the University of California, Berkeley will be published in the journal on April 21st. Jama Dermatology..

“Existing research on air pollution and health outcomes has focused primarily on cardiac and respiratory health outcomes, which is not surprising, but for studies linking air pollution to skin health. There is a gap, “says the UC Berkeley-UCS Joint Health Program. “Skin is the largest organ of the human body and constantly interacts with the external environment. Therefore, it makes sense that changes in the external environment, such as increased or decreased air pollution, can affect skin health. I am. “

Air pollutants can slip through skin barriers

Wildfire air pollution, composed of particulate matter (PM2.5), polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), and gases, affects both normal and eczema-prone skin in a variety of ways. May give. These pollutants often contain compounds that act like keys, slipping through the outer barriers of the skin and penetrating cells, interfering with gene transcription, causing oxidative stress, and more. It can cause inflammation.

Eczema, or atopic dermatitis, is a chronic condition that affects the ability of the skin to act as an effective barrier to environmental factors. Due to the impaired skin barrier, people in this condition tend to rekindle their red, itchy skin in response to irritants, which can make them even more vulnerable to air pollution.

“Skin is a very good physical barrier that separates us from the environment,” said Dr. Maria Wei, a dermatologist and melanoma expert at the University of California, San Francisco. Says. “But there are certain skin disorders, such as atopic dermatitis, where the barrier does not work perfectly. It is not normal without a rash. Therefore, when exposed to serious air pollution, people with this condition will have skin problems. It can affect you. “

Even short bursts of air pollution during camping can be detrimental to skin health

Early studies have shown a link between atopic dermatitis and air pollution in cities with high background levels of air pollution from automobiles and industry. However, this is the first study to investigate the effects of very short bursts of very dangerous air from wildfires. Despite being 175 miles from the campfire, San Francisco increased baseline PM2.5 levels by about nine times during the fire season.

Data from the team visiting more than 8,000 dermatology clinics, both adults and children, during October 2015, 2016, October 2018, and February of the following year to conduct the survey. I investigated. They found that during the campfire, clinic visits for atopic dermatitis and general itch were significantly increased in both adult and pediatric patients.

“Completely 89% of patients who had itching during the campfire had no known diagnosis of atopic dermatitis, which is also within a very short period of time for people with normal skin. It suggests that he experienced irritation and / or absorption of toxins. “Wei said.

Skin conditions such as eczema and itching may not be as life-threatening as the respiratory and cardiovascular effects of wildfire smoke, but they can still have serious consequences for people’s lives. The researchers say. The study also recorded an increase in the proportion of prescription drugs such as steroids during periods of heavy air pollution, suggesting that patients may experience severe symptoms.

Individuals can protect their skin during the wildfire season by staying indoors, wearing clothing that covers their skin when they go out, and using emollients that can enhance the barrier function of the skin. I will. A new drug called tapinarov for the treatment of eczema is currently in clinical trials and may be a useful tool even when the air is bad.

“Many conversations about the health effects of climate change and air pollution do not focus on skin health, but skin conditions affect people’s quality of life, social interactions, and psychological sensations. It is important to recognize that giving “Fadadu said. “We hope that these health effects will be more integrated into policies and discussions on the broader health effects of climate change and air pollution.”