California has the lowest COVID-19 case rate in the US mainland





Due to the record number of COVID-19 patients admitted to the intensive care unit and the high number of deaths after severe fall and winter, California currently has the lowest coronavirus case rate in the continental United States.









An aerial shot of downtown Los Angeles.



According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the 7-day incidence of new cases in California is 40.3 per 100,000, while the national incidence is 135.3 per 100,000. Hawaii is slightly better, with 39.1 cases per 100,000, but Michigan is suffering from a surge in cases, seeing 483 cases per 100,000. Video: Number of vaccines: 33 million people receive initial dose (PA media) Number of vaccines: 33 million people receive initial dose



next With more than 39.5 million people living in California, the state reported an average of 2,320 new cases per day last week, down 13% from two weeks ago. Include Los Angeles Times Report. During the winter, over 40,000 new cases were reported daily, with 600 deaths recorded daily during the peak of the surge. Today, an average of 81 deaths are reported daily, and the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is the lowest since last spring. Times Report. Californians are required to wear masks, wash their hands and stay socially distant, and these measures and prompt immunization efforts for residents have solved the problem. To date, 27 million vaccinations have been distributed throughout the state, with 44% of Californians receiving at least one vaccination and more than 25% being fully vaccinated. “All the information currently available is very effective in preventing infections, hospitalizations and deaths, despite the increasing presence of variants,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health at Los Angeles County. It shows that it looks like. “read more so Los Angeles Times.

