Health
COVID-19: Detection of P.1 mutations in Saskatchewan means new health measures are needed, doctors say
More contagious Strain of COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) became Saskatchewan..
On Tuesday, the state government announced that it had detected five cases. P.1 variant, First discovered in Brazil.
Epidemiologists and doctors at the University of Saskatchewan say the state needs stricter public health guidelines vaccination, To stop the spread and save lives.
“The time to act with more restrictions was weeks, if not months ago,” said Dr. Corey Noidolf.
Neudorf told Global News that the detection of the P.1 variant is disappointing, but not unexpected given the devastation of neighboring states.
He said the strain, which is “1.5 to 2.5 times easier to infect” than the original COVID-19 strain, could increase the burden on the already struggling healthcare system. Other highly contagious variants.
Fifty-one people were receiving intensive care throughout the state on the day the state government announced that it had detected five cases in the southwestern part of the state.
This is the highest number of people in the state’s ICU to date, and Nodolf said the variant could make things worse.
“If it can build and disseminate a foothold, yes, it will also contribute to more hospitalizations and ICU admissions.”
Nodolf warned that data on the P.1 strain was still emerging, but said the variant could infect people who had already captured the original strain of COVID-19.
Vaccines also prevent hospitalization and death, but they do not seem to be very effective in preventing infections.
“That’s another threat to us,” he said.
“In this competition between mutants and vaccines, mutants still dominate.”
The subspecies, especially the B.1.1.7 strain, first discovered in the United Kingdom, is already the source of most infections in Regina and Saskatoon.
Queen’s City is currently the most stringent in the state, and the state has enforced indoor dining bans, encouraged working from home, and issued travel recommendations.
Pamela Goulden-McLeod, Saskatoon’s Head of Emergency Management, told Global News that her biggest concern was “variants of concern and what they would take over.”
“At this point, they are the (cause) majority of the cases found in Saskatoon.”
The chief health officer of the Saskatchewan Department of Health said current measures are not sufficient to stop variants already in Saskatchewan.
“I think that’s what Variant teaches us. Public measures taken from winter to early spring have allowed Variant to break through and continue to communicate,” said Dr. Susanshaw. ..
Nodolf said the government should extend the regulations in Regina to other parts of the state, but said regulations may need to be tightened.
He emphasized that physical distance is even more important than before because the new strain is so contagious.
“We’re wearing masks and tired of (pandemics), so there’s much more temptation to break into a two-meter space.”
“These are exactly the conditions that help these variants spread much easier and faster.”
He also said that vaccination is the best way to stop the epidemic and save lives.
“Vaccines, as soon as any vaccine is available … go out and get it and encourage your friends and family to do the same.”
