Astronauts experience positive emotional decline throughout the mission, research finds

As the manned Mars mission to Mars approaches reality, scientists are investigating the potential impact on astronaut well-being, including the mental health of astronauts.

A new study seeks to predict its psychological sacrifice by examining scientists stationed at remote research bases in Antarctica.

Isolated researchers feel symptoms of anxiety, depression At various points of stay at the South Pole.

However, the most notable change among the subjects was a continuous decline in positive emotions such as satisfaction, enthusiasm, and awe from the beginning to the end of the mission.

These “pleasant” feelings did not increase towards the end of the mission. This is a common phenomenon often referred to as the “third quarter effect.”

University of Houston psychologists investigate the well-being of Antarctic researchers and how long stays in space affect astronauts’ mental health while astronauts are isolated on the final frontier. I measured what to do

Psychologist Candice Alfano, director of the University of Houston’s Center for Sleep Anxiety, self-reported diagnostics to analyze changes in mental health changes in isolated, trapped, and extreme-environmental people. We have developed the Mental Health Checklist (MHCL).

In a study published this month in the journal Acta Astronautica, Alfano and her team studied scientists housed in two research stations in Antarctica, one inland and one coastal.

The extreme environment of Antarctica shares various stressors with the cold depths of the universe, including confinement, isolation, monotony, lack of privacy, and changing light-dark cycles.

Alfano’s team used MCHL to track the psychological well-being of polar scientists for nine months, including the toughest parts of winter.

Scientists stationed in Antarctica reported that positive emotions such as satisfaction, enthusiasm, and awe were steadily declining from the start to the end of the mission.Photo: Research base on King George Island, Antarctica

They also recorded physical complaints and changes in levels of stress hormones such as cortisol.

“We observed significant changes in psychological function, but the patterns of change in certain aspects of mental health were different,” Alfano said.

“The most striking changes were observed with positive emotions, such as a continuous decline from start to finish of the mission, without evidence of a” bounce effect “when participants were preparing to return home. It was. “

Previous studies have almost completely focused on negative emotional states such as anxiety and depression, Alfano added.

“But positive emotions such as satisfaction, enthusiasm, and awe are essential features for prosperity in a high-pressure environment.”

Psychologists have found increased anxiety and depressive symptoms among researchers who endure long stays at the station, but with mixed results, often with complaints of physical illness.

Studies have shown that reports of lack of “feeling” emotions are more universal, and participants tend to use less effective strategies to raise positive emotions as time progresses at the station. did.

“The use of both intentionally recognizing, appreciating, and / or strengthening positive experiences and emotions, and reassessing changing the way we think about the situation is a later mission month compared to baseline. Decreased during, “Alfano said.

“These changes can help explain the positive emotional decline observed over time,” she said.

“Therefore, interventions and measures aimed at raising positive emotions can be important in reducing psychological risk in extreme situations.”

Space agencies have long been worried about the impact of long space missions on mental health.

Beyond isolation and boredom, extended space travel can interfere with an astronaut’s normal sleep and sunlight cycle. On the ISS, astronauts see 16 sunrises and sunsets every 24 hours on Earth.

People who constantly lose sleep tend to have difficulty concentrating and making decisions.

Isolated researchers reported feeling anxiety and depression symptoms at various points during their stay at the South Pole.

In a collection essay Angle 2019Psychiatrist Tyler Moore warned that radiation filtered by the Earth’s atmosphere could have immeasurable effects on mental health.

It is known to cause radiation damage and damage to the nervous system and can increase your chances of getting cancer.

Zero gravity can also be a risk factor. Earlier this month, researchers at the University of Texas reported that a lack of gravity on the ISS would direct blood from the astronaut’s arms and legs to the brain, putting pressure on the inside of the skull and pituitary gland. A contracting gland.

Researchers performed MRI scans of the brains of 11 astronauts before and after the mission at the orbital space station.

After spending weightlessness, their brain and cerebrospinal fluid dilated.

The pituitary gland, which controls important functions from growth to body temperature, is much smaller.

The team believes that astronauts spending more time outside the Earth’s gravity can have difficulty walking, problems with bladder control, and an increased risk of developing dementia.

Options being considered to counter this effect include using a large centrifuge to create artificial gravity and using negative pressure on the lower extremities.