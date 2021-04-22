Health
St. Louis Hospital celebrates the first day of no COVID patients in the ICU since the pandemic began
The St. Louis Hospital is celebrating the first day of zero COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit since the pandemic began.
Missouri Baptist Medical Center Announced the news On Facebook, Wednesday is “the first day since March 19, 2020 (399 days), with zero ICUCOVID-19 patients.”
“This milestone is a sign of hope that this devoted team will be provided with the very necessary relief and that vaccines and safety measures are working,” the post read. “Sometimes the smallest win seems to be the greatest.”
In the photo shared with the announcement, frontline workers are holding up a sign with a moving message that includes a single reading, “Better Days Ahead.”
A big milestone comes four months after the hospital Discharged the 1,000th COVID patient..
In December, Dr. Paolo Massetti, an ICU doctor working at a Christian hospital, was escorted by the Missouri Baptist Medical Center for his support.
Last month, the hospital set up a monument on the lawn in honor of those affected by COVID, placing over 1,500 windmills representing survivors and 271 white hearts for life lost by the virus. did.
“”[It’s] Pam Bruder, Chief Nursing Officer at the Missouri Baptist Medical Center, said: KSDK.. “I’ve been in health care for the last year and I’ve been a nurse for 26 years. In retrospect, I’ve never had a year like this.”
As of Wednesday, more than 134 million people in the United States have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccination, and more than 87 million people are considered to be fully vaccinated. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..
The CDC estimates that more than 3.5 million vaccines have been given in Missouri.
As information about Coronavirus pandemic Rapidly changing PEOPLE is committed to providing up-to-date data within coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed since it was published. For the latest information on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use the online resources from CDC, WHO And Local public health sector.. PEOPLE is affiliated with GoFundMe We will raise funds for GoFundMe.org’s fundraising activity, the COVID-19 Relief Fund, to support everything from frontline responders to families in need and organizations that support the community.Click for more information or donations Here..
