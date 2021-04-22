Early data show that cases of Utah coronavirus may increase further





Salt Lake City — Number COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Utah cases stabilized last month after a steady decline. Doctors at the University of Utah said the data also had early signs and could lead to more new cases. But for now, they believe the vaccine can stop the virus. “I hope Utah does a great job in vaccination and isn’t as good as it was in Michigan and some other states,” said Dr. Russell Binick of the University of Utah.Chief Operating Officer The U of U Health COVID-19 Testing Clinic on Redwood Road has seen an increase in cases over the past few weeks. Overall, the numbers are small. But Vinik calls it an early indicator that we can rise. It is a poorly serviced western district with a high proportion of Hispanics. During the pandemic, the increase in incidents usually showed an increase elsewhere. The data also show an increase in COVID-19 in Weber, Morgan, Davis, and Wasatch County. Vinik said the rise could be due to a British variant that accounts for 40% of new cases in the University of Utah hospital system. “The proportion of people who have symptoms and test positive is starting to rise,” the doctor said. “This is usually the first sign we see before we start seeing more and more cases, and a higher percentage of people will be positive.” The virus is opportunistic without ending the search for new hosts. “I just want to find someone to jump next. I don’t care. So if the case is accelerating in one area, it’s more likely to spread to others,” said Erin Clouse of MPH. I will. U of U Health Strategic Engagement Manager. Fortunately, more than 50% of Utah over the age of 16 are vaccinated, and the number continues to grow. What prevents Utah from proliferating as seen in Michigan as the competition between variants and vaccines unfolds? Vinick said that a higher proportion of Utan was exposed to the virus and protected them, saying, “We were able to vaccinate more people, so if that surge occurs, It will be after we have been vaccinated more people have been vaccinated. “ That is why they are urging Utan to avoid the virus and continue to take precautions to get vaccinated. XX Related article Jed Boal More stories you may be interested in

