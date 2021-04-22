CDC data show that California’s coronavirus case rate is currently the lowest in 48 neighboring states

Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County

Los Angeles-Centers for Disease Control and Prevention New data released on Wednesday This shows that California’s coronavirus case rate is the lowest of the 48 neighboring states.

According to the CDC report, the state’s latest 7-day incidence of new cases (40.3 per 100,000) is dramatically lower than the national incidence of 135.3, surpassing 39.1 in Hawaii alone over the same period. I will.

At the other end of the spectrum is Michigan, which has a much higher 7-day case rate nationwide, at 483 per 100,000. Another breakthrough in that dire leaderboard is New Jersey, 269.7. Delaware, 264.1; Pennsylvania, 248.5; and Minnesota, 238.4.

Within the larger states, comparable rates for the same period were 201.1 in Florida and 65.9 in Texas.

As national vaccination progresses, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department has announced this week that anyone living or working in LA County over the age of 16 will be able to get a new Palmdale and Lancaster vaccination site without prior reservation. Announced that you can get the vaccine at. .. Registration for the COVID-19 appointment is completed onsite.

As of April 18, more than 6,488,391 million vaccines have been administered in the county, including 4,176,360 initial doses. Already, nearly 2,312,031 million people have been fully vaccinated.

Over the past two and a half months, vaccination campaigns aimed at increasing intake in the color community have resulted in 170% of vaccination in the black community, 151% in multi-ethnic individuals and Aboriginal / Alaska in the county. Indigenous people increased by 130%. 129% of Latino residents, 91% of Asian residents, 78% of Caucasian residents.

The county currently immunizes about half of LA County’s Asian, white and American Indian / Alaska Natives, and vaccination of members of multi-ethnic communities has also been successful, with one vaccination. It increased from 11% to 37% with a single dose.

In Latino populations, the proportion of vaccinated population has more than quadrupled from two months ago, and in black resident, the proportion has more than tripled.

During the pandemic process leading up to the very early stages of vaccine deployment, the county saw one in ten residents of LA County infected with COVID-19. This is a very low estimate of the actual number given. The number of people who have been infected but have not been tested for some reason. At the same time, authorities saw about one in 500 residents of Los Angeles County die of COVID-19.

According to the CDC’s data on breakthrough post-vaccination infections released last week, one in 13,275 fully vaccinated people was infected with unvaccinated COVID-19. Much less than 1 in 10 people. And the risk of death goes from 1 in 500 to 1 in 1 million.

The case rate in LA County is low and stable. On March 13, the county saw 544 cases a day. A month later, on April 13, the number dropped to 413 per day, down 24%. During the same period, the county reduced daily hospitalizations by 24% from 544 to 413 and daily deaths by 84% from 31 to 5 even more dramatically.

Public health continues to identify various cases in Los Angeles County. The two most commonly of concern in LA County are the UK (B.1.1.7) and California (B.1.427 / 429) variants. Of the 59 specimens analyzed by the LA County Public Health Institute last week, 50% were British variants and 10% were California variants.

Most of the specimens analyzed are associated with clusters of cases, and UK variants are now identified more frequently than other viral variants if the specimens are sequenced from a larger outbreak. The Institute of Public Health did not detect an additional variant of Brazil (P.1) last week, but it is possible that there are circulating cases in the region where this variant has not been detected.

The identification of these variants is for LA County residents to protect themselves and others by wearing masks, maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from non-households, and obtaining COVID-19. It highlights the need to continue the measures. Vaccine as soon as possible. All currently available information shows that the vaccine appears to be very effective in preventing infection, hospitalization, and mortality, even when the presence of mutants is increasing.

There are 484 COVID-19 people currently hospitalized, 23% of whom are in the ICU. Test results are available to nearly 6.36 million individuals, with 18% testing positive. Today’s daily test positive rate is 0.9%.

Public health has identified 35 new deaths and 439 new cases of COVID-19. To date, public health has identified 1,229,998 positive cases of COVID-19 in all areas of LA County, killing a total of 23,702 people.

President Biden has announced that he will begin an initiative to allow all employers to receive the Covid-19 vaccine and give employees leave and paid leave to recover.