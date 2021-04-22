Health
Covid-19: Blood test survey found eight previously undetected community cases
New survey reveals last 8 cases COVID-19 Researchers say undiagnosed cases.
The· University of Auckland SurveyAlthough not peer-reviewed, we saw blood samples taken from more than 9800 people across the country.
An estimated 0.1% of the samples showed the presence of Covid-19 antibody.
This means that no infections from the community have been detected, but the levels are low, researchers say.
They worked with the New Zealand Blood Service to collect samples taken from people aged 16-88.
They then used Serology test, Reveals antibodies that remain for months after infection.
The standard Covid-19 DNA test detects the virus only if it is present during the infection.
Of the 9806 samples, 18 were antibody positive.
Six of them were identified as previously identified Covid-19 infections, and four came from people who traveled from. England And Europe suggests that the infection has taken place outside New Zealand.
The remaining eight positive samples are unexplained, suggesting that they were previously undetected cases of community infection.
These eight cases are dispersed and originated from seven district health committee areas throughout New Zealand.
Associate Professor Nikki Moreland said the low proportion of antibodies found in the study meant that undetected community infections were “very low” and evidence that “New Zealand’s elimination strategy was successful.” ..
Dr. Amanda Kvarsvig, a senior researcher at the University of Otago, said the overall percentage of missed cases is likely to be higher than the eight found in the University of Auckland study.
This is because blood donors are usually not a typical sample of the population.
“Some people at high risk for Covid-19 are not eligible to donate. They have a medical condition – For example, people who have diabetes and need insulin to control it.
“People over the age of 70 are less likely to be blood donors, but are generally at higher risk of infection than others. Pacifica It may be overlooked as well. “
Nonetheless, she said, “it’s encouraging to see so few undiagnosed cases.”
The results of this study were comparable to studies conducted in Europe and the United States, where the presence of Covid-19 antibody was reported to exceed 10%.
According to Kvalsvig, the study may explain how unexplained clusters emerged in the Auckland area.
August 2020, Auckland family of four Test positive For Covid-19 from an unknown source.
