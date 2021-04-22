Everything you need to know about the 2021 flu season

This winter is more important than ever as the Covid-19 pandemic reduces the spread of respiratory illnesses such as the flu.

Last year, the flu was delayed and did not spread widely. This is largely due to social distance measures aimed at reducing the spread of Covid-19.

However, experts say there may be downsides. Scientists can have a hard time predicting the flu strains that dominate this flu season, making it difficult to create effective vaccines.

This year, the Institute of Infectious Diseases has already officially detected a case of influenza in the Western Cape, and this time it is an important case to protect against this flu.

Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa, Head of Operations for the Bonitas Medical Fund, answers all your questions about what to expect for this flu season.

When will this year’s influenza virus be prevalent this season?

South Africa has a seasonal influenza pandemic every winter. The flu season varies from year to year, but is usually winter (May to August), but can be as early as April and as late as July.

Over the last 13 years, the average duration of the flu season has been 19 weeks. This can be affected by entering a separate blockade with the third Covid-19 wave, which has slowed the spread of all viruses, including influenza.

It should be noted that prevention of severe influenza during a pandemic such as Covid-19 can reduce the burden on the healthcare system.

When will the flu season peak in 2021 and how will it affect people?

This is uncertain as it is affected by the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19 and a tighter blockade. Influenza viruses like Covid-19 do not spread very quickly when we are blocked.

What vaccines are available in South Africa? Which influenza virus is vaccine protection this season?

Influenza B vaccine (QIV), which contains an additional strain of influenza B, will be available in South Africa during the 2021 influenza season.

Which influenza virus strain will be available in 2021?

There are three types of seasonal influenza virus: type A, type B, and type C. In South Africa, seasonal influenza is most commonly caused by the influenza A or B virus.

Influenza, also known as influenza, is the most prevalent viral respiratory illness in the fall and winter months. It is a highly contagious disease associated with severe morbidity and mortality.

Locally, the serious illness caused by the flu affects more than 45,000 people annually, nearly 50% of which require hospitalization. In South Africa, it is estimated that 1,1800 people die each year from influenza-related illnesses. It can be life-threatening for certain people, but it is a vaccine-preventable disease.

All influenza vaccines procured in South Africa in 2021 are tetravalent (designed to protect against four different influenza viruses), two influenza A strains and two influenza B strains.

What should I do to protect myself from the flu this season?

When vaccinated, the flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of influenza illness, hospitalization and death. Influenza vaccination not only reduces the risk of getting the flu, but is also an important protection measure for the scarce medical resources that are a concern for the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The flu vaccine should be given early enough to protect the coming winter. It takes about 2 weeks for the protective antibody reaction to develop.

Due to limited evidence of the safety and efficacy of co-vaccination with these vaccines, Mkhatshwa recommends waiting at least 14 days between Covid-19 vaccination and influenza vaccination.

Who is most at risk?

The Ministry of Health (DoH), along with the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NICD), targeted the following groups in the 2021 campaign:

Health care workers

Individuals over 65

People with comorbidities such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease

Pregnant woman

People living with HIV and AIDS

What if people are not yet convinced of the importance of the flu vaccine?

The influenza virus spreads very rapidly from person to person. Even if the flu vaccine is not 100% effective against current flu strains, you are less likely to get the flu. If you get the flu, it will be much milder.

More importantly, flu vaccines can protect others through so-called “herd immunity”. Others can be vulnerable to vulnerable families, such as babies and the elderly, and to people with weakened immunity.

The world is focused on Covid-19, but social distance, wearing a mask, washing hands, and disinfecting will help protect you from both Covid-19 and the flu.