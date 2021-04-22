Connect with us

Health

Everything you need to know about the 2021 flu season

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


This winter is more important than ever as the Covid-19 pandemic reduces the spread of respiratory illnesses such as the flu.

Last year, the flu was delayed and did not spread widely. This is largely due to social distance measures aimed at reducing the spread of Covid-19.

However, experts say there may be downsides. Scientists can have a hard time predicting the flu strains that dominate this flu season, making it difficult to create effective vaccines.

This year, the Institute of Infectious Diseases has already officially detected a case of influenza in the Western Cape, and this time it is an important case to protect against this flu.

Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa, Head of Operations for the Bonitas Medical Fund, answers all your questions about what to expect for this flu season.

When will this year’s influenza virus be prevalent this season?

South Africa has a seasonal influenza pandemic every winter. The flu season varies from year to year, but is usually winter (May to August), but can be as early as April and as late as July.

Over the last 13 years, the average duration of the flu season has been 19 weeks. This can be affected by entering a separate blockade with the third Covid-19 wave, which has slowed the spread of all viruses, including influenza.

It should be noted that prevention of severe influenza during a pandemic such as Covid-19 can reduce the burden on the healthcare system.

When will the flu season peak in 2021 and how will it affect people?

This is uncertain as it is affected by the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19 and a tighter blockade. Influenza viruses like Covid-19 do not spread very quickly when we are blocked.

What vaccines are available in South Africa? Which influenza virus is vaccine protection this season?

Influenza B vaccine (QIV), which contains an additional strain of influenza B, will be available in South Africa during the 2021 influenza season.

Which influenza virus strain will be available in 2021?

There are three types of seasonal influenza virus: type A, type B, and type C. In South Africa, seasonal influenza is most commonly caused by the influenza A or B virus.

Influenza, also known as influenza, is the most prevalent viral respiratory illness in the fall and winter months. It is a highly contagious disease associated with severe morbidity and mortality.

Locally, the serious illness caused by the flu affects more than 45,000 people annually, nearly 50% of which require hospitalization. In South Africa, it is estimated that 1,1800 people die each year from influenza-related illnesses. It can be life-threatening for certain people, but it is a vaccine-preventable disease.

All influenza vaccines procured in South Africa in 2021 are tetravalent (designed to protect against four different influenza viruses), two influenza A strains and two influenza B strains.

What should I do to protect myself from the flu this season?

When vaccinated, the flu vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of influenza illness, hospitalization and death. Influenza vaccination not only reduces the risk of getting the flu, but is also an important protection measure for the scarce medical resources that are a concern for the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The flu vaccine should be given early enough to protect the coming winter. It takes about 2 weeks for the protective antibody reaction to develop.

Due to limited evidence of the safety and efficacy of co-vaccination with these vaccines, Mkhatshwa recommends waiting at least 14 days between Covid-19 vaccination and influenza vaccination.

Who is most at risk?

The Ministry of Health (DoH), along with the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NICD), targeted the following groups in the 2021 campaign:

  • Health care workers
  • Individuals over 65
  • People with comorbidities such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease
  • Pregnant woman
  • People living with HIV and AIDS

What if people are not yet convinced of the importance of the flu vaccine?

The influenza virus spreads very rapidly from person to person. Even if the flu vaccine is not 100% effective against current flu strains, you are less likely to get the flu. If you get the flu, it will be much milder.

More importantly, flu vaccines can protect others through so-called “herd immunity”. Others can be vulnerable to vulnerable families, such as babies and the elderly, and to people with weakened immunity.

The world is focused on Covid-19, but social distance, wearing a mask, washing hands, and disinfecting will help protect you from both Covid-19 and the flu.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: