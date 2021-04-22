Minister on Vaccine Suspension: Transparency Needed to Regain Public Trust

Beautev

Some black ministers in Southern California say they were not behind development before authorities stopped taking the J & J vaccine.

The· Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a suspension Johnson & Johnson Vaccine After six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed a thrombosis called cerebral sinus thrombosis during a clinical trial.

One of the women has died.

“This is alarming,” said Rev. KW Talos, chairman of the Baptist Ministerial Conference in Los Angeles and Southern California. “People were already in a bad mood. But we put our name out there to help people vaccinate. Many of us have one-shot J & J vaccines in our community. I thought it was the best for the people of. “

Talos said the Baptist Rev. Council hosted a site for the governor’s emergency team and FEMA the week before the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) decided to suspend the vaccine. Over 2,300 people have been vaccinated through this program.

“No one contacted us. We had to hear about him in the news,” Talos said. “We were blinded in the dark — we couldn’t share with the people what the next step was and how this was happening. It was African Americans and ours. It would do a lot of harm to the entire community. People didn’t trust these vaccines. It was supervisor Holly who convened a conversation with the minister to let us know what was happening.・ Mitchell was the only one. We only heard her. “

Many black public health professionals agree that transparency needs to be increased.

“If something goes wrong, the black, Latin, and Asian communities all seem to be targeting this particular community, so they need to be completely opaque. What’s in this vaccine? If it turns out to be a problem, it looks malicious, even if it isn’t, “said Dr. Kim Rhodes, Community Engagement Office at the University of California, San Francisco.

On the same day that the CDC announced the suspension, the California Public Health Service (CDPH) announced that it was in compliance with the CDC’s advice.

“Today, the CDC and FDA recommend that we take great care to temporarily suspend the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Of the more than 6.8 million doses given nationwide. There have been six reported cases of rare and severe types of thrombosis that develop symptoms 6 to 13 days after vaccination, “said Dr. Ericapan, California state epidemiologist.

“California has instructed healthcare providers to suspend the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, following FDA and CDC recommendations, until further instructions are given by health and safety experts,” Pan continued.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the White House, said on Sunday that he hopes the federal government will announce whether to continue or permanently stop the J & J vaccine by the end of this week.

The J & J vaccine was first welcomed as a “one-time” shot, the only single-dose vaccine in the country, assigned to some segments of California’s poorly serviced community, such as the homeless population. Attracted the public’s attention.

Faith-based leaders working closely with the state to administer vaccines in these communities will be suspended. Setback For the fairness of the vaccine.

But last week, Governor Gavin Newsom sounded confident.

He told Californians that the J & J vaccine accounted for only 4% of California’s total supply for the week. The governor is one of the millions of people who have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson.

Governor Newsom said, “Our expectations are that we will provide enough vaccine to fully vaccinate all those seeking vaccination so that we can begin to fully open the economy by June 15. It does not have a significant impact on our ability to meet our commitments. ” Pause.

But black health experts are more than ever emphasizing that pharmaceutical companies and research institutes need to be transparent about vaccine science. They say it is important to combat vaccine hesitation.

Also the founder of Rhoads, Union HealthThe Bay Area community health organization, has helped develop a pop-up site model currently used in the state as a template for setting up large numbers of vaccine sites to promote fairness in vaccine distribution.

“I would like to emphasize that it is the lack of transparency that we academic institutions continue to fail. I want to draw rosy pictures. Instead of giving people the information to make their own decisions. I want to convince you to get vaccinated, “she said.

Healthcare and public health experts emphasized that the state needs to build relationships with the African-American community and establish confidence that it can grow at a good pace.

“We don’t build relationships. We think about outreach. It’s not a relationship,” says Rhoads.

“If you don’t have a relationship with the community, you can’t earn the trust,” she said.

Since the FDA and CDC announced the suspension of the J & J vaccine, health policy and advocacy groups have hosted a virtual discussion forum to address growing questions in the black community across the country.The· California Black Health Network It was one of the various organizations that led discussions on vaccine avoidance and health inequalities with medical professionals, including Dr. Nadin Burke Harris, President of California Surgeons.

Burke Harris emphasized the importance of vaccines for public security and urged those who received the J & J vaccine to consult with their healthcare providers to resolve their concerns.

“The reason the CDC and FDA decided to suspend vaccine use and issue this health warning is also to help healthcare providers know what to look out for,” she said.

Harris said the state is dedicated to making more transparent vaccine efforts to protect public safety.

“The important thing is to maintain public confidence in our process, the safety and efficacy of vaccines, and our ability to remain transparent,” Harris said.

According to the CDC, COVID-19 is a new virus, which means that the human body does not have the natural ability to produce antibodies that can fight the virus. Scientific studies also show that people who test positive for COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated.Recently the study Vaccinated pregnant women have been shown to be the first offspring to be immune to COVID-19.

The advocacy of African-American religious leaders has led to state-wide partnerships between the state and 200 places of worship to increase vaccine equity.

So far, the state has provided nearly 40,000 vaccines on pop-up sites hosted by faith-based organizations. The state plans to launch a pop-up site with at least 25,000 vaccines to vaccinate people in poorly serviced areas.

State officials confirmed that the Governor of California’s Vaccine Task Force is working closely with the CDC and FDA to discuss plans to reopen the state by June this year.

“This pandemic is still deadly. The way we defeat it is to vaccinate it. The sooner we get vaccinated, the sooner we start our business,” said Governor Newsom. Stated.

