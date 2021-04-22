Dallas County Changes Fair Park Immunization Schedule

Dallas County reports 279 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Dallas — As of April 21, 2021, at 3:00 pm, the Dallas County Health and Welfare Department has estimated 279 additional positive cases, 138 confirmed cases, and 141 new coronavirus (COVID-19) 2019 cases in Dallas County. I am reporting a case. A total of 255,782 confirmed cases have been confirmed (PCR test). There are a cumulative total of 40,824 possible cases (antigen test). A total of 3,828 Dallas County residents have died from the COVID-19 disease.

Dallas County Health and Welfare Services (DCHHS) provides initial vaccination to people at highest risk of exposure to COVID-19, with more than 387,000 COVID-19 at the Fairpark Mega Vaccine Clinic, which began operations on Monday, January 11. The total dose of vaccine was administered. Both the first and second dosing operations at the fair park will continue until Friday.

Additional deaths reported today include:

A man in his 40s who was a resident of Garland. He was found dead at home and had no potential high-risk health status.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of Wilmar City. He was found dead at home and had no potential high-risk health status.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of Garland. He was found dead at home and was in potentially high-risk health.

A man in his 70s who lived in the city of Mesquite. He expired in hospice and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A man from the 1980s who was a resident of the city of Balti Springs. He was hospitalized and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

To date, a total of 57 cases of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7. B.1.429 6 cases of variants. One case of the B.1.526 variant has been identified in Dallas County residents. Four are hospitalized and two need to be admitted to the intensive care unit. Seven has recently had a history of domestic travel outside of Texas. One case of B.1.1.7 is a likely case of reinfection with COVID-19, which occurs more than 6 months after the infection confirmed by the first PCR.

The provisional 7-day average of new confirmed daily cases of week 14 of the CDC (according to the date of test collection) is 250, which is 9.5 daily new per 100,000 inhabitants. The percentage of cases. Of the symptomatological patients who visited a regional hospital during the 14th week (the week ending 4/10/21), 9.0% of respiratory specimens were SARS-CoV-2 positive.

In the last 30 days, there were 1,083 COVID-19 cases in school-age children, and staff were reported from 359 separate kindergarten to high schools in Dallas County. Of the cases reported in the past month, 116 are related to youth sports.

Fair Park Vaccination Site Schedule

“”Today, we report an additional 279 COVID-19 cases and 8 additional deaths. As the number of people seeking new shots is decreasing, Fair park To explain the decline.

Tomorrow, Pfizer’s first and second shots will be open from 8am to 5pm, and Friday’s 8am to 5am will be open for Moderna’s first and second shots. However, due to the increased risk of thunderstorms on Friday afternoons, it is advisable to arrive at the fair park by noon so that you can secure your reservation before it may be stopped or closed early due to bad weather.

It will be closed on Saturday, April 24th and Sunday, April 25th. Moderna’s first and second shots are available from 8am to 5pm on Monday, April 26th. It will close on Tuesday, April 27th. Pfizer’s first and second shots will be open Wednesday, April 28th, from 8am to 5pm. Thursday, April 29th, from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Pfizer’s first and second shots will begin, offering another option for those who are unable to take shots during normal business hours.Our full schedule can be found here.

date time vaccine Thursday (4/22) 8 am to 5 pm Pfizer (1st and 2nd) Friday (4/23) 8 am-5pm * If the weather permits, please come by noon for your safety Moderna (1st and 2nd) Saturday (4/24) Closed Closed Sunday (4/25) Closed Closed Monday (4/26) 8 am to 5 pm Moderna (1st and 2nd) Tuesday (4/27) Closed Closed Wednesday (4/28) 8 am to 5 pm Pfizer (1st and 2nd) Thursday (4/29) Noon to 9 pm Pfizer (1st and 2nd) Friday (4/30) 8 am to 5 pm Moderna (1st and 2nd) Saturday (5/1) Closed Closed Sunday (5/2) Closed Closed

No qualified person will be handed over in Dallas County

Do not delay vaccination. More vaccines are currently available and no qualified person will be rejected in Dallas County locations. We are in the fight against the virus in time, vaccination enough people to reach herd immunity, and denying the virus enough hosts to mutate normally outside the protection of the vaccine. To do.

This is not only a battle for your health and the health of our community, but also a battle for the economic vibrancy of our country. Vaccination is the right thing to do for public health and the patriotic thing to do for the United States, “said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All COVID-19 Updates and Information in Dallas County You can find it here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ And all the guidance documents are here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

