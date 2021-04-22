USAID supports the treatment of over 45,000 PLHIV in Ondo Oyo





Adekunle Yusuf To move Nigeria towards epidemic control of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), the United States (US) has identified 45,000 people living with HIV (PLHIV) in Oyo and Ondo to save lives with antiretroviral treatment. Announced to receive. .. The breakdown of the numbers shows that the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), provides HIV treatment to over 23,000 PLHIV in Oyo and over 12,000 PLHIV in Ondo. I am. .. US Consulate General Claire Piangelo announced this at the start of the recent HIV Antiretroviral Treatment (ART) Surge Program in Oyo and Ondo. “The PEPFAR Antiretroviral Treatment (ART) Surge Program identifies people living with HIV and receives lifelong treatment. HIV treatment not only reduces HIV-related illnesses and deaths, but also prevents new infections. It also helps, “says Piangelo. During a courtesy visit to the Ondo State Government Building and an advocacy visit, Piangelo and Deputy Governor Lucky Iedatiwa on their commitment to working with stakeholders while the state is conducting a PEPFAR ART surge. I thank the senior members of the administration. She urged the Government of Ondo to remove barriers that prevent people living with HIV from accessing free services offered by the US Government through the PEPFAR program. Specifically, she emphasized the negative impact of user fees as a major barrier for PLHIV to access treatment and urged the elimination of such fees. In addition, she advocated the elimination of antenatal care fees for pregnant women living with the virus. In Oyo, the Consul General met with Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde, the Secretary-General of the State Government, Mr. Olbamiwo Adeosun. They discussed Nigeria’s policymaking, human resource development, and US Government PEPFAR support in strengthening the healthcare system, including the provision of state-of-the-art laboratories and pharmaceutical warehouses. While in Ibadan, the Consul General visited the University College Hospital (UCH) to visit the US CDC-sponsored ART Clinic and interact with program beneficiaries and facility management staff. Pierangelo urged the Oyo and Ondo governments to prioritize the procurement of additional HIV test kits to support the current PEPFAR efforts. “In order to identify PLHIVs in different communities and make rapid and sustainable efforts to use them as life-saving drugs, additional test kits are needed. This effort makes them normal, productive and healthy. You can live a normal life and prevent virus infection. “ In 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 8.2 million people received PEPFAR-supported HIV counseling and testing services in Nigeria. Every week of 2020, the U.S. government will help treat 6,000 newly identified HIV-infected Nigerians through PEPFAR, while at the same time providing quality to more than one million HIV-infected Nigerians already receiving PEPFAR support. Supported HIV service. In addition, more than 1.2 million pregnant women underwent HIV testing and counseling to prevent mother-to-child transmission, and approximately 1.3 million orphans and vulnerable children received PEPFAR-assisted care and support services. In Nigeria alone, the U.S. government has invested more than $ 6 billion over the years in supporting both national and state governments to identify and treat people living with HIV. I did.

