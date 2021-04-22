Tiktok’s latest trend: Drink chlorophyll water to get rid of acne





Chlorophyll water contains antioxidants. Gulf Today Report There is a new fad doing rounds on the popular video sharing platform TikTok. Users of this application have been enthusiastic about the benefits of chlorophyll for skin problems. This has made the hashtag #chlorophyll a trend on TikTok, which has been played 146.8 million times at the time of writing. If you remember your school’s biology lessons well, you’ll notice that chlorophyll is the pigment that gives plants green. It is involved in photosynthesis, known as the process by which plants convert light energy into chemical energy.

read more Do not interfere with your savings with self-care How often do you need to change your toothbrush? Appetizing snacks bring joy to Yemen during Ramadan But what if humans consume it? Studies show that chlorophyll has antioxidants and has some notable potential health benefits. Social media influencers now suggest that adding a few drops to water can be a ticket to acne-free, clear skin. However, Gen Z is not the first person to buy liquid chlorophyll. Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop website claims that it can be used as a natural deodorant, and Kourtney Kardashian’s Pouch has an entire article in support of its benefits. “Liquid chlorophyll is an excellent source of vitamins A, C, E and K, and is a plant derivative rich in antioxidants and minerals,” says aesthetic physician Dr. Preema Vig. “Chlorophyll is safe to take (believed) daily and the dose depends on the supplement. This is usually 100-300 milligrams. “If you don’t know what dose to take, or if you are taking medication or are pregnant, you should always consult your doctor first.” Vig advises, “Start with a low dose and slowly increase as needed.” It can also be applied locally. “Ingestion of liquid chlorophyll has more side effects than topical application of chlorophyll, but both have significant benefits,” she explains. “It also has additional benefits such as increased energy, hormonal balance, constipation relief, and improved digestion.” Of course, you shouldn’t just rely on liquid chlorophyll for healthy skin, you should maintain a nutritious diet, lifestyle, and good skin care routines. But this new TikTok trend has the potential to hold some water. “Powerful antioxidants have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help fight acne, reduce inflammation and redness, reduce the appearance of large pores, and improve skin elasticity,” Vig explains. .. “There are no known major health risks to liquid chlorophyll,” says Vig. “It can cause side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, gastrointestinal cramps, and digestive problems.” If you’re not good at buying liquid chlorophyll and dropping it in water, “you can make your own smoothie by adding spinach and kale,” Vig says. Spinach and kale are not the only foods rich in chlorophyll. It is also found in broccoli, chicory, collard green and parsley. Vig is recommended to take 4 servings daily.

