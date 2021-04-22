Schools throughout LA County resume in-class learning and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are temporarily unavailable-Los Angeles Sentinel | Los Angeles Sentinel

Schools throughout LA County resume in-class learning and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are temporarily unavailable

COVID-19 hospitalization and stabilization rates continue to decline in Los Angeles County. Schools throughout the county continue to accept in-class learning because they adhere to safety protocols from public health authorities. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine may continue to be frustrated and temporarily unavailable. Public health states that vaccination will be the best way to stop a pandemic.

As of Monday, April 19, the LA County Public Health Department confirmed three deaths and 18 new cases of COVID-19. 470 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized and 18% were positive.

Public health identified 1,229,311 positive cases of COVID-19 in all areas of LA County, killing a total of 23,641 people. Southland-wide cases: Los Angeles County shows 1,165,462 cases, Long Beach shows 52,659 cases, and Pasadena shows 11,190 cases.

According to race and ethnicity, COVID-19 statistics show that: 54,899 Asians. 44,414 Black; 60,3119 Hispanic / Latino; 4,169 Native Hawaiians / Pacific Islanders. White, 125,563; of other races and ethnicities, 103,125 and 228,195 are under investigation.

In the past few weeks, schools have opened 77% of public school districts and 43% of private and charter schools. There are several public school districts and 113 private and charter schools planning repositories. Public health found that half of all schools were fully compliant, with an additional 45% exceeding 80%. From the beginning of the school year to April, there was an outbreak during the surge. The five active outbreaks currently under investigation at LA County schools are related to participation in youth sports where masking and distance can be a challenge.

Johnson & Johnson vaccinations have so far been replaced by Pfizer and Modana. The CDC and FDA have suspended the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after complications ranging from blood clots to manufacturing problems. The CDC Vaccination Advisory Committee may make a weekend announcement on vaccine safety. LA County will follow the CDC and FDA directives as to when it is safe to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration.

The CDC has announced that 5,800 of the 77 million complete vaccinated individuals have been identified nationwide with a breakthrough infectious disease.

“Of the fully vaccinated individuals, less than 1 in 1 million died. According to publichealth.lacounty.gov, these findings were extrapolated to LA County and everyone in the county was completely vaccinated. When vaccinated, the county has only 753 breakthrough COVID-19 infections and eight deaths. “This is why it is so important for everyone to be vaccinated. Reported today. Of the 18 new deaths, 6 died over 80, 10 between 65 and 79, 1 between 50 and 64, and 1 between 30 and 49. was.”

“We are in a good place now in Los Angeles, and we have the opportunity to draw a different course than what is seen in other parts of the country,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, MPH, MEd. .. Director of Public Health. “But we can only do it together.”

She continued. “We play our part in how well simple masks work to protect both children and adults, and each of us to protect each other by vaccination as soon as possible. We know how important it is, especially now that many of us have returned to work or school, there is no evidence of how important it is for us to take care of each other. There is. “

Kaiser Permanente offers vaccine reservations at all facilities, whether or not they are members. Call 1-833-KP4CARE or visit the KP.org/covidvaccine website to make a reservation. The County Resumption Protocol, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family, and your community are available on the Public Health website (www.publichealth). It is located at .lacounty.gov).

Non-compliance or dangerous conditions at work or at work can be reported to public health by phone 888-700-9995 or online at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov. You can send these tips anonymously.

For more information and statistics on COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, please visit http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccination program in LA County and to register for the Vaccination Newsletter, please visit www.VaccinateLACounty.com.