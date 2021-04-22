The United States has the opportunity to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, but experts say it faces major challenges.

The good news is the rapidly increasing number of Covid-19 vaccinations on the way back to normal. But major health professionals say big challenges may come first.

Tens of millions of Americans haven’t started vaccination yet, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told CNN Wednesday. This virus behind us. “

“We really need to understand how to send a message so that those who haven’t decided yet can get the information they need to understand why this is what they really want to do.”

The report released this week warned The country is likely to reach a “turning point” in the next two to four weeks, and vaccine supply may exceed demand.Part of the country I have already begun to see the pattern. And young Americans who have recently been shot are less likely to claim to be vaccinated or will be vaccinated than older residents. A recent poll was found.

But experts say the United States needs much higher levels of vaccination to control the virus.

“Most people need to be vaccinated to survive this horrific pandemic, otherwise the virus could continue,” Collins said.

So far, about 40.5% of the US population has been vaccinated at least once, and about 26.4% have been fully vaccinated. data From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And federal, state, and local efforts are underway to boost these vaccination numbers.

“Our efforts will shift, and I think it will shift to young people who don’t think much about Covid,” Andy Slavit, senior adviser to the White House’s Covid-19 response, told CNN.

Governor Larry Hogan in Maryland Announcement A new “all hands-on deck” initiative to enable all residents who wish to take a shot, including seniors and college students, to get a shot as soon as possible.

“We are really close to that light at the end of the tunnel. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, get vaccinated as soon as possible. For yourself, for your family, you Do it for your friends, and so that we can all put this global epidemic behind us, “Hogan said in a statement.

Hundreds of Americans die every day

The US Covid-19 number is still high, while many government leaders emphasize the proximity to ending the pandemic.

Data from Johns Hopkins University reported an average of more than 62,900 Covid-19 infections per day last week.

Over 43,000 Americans Hospitalization According to the Ministry of Health and Human Services, it is infected with the virus.

And hundreds of Americans continue to die every day. Last week alone, the United States reported more than 4,900 Covid-19 deaths.

In Washington State, cases of Covid-19 are increasing in most counties, hospitalizations are increasing, and the number of young adults hospitalized is skyrocketing, said Dr. Umair Shah, State Secretary of Health and Welfare. I am.

Subspecies have also been detected in most counties, Shah said.

“The good news is that two-thirds of people over the age of 65 are fully vaccinated, and more than half of people over the age of 50 have been vaccinated with # COVID19 # once,” Shah said. I am. Said On Twitter. “The bad news is that we are starting to see the fourth wave as close as we are around the corner and people need to take a little longer.”

Variant too Facilitated a sharp surge in Michigan Officials say that the faster a country can weaponize more bullets, the less likely dangerous stocks will contribute to further spikes.

New study emphasizes the importance of vaccination

For those who are completely vaccinated, Still at risk of getting Covid-19 — Called a “breakthrough infectious disease” — Remain very low, New research suggests.

Studies show that of the 417 employees at Rockefeller University who were completely vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, only two later contracted a breakthrough infection.

Researchers have found that variants that differ from the original virus caused these breakthrough infections.

“We have characterized a breakthrough example of a vaccine that manifests itself as a clinical symptomatology,” they write. “These observations do not undermine the importance of the urgent efforts being made at the federal and state levels to vaccinate the US population, and new vaccine boosters (and pancorona virus vaccines). We support efforts to advance and strengthen defenses against mutants. “

Another study examining infections in Chicago’s nursing homes found that most fully vaccinated residents were not infected with the virus, even after someone in the same facility tested positive.

According to a weekly report on CDC morbidity and mortality, of the approximately 8,000 residents and approximately 7,000 staff who have been vaccinated twice since December, it is a breakthrough among the fully vaccinated ones. There were only 22 cases of morbidity. It was released on Wednesday.

Two-thirds of these groundbreaking cases were asymptomatic. According to the CDC, two residents were hospitalized and one died. Authorities added that the deceased had three fundamental conditions.