India establishes daily case record for Covid-19





The rapidly deteriorating outbreak of coronavirus in India is now expanding on a scale that exceeds what was previously measured in more than a year of the pandemic.Ministry of Health reported 312,731 new infections On Thursday, it was the most recorded day in any country. India’s total exceeds the record high of 300,669 coronavirus cases set in the United States on January 8th. New York Times databaseDespite the different test levels between countries, and the lack of widespread testing in the early stages of the pandemic, it makes comparisons difficult. Over the past two months, outbreaks in India have exploded, with no ventilators for new patients, reports of superspreading gatherings, lack of oxygen, and ambulances lined up outside the hospital. had. Cases from all over the world Weekly recordCalmly, the pandemic is not over yet, despite a significant proportion of infectious diseases coming from India, infectious diseases declining and vaccination progressing in the United States and other wealthy regions of the world. Reminds me. India has a total infection of over 15.6 million, the second highest after the United States.

The death toll is also beginning to skyrocket. On Thursday, the Indian government recorded 2,104 deaths, with an average of more than 1,300 deaths from the virus each day over the past week. This is less than the worst-time tolls of a pandemic in the United States and Brazil, but a sharp increase from just two months before less than 100 people died daily in India. There are signs that the national health system, which was patchy even before the pandemic, is collapsing under tension. on Tuesday, At least 22 people died In an accident in the central city of Nashik, a leak in the hospital’s main oxygen tank blocked the flow of oxygen to Covid-19 patients. This situation is surprisingly different from early February, when India recorded an average of only 11,000 cases per day and domestic pharmaceutical companies discharged millions of vaccines. More than 132 million Indians have received at least one vaccination, but supply is scarce and experts are unlikely to reach the goal of 300 million vaccinations by summer Is warned. Critics are Prime Minister Narendra Modi Severe blockade nationwide In March 2020, in the early stages of the pandemic, it failed to prepare for the second wave or did not warn Indians to stay vigilant against the virus, especially as follows: More infectious variants It has begun to spread. Mr. Modi’s Hindu nationalist government also allowed a large Hindu festival to be held, attracting millions of pilgrims to the banks of the Ganges, and his party Crowded political rally In some states.

“India’s rapid slip into this unprecedented crisis is a direct result of the government’s lack of complacency and preparedness,” said Ramanan Lakshmi Narayan, director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy in Washington. Written in the New York Times on Tuesday. The most devastated area is Maharashtra, a populous western state that includes Mumbai’s financial hub. On Wednesday, top state leaders ordered government agencies to operate at 15% capacity and imposed new restrictions on weddings and private transport to slow the spread of the virus. This week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have canceled plans to visit India. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday that direct flights from India would be cut by about 30% and Australians would only be allowed to travel to India in “very urgent situations.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos