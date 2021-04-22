The flu disappeared during the pandemic. What will the return be?

Note: The numbers reflect the weekly total of positive influenza tests from public and clinical laboratories.・Source: US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

There are fewer cases of influenza in the United States during this flu season than any other record to date. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 2,000 cases have been recorded since late September. In recent years, the average number of cases during the same period was about 206,000.

In March 2020, measures were taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus nationwide, so the flu has disappeared rapidly and has not yet recurred. The latest flu season, which would normally last until next month, never happened in essence.

After being afraid of it “Weird” The absence of influenza, which could hit the country, was a very necessary amnesty to ease the burden on the overwhelming health care system. However, underexposure to the flu can make the population more susceptible to the virus when it returns. Experts say the flu is certain to come back.

Sonja Olsen, a CDC epidemiologist, said:

Experts are not very sure what will happen when the flu recurs. With millions of people returning to public transport, restaurants, schools and offices in the coming months, influenza outbreaks can be more widespread than normal, or occur at unusual times of the year. They say there is a possibility of doing so. However, the risk of the returned virus is low and it is possible that it did not have the opportunity to evolve during hibernation.

Richard Webby, a virologist at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, said: “We are in an unknown territory. The flu season is not so low, but as far as we are measuring, I think it is. Therefore, it is a bit unclear what the potential impact is.”

Scientists still don’t know which public health measures were most effective in eradicating the flu this season, but if actions such as wearing masks and frequent hand washing continue after the coronavirus pandemic is over. States that may help keep the flu away in the United States.

It also depends heavily on the latest influenza vaccines, their effectiveness, and the willingness of the general public to obtain them. However, the recent decline in the number of cases makes it difficult for scientists to decide which influenza strains to prevent with these vaccines. They say that if there are very few strains currently in circulation, it is difficult to predict which strain will circulate later.

What happened to the flu?



When the reality of the coronavirus pandemic began last year, the country was still at stake during the normal flu season, which peaked in February. After that, schools were closed, travel was stopped, millions started working from home, and despite the surge in coronavirus, the number of new influenza cases rapidly dropped to historically lows. ..

Influence vs.Coronavirus Even with the spread of the coronavirus, influenza cases have decreased. Note: The numbers reflect the weekly total. ・ Source: US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (influenza cases); New York Times Database Reports from state and local health agencies (cases of coronavirus)

And the decline was not due to lack of testing. Since late September, 1.3 million samples have been tested for influenza, which is higher than the average of about 1 million samples in recent years.

According to scientists, the history of civilian exposure to influenza may partially explain why the flu virtually disappeared while the coronavirus continued to spread after safety measures were implemented. ..

Rachel Baker, an epidemiologist at Princeton University, said:

In other words, unlike the coronavirus, the population has some degree of innate immunity to influenza because it has been exposed to various strains of the virus for years. People are susceptible to new strains of influenza each year, but not so much as they are infected with a completely unfamiliar virus.

The mere presence of the coronavirus may have played a role in controlling cases of influenza, Dr. Webby said. This is because there is often only one predominant respiratory virus in the population at any given time. “One tends to keep the other out,” he said.

And influenza wasn’t the only virus that disappeared last year. Other respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the most common cause of infantile pneumonia, have also been significantly reduced.

What happens if the flu recurs?



Influenza is a relatively common illness that can be fatal, especially among infants, the elderly, and adults with chronic health. The CDC estimates that influenza has killed 12,000 to 61,000 people annually since 2010.

Insufficient exposure to the latest flu strains can reduce immunity to influenza during a pandemic, making more people more susceptible to the virus than usual.

“Every year, 20-30% of the population is exposed to the flu virus, which strengthens and stimulates immunity,” said Dr. Webby. “It’s not this year.”

“Lower innate immunity is a concern. Weakened immunity can lead to more infections and serious illnesses,” said Dr. Olsen.

The results could mean a large, out-of-season outbreak of influenza and RSV, Dr. Baker said. In fact, in Florida, RSV is usually on a downward trend during this time, but is now on an upward trend.

As many would expect, scientists will be watching carefully as more offices and schools begin to reopen in the fall.

“We are always concerned that influenza can cause serious illness, especially in people at high risk of complications,” Dr. Olsen said. “We know that school-age children are an important driver of influenza virus infection, but influenza is difficult to predict and cannot predict the severity of next season.”

The absence of the flu also has potential benefits. Generally, the fewer cases, the fewer mutations.

“Currently, the flu isn’t very prevalent, so it’s possible that the virus didn’t have much opportunity to evolve,” Dr. Baker said. “Our vaccine can be more effective than usual.”

Selection of influenza vaccine strains



Creating this year’s flu vaccine is more difficult than ever.

Scientists meet each year to evaluate strains of influenza that are prevalent around the world and to decide which strains to prevent with the vaccine of the year. They look at the strains that make people sick and use that information to predict which strains are most likely to infect people when the flu season begins.

“We met at the end of February and made these recommendations,” said Dr. Webby, referring to a panel of World Health Organizations evaluating influenza vaccines. “And it was tricky. The amount of data was orders of magnitude less than usual.”

Dr. Olsen, a CDC epidemiologist, pointed out that vaccine selection is based on more than existing strains. Scientists also consider other data, including predictions that “a new group of influenza viruses may become more prevalent in the coming months.”

And the uncertainty surrounding the recurrence of the flu makes it more important to be vaccinated against the flu.

There are other unpredictable factors that can play an important role when the flu recurs. It is whether society will continue the pandemic-learned behaviors that are useful for public health. Is it normal to wear a mask? Does the employer provide more physical space to the employee?

Dr. Baker pointed out, when Americans last had the opportunity to make those actions part of their culture, they didn’t.

“The 1918 flu epidemic should have given us some sort of social learning,” Dr. Baker said, but his behavior remained unchanged. “So what’s the next journey from the Covid-19 pandemic along that axis?” She added. “Do you wear a mask even if no one else?”