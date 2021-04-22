Seven Covid Hotspots in India’s Second Wave Beyond Delhi and Maharashtra

Last week, Delhi focused on how those people and their healthcare infrastructure have been overwhelmed by the coronavirus. The nation had to rely on the blockade again as a containment strategy. Delhi is the source of concern today, but data on covid-19 deaths reported from seven other states suggest that they may be in a hurry towards a similar crisis.

There are 27 states where covid-19 deaths have increased for the second straight week. Seven of them recorded a weekly increase in deaths over the past week than in Delhi.

The weekly increase in reported deaths in Delhi was 6.1%. Of these seven states, the weekly increase was led by Chhattisgarh (17%), Jharkhand (16%) and Gujarat (10%). The other four states where mortality has skyrocketed are Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar. With a weekly growth rate of 17%, the state doubles the number of weekly deaths in about four weeks. 9% in 8 weeks.

Like Maharashtra and Delhi, Chhattisgarh is another indicator of how rapidly the virus can multiply, the number of illnesses, and the uncontrollable surge in medical and economic conditions. Here is an example. Last week, Chhattisgarh reported the highest weekly increase in confirmed cases and deaths in all states. Two weeks ago, 299 deaths were recorded each week. There were 967 weekly deaths last week, accounting for 10% of all deaths across India, the third highest in the state.

Spread to widen

New infectious diseases continue to increase as the mortality curve becomes steeper across the state. With 315,909 new cases of Covid-19 in India on Wednesday, India set a new record with the largest daily increase ever reported. Given that testing is below demand and lagging behind in some states, this number is also probably an undercount of actual caseloads.

To make matters worse, the virus seems to spread more rapidly across the country than the first wave. There were 317 districts (44% of all districts) that reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 7 days. The states with many such case road districts are Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh. With 70 districts across 16 states, the number of new weekly cases exceeded 5,000 last week. A month ago, there were only nine such districts, all in Maharashtra.

Vaccine slowdown

As the virus spreads, the demand for oxygen and beds is increasing nationwide. The ongoing crisis has brought about a drastic change in India’s vaccine policy, and the center has allowed state governments to do their own business with vaccine companies. However, given the vaccine manufacturer’s prior commitment, this is not as easy as it sounds. Sudden price They are quoting now.

Currently, the vaccination rate in India is sluggish. In the first week of April, when the vaccine was available to all for more than 45 years, India received an average of 3.6 million vaccinations per day. This has dropped to 2.6 million times in the past week due to supply constraints. Among the major Asian economies, India and the Philippines are at the mercy of the second wave, Ryogoku.. However, while the Philippines was able to raise immunization rates, India is still struggling.

Unequal coverage

India ranks third in the world’s absolute doses, but its large population means low population coverage. According to the data portal Our World in Data, India was ranked 6th in cumulative per capita dose among the 10 most populous countries for which vaccine data were available. In this group, only the United States manages the high coverage of its population.

Among the major states, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat are the leaders in per capita vaccines. The epicenter of the current wave, Maharashtra, lags far behind these states. Some of the other high-case states, such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand, are even behind Maharashtra in terms of vaccine coverage.

In the case of India, the current harsh reality is a surge in cases, but medical infrastructure is struggling to keep up and vaccine growth will take time. More and more state governments are choosing to impose various strength blockades to avoid situations like Delhi and Maharashtra.

