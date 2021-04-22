Here’s how traumatic brain injury can increase your risk of stroke for up to 5 years:





Patients with traumatic brain injury have the highest risk of stroke 4 months after injury and remain significant for up to 5 years after injury. Research It was proposed. The results of this study were published in the International Journal of Stroke. The study was led by a team at the University of Birmingham. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is a global health problem that affects more than 60 million people worldwide each year. The incidence of TBI is increasing due to a variety of factors, including increased falls in the elderly, military conflicts, sports injuries, and road accidents. However, advances in critical care and imaging are reducing TBI-related mortality. Previous studies have linked TBI to the long-term risk of neurological disorders such as dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and epilepsy, and TBI has been proposed as an independent risk factor for stroke. This latest review, which summarizes 18 studies from four countries, is the first of its kind to investigate the risk of stroke after injury. A review funded by the Center for Surgical Reconstruction and Microbiology Research of the National Institutes of Health, based in the University Hospital Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, shows that TBI patients are at risk of stroke compared to patients who have not experienced TBI. Shown to be% higher. The risk of stroke can be highest in the first four months after an injury, but remains significant for up to five years, the review found. Importantly, the findings suggest that TBI is a risk factor for stroke, regardless of the severity or subtype of injury. This is especially noteworthy. 70% to 90% of TBIs are mild, suggesting that even if mild and the patient recovers well, TBI should be considered chronic. Researchers also found that the use of anticoagulants such as VKA and statins may help reduce the risk of stroke after TBI, while the use of some classes of antidepressants increases the risk of stroke after TBI. I found that it is related to. Dr. Grace Turner, lead author of the Institute for Applied Health, University of Birmingham, said: “Stroke is the second leading cause of death in the world and the third leading cause of disability, but emergency treatment can prevent stroke-related deaths and long-term disability.” “Our review found some evidence suggesting an association between reduced risk of stroke after TBI and stroke preventatives VKA and statins, but as previous studies have shown, individuals have TBI. Stroke prophylaxis is often discontinued when you experience a stroke, “added Dr. Turner. .. She said more research is needed to investigate the effectiveness of post-TBI stroke prophylaxis, inform clinicians’ prescriptions, and promote decision-making sharing. Dr. Turner further states: “As our review shows, TBI patients should be informed about the potential increased risk of stroke, and the risk of stroke is highest in the first 4 months after injury, which is for education. This is an important period of time for patients and their caregivers regarding the risk and symptoms of stroke. “ “This first four-month period should also be used by clinicians to administer stroke prophylaxis and lifestyle advice to reduce the excessive risk of stroke associated with TBI.” Dr. Turner concludes. This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

