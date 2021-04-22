Comparison of COVID-19, influenza, and cold | Features

Over a year ago, the term “COVID-19” was not found anywhere in our vocabulary. We were at the end of the “Cold and Flu Season” and were looking forward to the spring and summer seasons.

We knew little about how this new virus would change our lives forever. Viral uncertainty has led to hysteria, anxiety, and even the hoarding of toilet paper. Let’s say you didn’t want to repeat 2020.

Thankfully, a year later, we are trying to overcome this pandemic. Fortunately, however, some people are still at risk, even though they have not been infected with the virus, and others are hesitant to get vaccinated.

COVID-19, what is the difference between a common cold and a flu infection?

To answer this question, let’s start with the mechanism behind the mechanism by which each virus infects the human body. All three infections are caused by different types of viruses. SAR-CoV-2 causes COVID-19 infection, influenza A or B causes influenza infection, and Sinovirus can cause common cold infections.

The National Institutes of Health defines a virus as a small group of DNA or RNA surrounded by a “coat” that requires a home (human cell) to multiply. In most cases, the virus kills cells during this process, leading to damage to the home. All three infections can affect the respiratory tract, making it difficult to determine which infection you have.

There are some signs and symptoms that are common to the three. These include coughing, sore throat, runny nose or stuffy nose. COVID-19 and flu infections can manifest as body aches, fever, malaise, muscle aches, shortness of breath, and the symptoms mentioned above.

Clearly, COVID-19 is known to cause loss of taste and odor and rarely occurs with influenza and common cold infections. If you are worried or uncertain about your symptoms, contact your healthcare provider. Most symptoms overlap between infections, and it is possible to get multiple viruses at once. It is always best to consult a healthcare professional to determine the best care route.

Is it effective to wear a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been at the forefront of developing recommendations and guidance statements to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wearing a mask is one of the main precautions recommended by the CDC. The purpose of wearing a mask is to protect others from respiratory droplets. A mask is a simple barrier that helps catch the droplets that are emitted when talking, coughing, sneezing, screaming, or singing. It is a common misconception that masks provide complete protection from other respiratory contaminants. Wearing a mask provides some self-defense, but the CDC is studying how well a mask protects you from viral breathing. Factors such as fabric type, number of fabric layers, and overall mask suitability are evaluated to determine protection. The more masks you wear, the more prevention and protection you have to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets to others.

Is it possible that any of the COVID-19 vaccines on the market will be infected with COVID-19?

No, simply put, none of the vaccines on the market are infected with the virus. No part of the vaccine contains live virus. There are two vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Modana, which received an emergency permit from the FDA to help prevent COVID-19 (Johnson & Johnson temporarily withdrew from the market). Vaccines work by allowing the body to produce antibodies, allowing them to fight the virus when exposed. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use the messenger RNA (mRNA) mechanism for antibody production, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses the adenoviral vector mechanism to develop antibodies. These are two different mechanisms, but all three vaccines help stimulate antibody production.

This process is like assembling furniture. When you inoculate the vaccine, you will receive the instruction manual for the microscope. This manual tells your body to make certain proteins (makes furniture). Our immune system will produce antibodies that will recognize this protein in the future. Next, let’s say you are exposed to COVID-19 (new furniture), which is composed of similar proteins. Our bodies are ready, so we are ready to recognize and defend ourselves. I read the instruction manual. This process requires the immune system to work very hard and can cause symptoms such as fever and malaise. These symptoms should not be confused with similar symptoms caused by COVID-19.

Hopefully the end of the pandemic is approaching. Stay there and continue to follow the recommendations provided by factual sources such as the CDC and FDA. We will soon overcome this pandemic.