5 Tips to Follow to Improve Cardiovascular Health

Heart care is important because the heart is one of the most important organs in the body. It is the heart that keeps people alive by pumping blood to all other organs. The incidence of heart disease has increased over the years primarily due to factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure, unhealthy diet and obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and alcohol and tobacco consumption. Immediate action and lifestyle changes are essential to reducing the burden of heart disease. You need to lead a healthy heart lifestyle, as the benefits of a healthy heart can also have a positive impact on your overall well-being. Having a strong heart can protect you from complications associated with some chronic illnesses. Age was a major risk factor for heart disease, but over the years, lifestyle evolution has led to an increasing number of young people being detected in heart disease. Therefore, it is important to start heart care early in life to prevent death at a later stage.
Steps to having a healthy heart:
1. Make a healthy food choice-
- Whole Grains-We recommend that you include at least one type of whole grain in your daily diet, such as cereals and millet.
- Omega 3 Rich Foods-Seeds such as flaxseed and chia seeds are the best source of omega 3
- Green Leaf Vegetables-Include a lot of greens in your daily diet as it is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin K, which is kind to the heart.
- Herbs-Avoid table salt and add herbs to add flavor to your food
- Olives and Mustard Oil-Cook with olives and mustard oil as it contains healthy fats that are good for the heart
- Nuts and Seeds-You should eat a handful of almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts, walnuts, etc. daily
2. Hydration-
In addition to drinking water all day long, hydrate with other healthy drinks such as coconut water, lemons, smoothies, and homemade drinks that are low in sugar and salt.
3. Exercise regularly-
Exercise can reduce the risk of developing arterial plaques that reduce blood flow. The important thing is to get up and move, go for a walk, do push-ups and do sit-ups. According to WHO, we recommend at least 150-300 minutes of physical activity / training each week.
4. Stress and mental health management-
Managing stress can reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke. Stress is often associated with high blood pressure, exposing the body to high levels of stress hormones. There are breathing techniques and meditations that can help you manage your stress.
5. Blood pressure control-
High blood pressure is a common illness and is one of the leading causes of heart disease such as heart attack and heart attack. You should check your blood pressure regularly and eat a diet that helps reduce high blood pressure.
The Importance of Monitoring the Heart:
The above precautions can help you check your heart health, but it is especially important for people with heart disease to monitor their hearts regularly. With the advent of medical technologies such as remote monitoring, patients can comfortably monitor their hearts at home and send that information remotely to their doctors. Early reactions also help improve patient outcomes.
When do you consult a doctor?
Most people may avoid consulting a doctor because of the common symptoms they experience with heart disease, but if they are experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, palpitation, dizziness, chest pain, shortness of breath, or pain. It is important to see a doctor. Neck, chin, throat, rapid or irregular heartbeat.
(Dr. Tehaspatel, Chairman and Chief Interventional Cardiologist, Ahmedabad Apex Heart Institute)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of the information regarding this article. All information is provided as is. The information, facts and opinions contained in the article do not reflect NDTV’s views and NDTV assumes no responsibility or obligation.