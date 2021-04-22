Uttar Pradesh sees more than 34,000 new Covid cases in record daily surge

With more than 34,000 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded today, Uttar Pradesh witnessed the highest daily spike in the number of new infections registered in just 24 hours. Today, the state reported 34,379 new cases, boosting the count of infections to 9,76,765, state health bulletins reported. On Wednesday, 33,214 cases of viral illness and 187 deaths were recorded from UP. The state also saw 195 related deaths on Thursday, boosting the death toll from illness to 10,541.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said that 16,514 people in today’s state have recovered from the disease, with a total recovery of 7,06,414.

Currently, there are active aggregates in the state of 2,59,810, of which more than Rs 20,000 are quarantined at home, Prasad said.

CM wants to make oxygen concentrators available where there is demand

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Yogi Adityanas instructed authorities to make oxygen concentrators available in the requested areas at a review meeting and sought the center’s assistance in their availability, an official statement said. ..

The CM called the death of everyone in the state unhappy, gave the victim’s family a legitimate honor, and instructed authorities to follow the COVID-19 protocol for cremation.

He pointed out that there was a sufficient supply of medicines and oxygen, saying, “There is no shortage of tankers / cylinders, but it is necessary to place additional tankers and cylinders in consideration of changing circumstances and make sure that there is no darkness. There is-the sale of oxygen and other medicines. “

He further instructed authorities to ensure transparency in hospital bed allocations, arranged transportation facilities for migrant workers, and confirmed that they were kept in the quarantine center for at least 7 days. I asked.

