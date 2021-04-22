False Information Behind Vaccine Repellent – ​​NationNews Barbados — nationnews.com





Washington-Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Carissa Etienne Wednesday said false information is one of the most serious threats to public health and is the most damaging when it encourages vaccine hesitation. It was. “Everyone in the vulnerable group hesitating to vaccinate could be part of the sad statistics, which is one of the thousands of deaths that occur daily due to COVID-19.” She said at a press conference. “Vaccines are currently saving lives and will help control infection by achieving high immunization rates in the near future,” added Dominica-born PAHO director. She said reports of very rare and unexpected side effects from some COVID-19 vaccines should not hesitate to vaccinate people. “Vaccines delivered through COVAX have been thoroughly evaluated by WHO experts. The benefits of these vaccines in the prevention of infectious diseases, hospitalization and death outweigh the risk of side events,” Etienne said. Says. “Unreliable information spreads so rapidly that PAHO works with technology companies such as Twitter, Google, and Facebook to deal with fake news and make it easier for the general public to find accurate information.” She added. The PAHO director said the tragic milestone of more than 3 million deaths from COVID, nearly half of which is in the Americas. Throughout our region. “ Dr. Etienne said last week alone that the Americas reported more than 1.5 million new COVID cases and nearly 40,000 deaths. “COVID vaccines do not provide immediate protection. Our bodies take time to build immunity to the virus after vaccination, and until more of us are protected, we Do not see their full effect. Remember that lifesaving should be a priority due to the limited doses available at this time. To stop the transmission of this disease, Additional measures are needed, “said Etienne. PAHO said that the COVID-19 vaccine has already helped reduce infections in Israel, and initial data from several cities in Chile and Brazil show that some COVID vaccines have reduced hospitalization for the elderly. Said that it shows. “PAHO is doing everything it can to get as many vaccines as possible to the region as soon as possible. We have helped deliver more than 4.2 million COVID vaccines to 29 countries in the Americas. Millions of additional vaccines are planned in the coming weeks, and we won’t stop until all countries in our region have the vaccines they need, “said Etienne. .. But she says: “We need more COVID vaccines in our area. We need countries that administer their doses quickly. We need a community to build confidence in the vaccine. And it’s time to get vaccinated. Remember, these vaccines can save your life. “ Vaccination Week in the Americas, starting next week, is “a great opportunity to remind us of all the power of life-saving vaccines. Immunization is a collective effort and the success of the vaccination campaign is for all of us. It depends, “said Etienne. (CMC)

