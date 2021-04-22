Record COVID cases in India, blockade of death prompts

April 22, 2021-In India, daily COVID-19 cases and deaths are at record highs as the second surge swept across the country and prompted many of the country to impose new blockades. Has been reached.

India reported more than 295,000 infections on Wednesday and more than 200,000 new infections per day for over a week. The Indian Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that more than 2,000 people had died of COVID-19. This is a record daily death toll.

Many health professionals and government officials say they believe the death toll is much higher than the official number. Voice of America It was reported especially because large cities reported more than the official number of COVID-19 burials and cremations.

So far this week, the capital city of New Delhi has imposed a week-long blockade, and the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has announced a weekend blockade starting Friday night. In Maharashtra, a state in western India, including Mumbai and the most devastated COVID-19 region, grocery stores and other businesses are limited to four hours a day. Telangana, a state in southern India, has imposed a curfew.

With the increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths, both the United States and the United Kingdom issued a “not travel” warning to India this week, the Voice of America reported.

The week-long blockade in New Delhi aims to prevent the city’s health care system from collapsing. To the Associated Press.. Hospitals have reached capacity, critical care beds and ventilators are limited, and patients are lined up in medical facilities for availability.

There is also a lack of oxygen.A hospital in New Delhi had four to 24 hours of oxygen on Tuesday and sought help from the federal government. To reuters.. In addition, at least six of India’s 30 prime ministers and two federal ministers have recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The situation was manageable until a few weeks ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to stay home but not panic on Tuesday.