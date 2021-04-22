Islander wants pregnant women to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccination





Pregnant women with PEI want to be vaccinated immediately. Alexandra Taylor says she is 29 weeks pregnant and will get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available. “Honestly, I take it everywhere. I take the vaccine on the beach. I take the vaccine everywhere, in the apparently masked hospital environment, in the front yard,” she said. Taylor said he was worried about seeing many pregnant women in Ontario infected with COVID-19. Toronto doctors say pregnant people Get sick and end up in the ICU. The Canadian Association of Gynecologists is calling on all states to prioritize vaccination of pregnant women. “I really want to hear them prioritize pregnant people,” says Alexandra Taylor. (Tony Davis / CBC) Pregnancy makes people now Vaccinated in New BrunswickHowever, PEI has not yet followed suit. State officials said in an email: “Pregnant and lactating women can contact their antenatal care provider to make informed decisions that are appropriate and personal to make decisions that weigh risks and benefits. “” Taylor said the state wants to prioritize pregnant women for vaccines. “I really want them to consider adding pregnant people to the next round, or at least within the next few rounds,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to hearing that they prioritize pregnant people.” “It’s safe at the time, but it doesn’t take long,” says Taylor. (File photo from Joe Raedle / Getty Images) She believes that getting vaccinated is far less risky than worrying about getting COVID-19. “Before I was first born, I lost some pregnancies. Even if you try everything to stay pregnant, you know what a miscarriage looks like,” she said. Told. “As a result, I’m not the one who gets pregnant carelessly. Pregnancy is pretty scary to me. It means that vaccination during pregnancy doesn’t feel like a risk. It really protects. . “” She moved from Montreal to PEI a few years ago. She said the majority of her friends and family live in the city — and some of them are ill with COVID-19. “They experienced a pandemic that was very different from what we were here. So I know the reality of what it is. And we are safe at the time, but not so much. It doesn’t cost much. “ Answer the questions of the audience Cross-country screening At the end of March Dr. Alex Wong said there is data to suggest Once you have been vaccinated and have antibodies to COVID-19, you can pass it on to your newborn through breastfeeding. “It’s like vaccination of two people instead of one,” Taylor said. “I want to give my newborn a start.” Other articles on CBCPEI

