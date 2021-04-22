Covid cases continue to decline in Pennsylvania

The new pennsylvania covid-19 case report reduces the 7-day case average for 4 consecutive days. This hasn’t happened since early March.

This is a hopeful sign, given that the state was able to reduce the seven-day case average by just eight times from March 9th to April 18th, when the most recent covid case surge began. is.

Thursday’s data also showed a slight decrease in both deaths and hospitalizations.

Case

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday that there were 4,192 new cases of coronavirus in the state. This is a 17% decrease from last week’s number. Since Monday, the state has averaged 3,821 cases per day, 25% below this point last week (5,129).Last week’s figures include April 14 by the Pittsburgh Regional Institute Three months worth of test results reported All at once.

The state’s seven-day average number of cases dropped to 4,259, compared to 29,810 last week. This is the first time the state has seen less than 30,000 cases in seven days since April 7.

Of the latest cases in the state, 3,360 were confirmed by PCR and 832 were listed as possible. Health officials have defined cases where patients may be present with “high-risk exposure” to those who test positive for viral antigens or who are confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. I have.

The Allegheny County Health Department reported 299 new cases. The average number of cases for 7 days has decreased for 5 consecutive days and is now 336. The county has a total of 2,352 cases over a 7-day period, the lowest since March 25.

Of the latest Allegheny cases, 227 have been confirmed by PCR and 72 are likely. The age of the new cases ranged from 3 months to 93 years, with a median age of 28 years.

Of the new cases in Allegheny County (151 women and 148 men), the age breakdown is as follows:

0-4 years: 9

5-12 years old: 26 years old

13-18 years old: 40

19-24 years: 55

25-49 years old: 90

50-64 years: 53

65 years old and over: 26 years old

In Westmoreland County, health officials posted 94 new cases, 51 were confirmed and 43 were listed as possible. The average 7-day case in Westmoreland dropped to 110 for the sixth straight day, and the county returned to its April 1 state. The county has recorded 771 Covid cases in the last 7 days.

Of all counties in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia had the highest number of new cases reported Thursday, at 715. This was followed by Allegheny (299), Lancaster (238), Bucks (212) and Burks (211). All other counties posted new cases of less than 200.

Total number of cases and new case reports in other counties in western Pennsylvania:

Beaver 14,401 (+66)

Fayette 12,159 (+35)

Butler 16,421 (+34)

Washington 16,524 (+34)

Somerset 7,366 (+32)

Armstrong 5,588 (+21)

Lawrence 7,119 (+18)

Indiana 5,798 (+15)

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pennsylvania has recorded 1,122,662 cases of coronavirus, with 947,323 confirmed by PCR. Allegheny County recorded 95,140 cases, with 72,384 confirmed. Westmoreland County recorded 31,924 cases, with 21,719 confirmed.

Dead (number)

Health officials reported an additional 52 Covid-related deaths in Pennsylvania, bringing the number of deaths over the seven days to 313. The number of newly reported deaths has declined for the second consecutive day.Total since the pandemic began 25,879 Pennsylvanians were infected with the virus.

Of the newly reported deaths in the state, 49 occurred in April, two in March and one in February. According to today’s report, the state exceeded 8,000 deaths in 2021 (8,024). In 2020, there were 17,855 covid-related deaths in Pennsylvania.

Allegheny County health officials reported one new death — a person in his 80s. To date, Allegheny County has recorded 1,850 covid-related deaths.

The state reported one more death in Westmoreland County, bringing the total to 732. The total number of 7-day deaths (13) in Westmoreland remains higher than after February 24.

Hospitalization

The state recorded a decline on Thursday after hospitalizations increased by a few days. Currently, there are 2,808 covid-19 Pennsylvanians in the hospital. 34. State hospitalizations are still up 733 in April. Of the hospitalized patients, 571 are in the intensive care unit and 281 are on ventilator.

Hospital numbers have also declined in Allegheny and Westmoreland County. In Allegheny 283 are being treated (down from 290 on Wednesday), 91 are in the ICU and 41 are on ventilator. In Westmoreland, 52 people are hospitalized (down from 60 on Wednesday), 13 in the ICU and 9 in the ventilator.

vaccination

According to the latest figures posted, at least 2,969,315 people in Pennsylvania (23.4% of the state’s total population) have been vaccinated with both the Pfizer or Moderna corona vaccine or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson (discontinued). Before). ). At least 4,873,194 people (38.4%) have been vaccinated with at least one Covid vaccine. The numbers do not include those vaccinated in the city of Philadelphia. Philadelphia keeps track of its own vaccination number, but it has not yet been updated at the time of issuance on Thursday.

Allegheny County has 348,527 (28.5%) fully vaccinated and 573,596 (46.9%) with at least one vaccination.

In Westmoreland County, 91,547 (25.1%) are fully vaccinated and 140,434 (38.5%) are vaccinated at least once.

by CDC, Pennsylvania ranks 23rd among all states in terms of the proportion of vaccine doses distributed from given doses. To date, 11,156,275 doses have been distributed to the state and 8,871,360 have been administered. This is suitable for 79.52% distribution.