Enough CNY Nursing Home Workers Have Not Obtained Covid-19 Shots. “We are competing with time”

Syracuse, NY — Approximately 40% of Nursing Home employees in central New York have not yet been vaccinated with Covid-19 four months after the government made it a top priority in large-scale vaccine deployments.

According to the State Department of Health, 87% of nursing home residents in central New York are vaccinated, but only 64% of staff are vaccinated. Less than one-third of the vaccinated staff in some households in the area.

We are worried about the big gap in vaccination rates, as employees often unknowingly activate the virus, exposing vulnerable populations to other fatal outbreaks.

I have a virus Killed more than 15,000 nursing home residents In New York in the last year. Covid-19 cases and deaths The government began vaccination of nursing home residents and employees in December.. But experts fear that new strains of the virus could reverse that trend.

According to the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States, fully vaccinated nursing home residents have been infected with unvaccinated staff. Although they are rare, these so-called “breakthrough infections” can occur because the vaccine is not 100% effective.

Unvaccinated workers in Kentucky Nursing Home It infected 18 fully vaccinated inhabitants. Most of the infected did not develop symptoms and did not require hospitalization. One of the infected residents died and two were hospitalized. The CDC also reported 22 “breakthrough infections” among 627 fully vaccinated nursing home residents and staff in Chicago.

“We are in the fight against time,” said Christopher Laxton of the Association of Acute Long-Term Care Medicine, which represents nursing home physicians. “These variants can be more contagious and more toxic, so we need to push harder to get more people vaccinated.”

As of Sunday, about 60% of state-wide nursing home staff were vaccinated. The vaccination rate for nursing home staff nationwide is about 50%.

New York does not require nursing home workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19. However, the state encourages homes to vaccinate more staff.

State Health Department Nursing home ordered last week Provide vaccines to unvaccinated workers and residents. Anyone who refuses should sign a statement stating that they have refused the vaccine and understand that they can request an injection from the facility at a later date. The home should also post a sign reminding staff and residents that the vaccine is available. Elderly housing with care that violates an order can be fined up to $ 2,000.

“Mysteriously, many nursing homes put vaccinations on the shelves, so DOH recently vaccinated all consenting, unvaccinated, existing and new staff and residents of nursing homes. An emergency regulation has been enacted that requires the provision of an opportunity to be vaccinated. A prepared statement.

These central New York homes had the lowest staff vaccination rates as of Sunday, according to the State Department of Health.

Auburn Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Auburn 27.2%;

Grand Rehabilitation & Nursing, Cittenango, 32.7%;

Bishop Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Syracuse, 35.3%

Onondagari Rehabilitation / Nursing Center, Minoan, 39.2%

Vanduin Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, 39.8%

Sunny Side Care Center, East Syracuse, 47%

All six nursing homes in central New York with staff vaccination rates of less than 50% have below-average or well-average Medicare overall performance ratings. Of the nine nursing homes in areas with staff vaccination rates of 70% or higher, five are rated above or much higher than average, one is rated average, and three are rated below or much lower than average. It has been.

Low vaccination rates for nursing home workers reflect false information about vaccines, procrastination, distrust, difficulty firing, and fear of side effects, experts say.

According to Laxton, among nursing home staff, certified nurse aides are most likely to hesitate to get vaccinated.

“Still, these are the people who have the most contact with our inhabitants,” Laxton said.

Several large national nursing homes and supported living chains require workers to be vaccinated with Covid-19 as a condition of employment.

The Juniper community, which operates facilities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Colorado, requires vaccination of staff. Atria Senior Living, which operates Assisted Living Centers nationwide, has vaccinated all more than 10,000 workers by May 1.

John Moore“The responsibility to carry out mandates in the light of the threat posed by COVID-19 and the hope that vaccines hold in eliminating that threat to residents, staff and society as a whole,” said Atria’s CEO.

But Laxton thinks mandating vaccination is a bad idea. This is because mandating vaccination can quit some aides and exacerbate the problem of staff shortages in many nursing homes. Staff education is the best way to increase immunization rates, he said.

Ninacorn, a law professor at Syracuse University and an expert in senior citizens law, believes that nursing homes should require vaccination of staff who are eligible for religious and medical exemptions.

“We need to be more ambitious about this,” she said.

A Jewish home in central New York vaccinated 77% of its staff as of Sunday. This is one of the highest vaccination rates for nursing home staff in the region.

Courtney Stephenson, Nursing Assistant Director at the Jewish Home, said the facility achieved that rate by educating its staff and making it easier for them to take pictures at work.

In Jewish homes, like other nursing homes, pharmacists came in December to vaccinate residents and staff.

When those clinics were closed, Stephenson got the vaccine from Onondaga County and began to administer it to staff and residents. She vaccinated about 28 staff.

According to Stevenson, many employees find the online registration process for vaccination at local county or state vaccination sites daunting. She can regularly email employees to let them know they are vaccinated and give them injections.

“Easy availability is key,” she said. “But no matter what you say, there are still people who don’t want it.”

The 1199 SEIU, a medical union that represents many nursing home workers, has educated its members on the importance of getting vaccinated. A spokeswoman for the union, Alison Krauss, said many members were reluctant to shoot.

“These workers have the same concerns as the general public,” Klaus said. “And because we’ve been dealing with Covid for over a year now, many workers feel that vaccination is less urgent because they’re used to living this way.”

Vaccination rates for Nursing Home staff and residents in Central New York on Sunday are as follows:

Onondaga County

Bishop Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Staff: 35.3%

Residents: 79.4%

Central Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Staff: 55.9%

Resident: 88.8%

Liverpool Elderwood

Staff: 66.5%

Resident: 88.8%

Iroco Nursing Home

Staff: 65.8%

Resident: 87.5%

Jewish Home in CNY

Staff: 77.2%

Residents: 95.7%

Loretto Health and Rehabilitation Center

Staff: 54.7%

Residents: 82.4%

Nottingham

Staff: 69.6%

Resident: 100%

Onondagari Rehabilitation / Nursing Center

Staff: 39.2%

Residents: 91.7%

St. Camills Residential Healthcare Facility

Staff: 63.4%

Residents: 75.8%

Sunny Side Care Center

Staff: 47%

Residents: 98.6%

Syracuse Home Association

Staff: 83.6%

Resident: 93.5%

Garden glove cottage

Staff: 56.3%

Residents: 94.8%

Vanduin Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Staff: 39.8%

Residents: 76.9%

Madison County

Crows Community Center

Staff: 83.4%

Residents: 96.1%

Oneida Health Rehabilitation and Extended Care

Staff: 61.4%

Resident: 88.5%

Chittenango Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing

Staff: 32.7%

Resident: 85.9%

Oswego County

Morning Star Residential Care Center

Staff: 71.7%

Resident: 91.8%

Pontiac Nursing Home

Staff: 80.4%

Residents: 75.8%

Seneca Hill Manor

Staff: 62.4%

Resident: 87.1%

Centrue Residential Healthcare Facility

Staff: 71.3%

Residents: 95.3%

Cayuga County

Auburn Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Staff: 27.2%

Residents: 91.1%

Finger Lakes Center for Living

Staff: 79.7%

Residents: 96.1%

North Woods Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Staff: 66.7%

Resident: 94.3%

St. Anthony’s Commons

Staff: 67.7%

Resident: 91.8%

Cortland County

Cortland Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Staff: 67.6%

Residents: 85.3%

Crown Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Staff: 59.8%

Resident: 82%

Guthrie Cortland Medical Center

Staff: 82.3%

Resident: 89.7%

James T. Mulder covers health and higher education. Do you have any news tips? (315) 470-2245 or [email protected]