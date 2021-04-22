Health
According to the CDC, the surface of COVID-19 does not need to be relentlessly cleaned and can be harmful.
According to the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, relentless cleaning of the surface to get rid of COVID-19 bacteria is usually an unnecessary “hygiene theater” and is more harmful than good by contributing to false reassurance. May affect.
“The CDC has determined that it has a low risk of surface infections and is secondary to the major pathways of viral infections via direct droplets and aerosols,” said Vincent Hill, head of the Waterborne Infectious Diseases Control Division. CNN During a telephone briefing hosted by the CDC.
According to Hill, if someone with the coronavirus has been in the space in the last 24 hours, it is appropriate to completely disinfect the surface.
However, according to CNN, obsessive-compulsive disorder has minimal impact on viral infections and can contribute to the “hygiene theater”, which can have dangerous consequences.
Cleaning and disinfecting “shows” may be used to give you the peace of mind that you are protected from the virus, but with other precautions such as wearing a mask or physical distance. , This can be a false sense of security, and hand hygiene is not consistent, “Hill said.
The briefing, following a CDC treatise published two weeks ago, found that touching a contaminated surface generally reduced the risk of transmitting the virus by less than 1 in 10,000. That is, each contact with a contaminated surface is less than 1 in 10,000. It causes infection. “ CDC paper To tell.
In essence, this paper concludes that most people are infected with COVID-19 by breathing polluted air and touching polluted surfaces.
“The main mode in which people are infected with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) is Exposure to respiratory droplets carrying infectious virus“The briefing paper said. “People can be infected by contact with contaminated surfaces and objects (parameters), but the risk is generally considered low.”
Hand washing is still recommended. “According to case reports, SARS-CoV-2 is transmitted between people by touching the recently coughed or sneezing surface of a sick person and then by direct contact with the mouth, nose, or eyes. Hand hygiene is a barrier to transmission of carriers and is associated with a low risk of infection. “
The CDC has updated its COVID-related cleaning recommendations to suggest that daily cleaning is okay. If there are people in the space who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the shared space and contacts should be cleaned and disinfected. ..
Disinfection may also be appropriate if the community has a high COVID-19 infection rate, a small number of people are wearing masks, and / or infrequent hand hygiene.
