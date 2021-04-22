How long will protection from the COVID-19 vaccine last?





The COVID-19 vaccine has not been used for so long, so it is not yet known how long its protection will last.

New York-Protection period from COVID-19 vaccine Final? Experts are still not sure, as they are investigating vaccinated people to see when protection will diminish. How well the vaccine works against new mutants also determines if additional injections are needed, when and how often. “Information is only available while the vaccine is being studied,” said Deborah Fuller, a vaccine researcher at the University of Washington. To a virus? “ So far, Pfizer’s ongoing trials have shown that the company’s double-dose vaccine is very effective for at least six months, and perhaps even more. People vaccinated with Moderna had significant levels of antibody to fight the virus, six months after the second required injection. Antibodies also do not convey the big picture. To fight off invaders like viruses, our immune system also has separate lines of defense called B cells and T cells, which can hang long after antibody levels have dropped. In the future, if the same virus is encountered, the cells tested in those battles may take action more quickly. Even if they do not completely prevent the disease, they can help slow down its severity. But what role do such “memory” cells play? Coronavirus -And how long-is not yet known. The current COVID-19 vaccine can last for at least about a year, measles Dr. Kathleen Neuzil, a vaccine expert at the University of Maryland, said. “It will be somewhere in the middle of that very wide range,” she said. Variations are another reason why additional shots may be needed. Current vaccines are designed to work against specific peplomer proteins of the coronavirus, said Mehul Suthar of the Emory Vaccine Center. If the virus mutates sufficiently over time, it may be necessary to update the vaccine to increase its effectiveness. So far, the vaccine appears to be defensive against the notable variants that have emerged, although it is slightly inferior to the one first detected in South Africa. If it turns out that another shot is needed, a single dose can extend the protection of the current shot or include vaccination of one or more variants. The need for follow-up shots also depends in part on the global success of vaccination and the control of infection with the virus and new variants. ——— AP answers questions about this series of coronaviruses. Please submit at [email protected] Click here for details: I got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. So what? Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others? I got the COVID-19 vaccine. What can you do safely?

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos