NJ’s “Struggle” in CDC COVID Hot Zone: Highest Mortality Rate in the United States





New Jersey — State health officials say New Jersey remains trapped in the COVID-19 hot zone, with per capita coronavirus deaths currently reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States. And last week.

Health Commissioner Judith Persicily told the State Legislature Budget Committee Wednesday that this trend could continue to slow the pace of resumption or capacity building while the state continues to address the issue of long-term care and nursing homes. It was. The state states that it has conducted 1,000 infection control tests and 520 regular investigations and investigated 758 complaints at long-term care facilities.

Since the pandemic began, Persicily said 613 of them were flawed and 79 facilities were fined $ 2.2 million. Still, about 8,000 of the state’s 22,000 deaths died in long-term care facilities, and one in 500 in New Jersey died from the disease, she said.

“Unfortunately, one of the things we struggle with is that COVD mortality hasn’t diminished,” Persichilli said. “This is not a proud position.” Persicily said Committee On Wednesday, New Jersey has the second highest mortality rate in the country after Michigan. But on Thursday, the state jumped to the top position.

According to the CDC, New Jersey has reported a COVID-19 case fatality rate of 2.9 per 100,000 population over the past seven days. By comparison, Michigan is 2.6, Georgia and Montana are 2.4, and Pennsylvania and West Virginia are 2.3 per 100,000. New Jersey is still ranked high in the case and ranked second in the country per capita. The state has reported 269.7 cases of COVID-19 infection per 100,000 population in the last 7 days. By comparison, per 100,000 population, Michigan has 483, Pennsylvania has 248.5, Minnesota has 238.4, and Maine has 230.

Persicily was heated at hearings by some lawmakers who couldn’t understand why the state couldn’t do anything more to prevent death in long-term care facilities. “Someone has to take responsibility for these loss of life,” said Harold J. “Hull” Wirtz, Congressman of R-Sussex. The Worth district is home to the Andover Subacute & Rehabilitation Center II, which became a hot topic a year ago after stacking more than 12 bodies in a temporary facility. It was called a “makeshift morgue” by the authorities. read more: For NJ’Makeshift Morgue’ Nursing Home, there is no answer yet “There is a problem with the virus,” Persicily said, but also because of multi-generational housing and the status of the county’s most densely populated state of New Jersey. Given their proximity to them, the virus could spread so easily that health officials were initially told that the disease was a “symptomatological spread,” she said. “I support what we did,” she said. “There were people who walked around our care facilities asymptomatically and spread the disease.” She also said that 35% of deaths are related to the color community, and three times as many Hispanic men between the ages of 35 and 60 die compared to whites. That final statistic forced the state to increase vaccinations in the Hispanic community, she said. 19 percent of the population vaccinated last week were Hispanic. Mr Wiz also said he was disappointed that Governor Phil Murphy was taking step-by-step steps to reopen, while Connecticut, which is similar in size and population density, was not. He said the high death “confused me a bit because we have the tightest blockade and don’t know what’s working.” Persicily said the decision to reopen was based on health sector data, and that the Murphy administration was looking at community expansion, hospital capacity, and mortality per 100,000 people. If the state did not take the necessary blockades, one in 250 New Jersey residents could have died, she said. “This overall goal of the Ministry of Health is to prevent mortality and morbidity, and mortality statistics show the fact that protection probably needs to be paid more attention than in other states.” Persichilli said. But when vaccinations and warm climates come, she said she wants to “return to what we can enjoy.” Murphy says the prevalence of the COVID-19 variant keeps state cases high, despite the fact that less than 3,000 new cases have occurred in New Jersey for the first time in five months for four consecutive days. Repeated Persicilian statement. Murphy said Wednesday that there are about 2,000 variant cases. The data came two weeks after the results of a new analysis by the University of California, Berkeley worsted the coronavirus response in New Jersey and the United States. This is the reason. read more: NJ Coronavirus Response is Worst Rank in America: Index COVID-19 surged in many New Jersey towns, ranking high in case count and infection rate in 2020. The new Rutgers report shows the impact of each town in New Jersey in 2020. read more: The report shows the impact of NJ COVID and the ranking of infection rates by town. Meanwhile, state vaccination programs are progressing. Murphy announced that the vaccine will be available to all people over the age of 16 from April 19th. read more: New Jersey Residents COVID Vaccine Expands to Over 16 Years

