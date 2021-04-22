Health
Shingles is not caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.This is science
Israeli doctors recently reported that six women with autoimmune disease developed a painful rash called shingles 3-14 days after the first or second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. did.
Wow!Traditional Social mediaVaccine enemies, not to mention jumping into small studies, warned that the COVID-19 vaccine could reactivate the varicella-zoster virus in children and cause herpes zoster in adults.
But it’s like concluding that he raises the sun as the ondori crows at dawn every day.
“This is called a logical fallacy,” said an infectious disease specialist at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, and a liaison to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization, which recommends vaccines that shape the coverage of insurance. One William Schaffner said. “Israeli doctors fell into this trap because the COVID-19 vaccination was time-related to the outbreak of shingles.”
Even the Israelis in the journal Rheumatoid arthritis, Admits that “study design is not structured to determine causality.”
Now let’s dig into what was decided.
A sneaky virus called shingles
Chickenpox can now be prevented with a vaccine, but people born before 1995 are probably childhood infections and appear as itchy red blisters.Virus called Varicella zosterIs part of the herpesvirus family, which includes the genital herpesvirus that causes sexually transmitted diseases.
After the chickenpox disappears, the virus hides in the nerves and can recur as shingles years or decades later.
Shingles is so common that it is one-third more likely to develop by the age of 80. Unless you get Shingrix, a 4-year-old GlaxoSmithKline vaccine that is 90% effective in preventing shingles.
None of the six Israeli women between the ages of 36 and 61 had Shingrix.
What causes shingles to flare in the development of shingles? It’s not clear, but the outbreak is related to something we all felt during the pandemic: stress.
Another risk factor is weakening Immune system.. All six women suffered from autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and were taking drugs that suppress the immune system.
How to distinguish between evidence and chance
Schaffner receives an email from a patient who develops shingles shortly after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. “I’m absolutely sure they have a causal relationship,” he said.
However, to establish a scientific link, the proportion of shingles in a large unvaccinated population needs to be compared to the proportion of similarly vaccinated populations.
“If the proportion of vaccinated populations is significantly higher, it is probably causal,” Schaffner said. “Otherwise, it’s a coincidence.”
Even at high rates, the next step is a laboratory study of patient specimens to find biological evidence.
Israel, one of the world’s most aggressive vaccination programs, has given more than half of its population, or 4.7 million people, at least one Pfizer double-dose vaccine. (Almost 40% are completely vaccinated.) Given how common shingles is, 6 out of 4.7 million people call it a danger signal, or what researchers call a “safety signal.” It is not something that exists.
In the United States, regulators and public health scientists are closely monitoring the Federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) for safety signals for COVID-19 vaccination. Although the reporting system is not comprehensive, federal scientists can compare the incidence of post-vaccination events such as shingles with the actual “background” rate of the general population.
In this way, VAERS revealed a very rare coagulopathy that prompted authorities to “pause” the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week. This disorder occurs in only 1 in 1 million J & J vaccine recipients, but the rate is about three times higher than expected.Federal government vaccine The Advisory Committee will meet on Friday to recommend limiting J & J single-dose shots, shelving them, or simply adding warnings.
“I urged everyone who contacted me to report a case of herpes zoster to VAERS,” Schaffner said.
