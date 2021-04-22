Individuals who have recovered but are RT-PCR positive are unlikely to be infected with SARS-CoV-2







(HealthDay)-Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Other individuals who have clinically recovered from Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and continue to test positive for viral RNA after completing the recommended quarantine period. Does not seem to be infectious to people. Study published online on April 22 JAMA Internal Medicine.. Christina D from IQVIA in Durham, North Carolina. Mack, Ph.D., MSPH and colleagues have characterized cases in individuals who have clinically recovered from SAR-CoV-2 infection but remained positive. test Results after discontinuation of isolation precautions in a retrospective cohort study. The data was acquired from June 11, 2020 to October 19, 2020 as part of the NBA’s National Basketball Association’s Closed Campus Occupational Health Program. This program required daily reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing and ad hoc. Serological test. The researchers found that 1% of the 3,648 participants were persistently positive cases, most of whom were men under the age of 30 (67% and 94%, respectively). 33 people had antibodies. Following the results of indexed persistent positive RT-PCR, everything remained asymptomatic. For persistently positive RT-PCR test results, the cycle threshold usually exceeded the detection limit of Roche cobas SARS-CoV-2. Cases were monitored for up to 100 days and at least 1,480 man-days were directly exposed. No SARS-CoV-2 infection events or secondary infections were detected. “As the pandemic progresses, it will become increasingly difficult to interpret subsequent positive SARS-CoV-2RT-PCR test results in recovered individuals, especially as the number of reported reinfection cases increases,” the authors said. Is writing. Some authors are employees of IQVIA, a paid consultant with the NBA. Several authors have revealed economic ties to the pharmaceutical, medical technology, and sports industries. Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) For more information:

Summary / Full text



editorial Copyright © 2021 HealthDay.. all rights reserved. Quote: RT-PCR-positive individuals who have recovered but are less likely to transmit SARS-CoV-2 (2021, April 22) are https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-04-recovered-rt Obtained from -pcr-positive- on April 22, 2021. Personal-Send-sars-cov-.html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

