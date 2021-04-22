“Confused” sleep can have a serious impact on your health

Dennis Man

Thursday, April 22, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Waking up for a short time overnight doesn’t just make you sick and sick. I’m exhausted In the morning.

Confused sleep May actually increase your chances of dying early Heart disease Or other causes, and women seem less susceptible to these than men.

“The data highlights whether people feel refreshed and how much people need to be screened, and many more reasons. sleep They get it every night. ” Dr. Andrea Matsumura, a spokeswoman for the American Society of Sleep Medicine, reviewed the findings.

Night awakening is noise, temperature, pain Or pause Breathing as a result Sleep apnea.. They are short and you often don’t notice them happening unless you or your bed partner are strong enough to notice. However, frequent awakenings can be harmful to your health.

In a new study, researchers analyzed data from sleep monitors worn by participants in three studies. In total, 8,000 men and women were followed for an average of 6 to 11 years.