Two additional strains of COVID-19 identified by Texas A&M scientist





COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Scientists at the Texas A&M University Global Health Research Complex (GHRC) have identified two additional strains of the COVID-19 virus. On Monday, the university announced the first strain BV-1 was identified in an individual who only had mild symptoms. BV-2 and BV-3, named for the Brazos Valley, were recently identified from samples collected from on campus testing of students and faculty. Mandatory COVID-19 saliva testing for students living, studying, or working on the Texas A&M University campus in Bryan-College Station began back in March. The Global Health Research Complex says the first sample that led to the identification of the BV-1 strain came from a student who resides off campus but is active on campus originations. The student’s sample tested positive on March 5 and was later re-tested and confirmed by an independent federally regulated lab at St. Joseph Regional Hospital. At this time, details of the origin of the two additional strains have not been released. “The student later provided a second sample that tested positive on March 25, indicating the variant may cause a longer-lasting infection than is typical of COVID-19 for adults ages 18-24,” a statement from the Texas A&M University Global Health Research Complex read. “A third sample obtained on April 9 was negative and revealed no evidence of virus. The student presented mild cold-like symptoms in early to mid-March that never progressed in severity and were fully resolved by April 2.” Texas A&M professor of biology and GHRC Chief Virologist Ben Neuman says the new strains identified are only slight variations from the previously identified variant. “So the piece of the coronavirus spike that’s actually going to stick onto the cell is kind of shaped like a banana and even curved like a banana,” said Neuman. “So at one end of the banana, you’ve got the change that makes the UK variant stick a little bit better. One of these that we found BV-2 has another change at the opposite end of the banana, and we think that one might also make it stick a little bit better or may block some antibodies. But overall, that’s really the only changed in this one that seems to really jump out at me as something that might be connected with what the virus does.” Neuman says the lab is paying close attention to the variant BV-3, which seems to be a combination of variants. BV-3, I think is an interesting one because it looks like it is partly a very common strain that you’d find in this area and partly the UK variant,” said Neuman. “It’s a recombinant, which means that somebody probably had caught two versions of the virus at the same time, two different versions, and the virus kind of recombined mixed together inside of them, and so you get this little monstrosity. We don’t know that either of these is particularly any worse, although viruses with some of the mutations in BV-2 does seem to be spreading in Mexico and Texas.” The Global Health Research Complex at Texas A&M lab has identified a new COVID-19 variant in the Brazos Valley. The… Posted by Texas A&M University on Monday, April 19, 2021 Neuman says he’s sure more hyperlocal strains, and variants are in the Brazos Valley, but it will require more time, money, and resources to identify. “I think right now it looks as though a lot of variants are only found in one place. So that would be hyper-local. I mean, the most hyper-local would be found in just one person in one place, but the truth is that most places that are doing tests that just give you a yes or no answer. They wouldn’t tell you which strain a person has,” said Neuman. “So, because of that, for the most part, we don’t know which strain a person gets when they get COVID-19, and we’re trying to sort that out, at least for our local population. So I think some things may look as though they’re unique here right now, but I think if we start flipping over more rocks, we’re going to find more of these things cause viruses spread, and that’s just what they do.” Neuman says genome sequencing will be important in studying to see how the new variants respond to COVID-19 vaccines. “In terms of being able to do a really good job at both treating a patient and figuring out what the virus is doing and how to slow it down, this is really important information from a practical standpoint. It takes time, and it costs money. It’s a great epidemiological tool,” said Neuman. “It shows what version is going around, and knowing this can help people to tweak the vaccines that are out there and make them a little bit better at picking up some of these. #COVID19TX Update: COVID has plateaued. Go get vaccinated, it’s never been easier. Vaccines are saving lives and making… Posted by Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

The Global Health Research Complex at Texas A&M lab has identified a new COVID-19 variant in the Brazos Valley. The… Posted by Texas A&M University on Monday, April 19, 2021

“,”type”:”facebook-post”,”version”:”1.0″,”width”:552,”_id”:”https://www.facebook.com/tamu/posts/10158537456973172&locale=en_US”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619112263721}},”referent”:{“id”:”https://www.facebook.com/tamu/posts/10158537456973172&locale=en_US”,”service”:”oembed”,”type”:”facebook-post”,”provider”:”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post/oembed.json/?url=”,”referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619112263721}}}},{“_id”:”CJS4PQ6P4VEYZPN2JZEN2KL4NA”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[],”_id”:1619112263722},”content”:”Neuman says he’s sure more hyperlocal strains, and variants are in the Brazos Valley, but it will require more time, money, and resources to identify.”},{“_id”:”GHV7O4SEVNCR3AX5KY54AL2W7I”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[],”_id”:1619112263723},”content”:”“I think right now it looks as though a lot of variants are only found in one place. So that would be hyper-local. I mean, the most hyper-local would be found in just one person in one place, but the truth is that most places that are doing tests that just give you a yes or no answer. They wouldn’t tell you which strain a person has,” said Neuman. “So, because of that, for the most part, we don’t know which strain a person gets when they get COVID-19, and we’re trying to sort that out, at least for our local population. So I think some things may look as though they’re unique here right now, but I think if we start flipping over more rocks, we’re going to find more of these things cause viruses spread, and that’s just what they do.””},{“_id”:”XSK4HK7QERDUHGDX2YPJAST5FI”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[],”_id”:1619112263724},”content”:”Neuman says genome sequencing will be important in studying to see how the new variants respond to COVID-19 vaccines.”},{“_id”:”ZFNKEPW7ANE2XKGLXMA4OSZSUY”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[],”_id”:1619112263725},”content”:”“In terms of being able to do a really good job at both treating a patient and figuring out what the virus is doing and how to slow it down, this is really important information from a practical standpoint. It takes time, and it costs money. It’s a great epidemiological tool,” said Neuman. “It shows what version is going around, and knowing this can help people to tweak the vaccines that are out there and make them a little bit better at picking up some of these.”},{“type”:”oembed_response”,”subtype”:”facebook-post”,”_id”:”WYIYPKB7SNHN7BACX4FS3UMQ6A”,”raw_oembed”:{“author_name”:”Texas Department of State Health Services”,”author_url”:”https://www.facebook.com/137991004747″,”provider_url”:”https://www.facebook.com”,”provider_name”:”Facebook”,”html”:”

n

#COVID19TX Update: COVID has plateaued. Go get vaccinated, it's never been easier. Vaccines are saving lives and making… Posted by Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

“,”type”:”facebook-post”,”version”:”1.0″,”width”:552,”_id”:”https://www.facebook.com/TexasDSHS/posts/10158768055819748&locale=en_US”,”additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619112263726}},”referent”:{“id”:”https://www.facebook.com/TexasDSHS/posts/10158768055819748&locale=en_US”,”service”:”oembed”,”type”:”facebook-post”,”provider”:”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post/oembed.json/?url=”,”referent_properties”:{“additional_properties”:{“comments”:[],”_id”:1619112263726}}}},{“_id”:”G3TUF6SUM5C7RDDVOLLAIXU6SI”,”type”:”text”,”additional_properties”:{“_id”:”KCDAVJ33FRBZJJFWTJVQ4MNQVY”,”comments”:[],”inline_comments”:[]},”content”:”Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.“}],”created_date”:”2021-04-22T16:58:54.503Z”,”revision”:{“revision_id”:”BISBWBAT7BB27D3TZB7OG7NLGI”,”parent_id”:”NIZXDKKP2BDQ5MIHXVB4Y6PC3U”,”editions”:[“default”],”branch”:”default”,”user_id”:”[email protected]”,”published”:true},”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-22T18:09:52.939Z”,”canonical_url”:”/2021/04/22/two-additional-strains-of-covid-19-identified-by-texas-am-scientist/”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Two additional strains of COVID-19 identified by Texas A&M scientist”,”mobile”:””,”native”:””,”print”:””,”tablet”:””,”web”:””,”meta_title”:””},”owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”gray”},”copyright”:”Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.”,”address”:{},”workflow”:{“status_code”:1},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”“We don’t know that either of these is particularly any worse, although viruses with some of the mutations in BV-2 does seem to be spreading in Mexico and Texas.” “},”description”:{“basic”:”Two additional strains of the COVID-19 virus have been identified on the Texas A&M University campus”},”language”:””,”label”:{},”source”:{“name”:”gray”,”system”:”composer”,”source_type”:”staff”},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[],”sites”:[],”sections”:[{“_id”:”/news/coronavirus”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”description”:null,”path”:”/news/coronavirus”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news/coronavirus”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_description”:null,”site_tagline”:”Coronavirus”,”site_title”:”Coronavirus”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_about”:null,”section_promo_image”:null,”section_tag_name”:null},”social”:{“instagram”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Coronavirus”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”/news/coronavirus/”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[“/news/coronavirus”]},”name”:”Coronavirus”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:null,”navigation-navbar-links”:null},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/news”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[],”navigation-navbar-links”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1002}}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./news/coronavirus”}],”primary_section”:{“_id”:”/news/coronavirus”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”description”:null,”path”:”/news/coronavirus”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news/coronavirus”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_description”:null,”site_tagline”:”Coronavirus”,”site_title”:”Coronavirus”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_about”:null,”section_promo_image”:null,”section_tag_name”:null},”social”:{“instagram”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Coronavirus”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”/news/coronavirus/”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[“/news/coronavirus”]},”name”:”Coronavirus”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:null,”navigation-navbar-links”:null},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/news”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[],”navigation-navbar-links”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1002}}}},”active_primary_section”:{“_id”:”/news/coronavirus”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”description”:null,”path”:”/news/coronavirus”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news/coronavirus”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_description”:null,”site_tagline”:”Coronavirus”,”site_title”:”Coronavirus”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_about”:null,”section_promo_image”:null,”section_tag_name”:null},”social”:{“instagram”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Coronavirus”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”/news/coronavirus/”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[“/news/coronavirus”]},”name”:”Coronavirus”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:null,”navigation-navbar-links”:null},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/news”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[],”navigation-navbar-links”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1002}}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./news/coronavirus”},”related_section_ids”:”/news/coronavirus, /news”},”related_content”:{“basic”:[],”redirect”:[]},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/xC6RUFRHJ1ovHJcYK_MnTBrXTS4=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”galleries”:[],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”mime_type”:”application/octet-stream”,”originalName”:”Bepridil COVID-19 Treatment.BMP”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/xC6RUFRHJ1ovHJcYK_MnTBrXTS4=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/xC6RUFRHJ1ovHJcYK_MnTBrXTS4=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/LvP4CssrGiBoUQ_euQcBrOVe_AY=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”usage_instructions”:”None”,”version”:0,”template_id”:453},”address”:{},”caption”:””,”created_date”:”2021-03-02T04:32:26Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”KBTX”,”type”:”author”}]},”height”:1080,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-03-02T04:32:26Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”source”:{“additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:”https://gray.arcpublishing.com/photo/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y”,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”Bepridil COVID-19 Treatment”,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:1920,”syndication”:{},”creditIPTC”:”KBTX”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ferh5EwsGhRnocSJsONkS4yysyA=/50×50/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rpjxAEGMFPbRdUBbnsr9YLZFHxk=/1000×750/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MulLMYNbjoLG09kixvBv9lYIsrk=/800×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ZLPU506bCLPkf3gCRl5hYx-CAHU=/1200×1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MxgFXbYNhOTO8tXwDAU-bcLLhlc=/1200×600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Gf_XznT59MMr2hy4Z0BcGI6KPoc=/1200×1800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ERClBk06UyWrvRNylKh-ofwIkBw=/1200×400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/aETwudASKiAQ7O1fb1NZY3rQ4pw=/1200×800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/eQHFrZEaY-IAguLOCwszPgq1svc=/1200×900/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/L-upBYeG1R_B5qPi5gkLyH5sbW4=/1200×675/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1Rg0oYWOAp6H_79Xhz8mP0dHrOg=/980×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ebXyDfILP4tnr3xbuDNpUwBW2Zw=/800×800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Vvqt5LyOFUXmcZGoWuBciLFc2c8=/800×400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/WJifeuwMqfucJe4m9aU2XlTmfQ8=/800×1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ugEpWtTVKAbLf7SqyOT0E5751QA=/800×267/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fMdm8xucpxTjMKofqPc2N3GgTGM=/800×533/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/X_wCwdK8mmCecHO3bWCOl7WFnRg=/800×200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LOdUhfBGcOIjIYWkLB6OsGpn7KM=/800×600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/H3YozVtI0txSh5NbGgf9HzFyyHs=/800×450/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1Rg0oYWOAp6H_79Xhz8mP0dHrOg=/980×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”distributor”:{“name”:”gray”,”category”:”staff”,”subcategory”:””},”canonical_website”:”kbtx”,”geo”:{},”planning”:{“scheduling”:{“will_have_image”:true},”internal_note”:””,”story_length”:{“word_count_actual”:781,”character_count_actual”:4473,”character_encoding”:”UTF-16″,”line_count_actual”:31,”inch_count_actual”:5}},”display_date”:”2021-04-22T18:08:37.883Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”Donnie Tuggle”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Donnie Tuggle”,”org”:”Bryan, TX “,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9uas7cFdk2s12E5G66bUWK6qsHQ=/50×50/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LL47SnU9MWsUqA54H9Kc6jNfSww=/1000×750/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_EQMvl9p8X6EjgmEB9_RtwJHETY=/800×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/XfiKcXRrsKTPqdcuqPX8LZfjxjU=/1200×1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/zSGGfyfScXU8vCTHIYF1R0MgYyU=/1200×600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LbIZpriE7DQspWne9pd6SAU5mHI=/1200×1800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/L9JTvbjQQC9ixIjJxnbzzSmYKTY=/1200×400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3Og6vhTReOaABEum9p7l3XDUUjk=/1200×800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dfRg9KS8yfjuu8E6-kl4mJfQQyI=/1200×900/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3FLoGbgSoCSpKoJ1yh–boMHFRo=/1200×675/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GUGN7HfcEt8UF0clLx9g7HF1qBA=/980×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bTs8ANhJcSet6_XvyOpjcicMVGI=/800×800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/p4z3RIm90_mPG17FYnbDCicPgQE=/800×400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5lZDXdqgQVN7nhaQGmPxq-m_dhY=/800×1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/s2QYE687dR_tBulAhZSSzwfEXdU=/800×267/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/u5em7tQZ5gSGm0g6qFAGK427Tbc=/800×533/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/KTBn_no8YW-J9Ej1zkJmqcqIUsM=/800×200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_Gt91J3SxRfM12kqnjGRDNTYICY=/800×600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/hltJzVS_R5y1TqW7FO1l5i3X_D0=/800×450/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GUGN7HfcEt8UF0clLx9g7HF1qBA=/980×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”Donnie joined KBTX as a reporter in September 2020. “,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/authors/Donnie Tuggle/”,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/Donnie-Tuggle-KBTX-103051594879204/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”KBTXDonnie”},{“site”:”youtube”,”url”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPDCOWcvVIjb1sBpOY8MSug?sub_confirmation=1″},{“site”:”instagram”,”url”:”https://www.instagram.com/donnielaniertuggle/”},{“site”:”linkedin”,”url”:”https://www.linkedin.com/in/donnielaniertuggle”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/Donnie-Tuggle-KBTX-103051594879204/”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”KBTXDonnie”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”youtube”,”url”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPDCOWcvVIjb1sBpOY8MSug?sub_confirmation=1″,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”instagram”,”url”:”https://www.instagram.com/donnielaniertuggle/”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”linkedin”,”url”:”https://www.linkedin.com/in/donnielaniertuggle”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”Donnie Tuggle”,”firstName”:”Donnie “,”lastName”:”Tuggle”,”byline”:”Donnie Tuggle”,”role”:”Reporter/ MMJ”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”education”:[],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/Donnie-Tuggle-KBTX-103051594879204/”,”twitter”:”KBTXDonnie”,”bio_page”:”/authors/Donnie%20Tuggle/”,”location”:”Bryan, TX “,”bio”:”Donnie joined KBTX as a reporter in September 2020. “,”longBio”:”Donnie Tuggle, an Atlanta, Georgia native, joined the KBTX team as a multimedia journalist in September 2020. n nDonnie started his career as a freelance photojournalist in Atlanta working behind the scenes to tell human interest stories that positively impact the community. He also has experience in social media marketing, funeral home management and insurance procurement.n nThe media professional is a proud member of the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) and the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).n nWhen Donnie is not in the newsroom, he enjoys watching football and basketball, and volunteering with churches and non-profit organizations. nnIf you see him out and about, don’t be afraid to start a conversation. He wants to tell your stories. So, if you have an idea, don’t hesitate to reach out to him on Facebook and Twitter and email him at [email protected] “,”slug”:””,”linkedin”:”https://www.linkedin.com/in/donnielaniertuggle”,”instagram”:”https://www.instagram.com/donnielaniertuggle/”,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”middleName”:”L.”,”custom_gray_stationname”:”kbtx”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”news”,”type”:”author”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-01-28T18:49:52.141Z”,”youtube”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPDCOWcvVIjb1sBpOY8MSug?sub_confirmation=1″,”website_url”:”/authors/Donnie%20Tuggle/”}}}]},”subtype”:”default”,”first_publish_date”:”2021-04-22T18:08:37.883Z”,”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/news/coronavirus”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”description”:null,”path”:”/news/coronavirus”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/news/coronavirus”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_description”:null,”site_tagline”:”Coronavirus”,”site_title”:”Coronavirus”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_about”:null,”section_promo_image”:null,”section_tag_name”:null},”social”:{“instagram”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null,”twitter”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Coronavirus”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”/news/coronavirus/”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[“/news/coronavirus”]},”name”:”Coronavirus”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:null,”navigation-navbar-links”:null},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/news”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[],”navigation-navbar-links”:[]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1002}}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./news/coronavirus”},”website_url”:”/2021/04/22/two-additional-strains-of-covid-19-identified-by-texas-am-scientist/”}},”additional_properties”:{“clipboard”:{},”has_published_copy”:true,”is_published”:true,”publish_date”:”2021-04-22T18:09:52.738Z”},”publish_date”:”2021-04-22T18:09:52.738Z”,”slug”:”Owner”,”publishing”:{“scheduled_operations”:{“publish_edition”:[],”unpublish_edition”:[]}},”website”:”kbtx”,”website_url”:”/2021/04/22/two-additional-strains-of-covid-19-identified-by-texas-am-scientist/”,”hasVideo”:false,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:false,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”dataTransformedAt”:”2021-04-22T19:11:07.540Z”};Fusion.globalContentConfig={“source”:”content-api”,”query”:{“uri”:”/2021/04/22/two-additional-strains-of-covid-19-identified-by-texas-am-scientist/”,”website_url”:”/2021/04/22/two-additional-strains-of-covid-19-identified-by-texas-am-scientist/”,”published”:”true”,”arc-site”:”kbtx”}};Fusion.lastModified=1619118667659;Fusion.contentCache={“site-navigation”:{“{“hierarchy”:”navigation-navbar-links”}”:{“data”:{“_website”:”kbtx”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”name”:”News”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”,”title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”News”,”title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Weather”,”title”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Weather”,”title”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”,”name”:”Sports”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Sports”,”title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Sports”,”title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},{“_id”:”link-9WKV8QJMHH1P1AJWB32P3463R0″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Coronavirus”,”footer”:{“title”:”Coronavirus”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/coronavirus”},”id”:”link-9WKV8QJMHH1P1AJWB32P3463R0″,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Coronavirus”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/coronavirus”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Coronavirus”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/coronavirus”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/coronavirus”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertise”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Advertise”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertise”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertise”,”name”:”Advertise”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Advertise”,”title”:”Advertise”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertise”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Advertise with KBTX”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Advertise with KBTX”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertise”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertise”},{“_id”:”link-RZDTR0QCRT501AGVPCVG105K98″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Watch Live”,”footer”:{“title”:”Watch Live”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream”},”id”:”link-RZDTR0QCRT501AGVPCVG105K98″,”name”:”Watch Live”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Watch Live”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Watch Live”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream”}],”name”:”KBTX”,”node_type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”expires”:1619118779355,”lastModified”:1619118179355},”{“hierarchy”:”navigation-menu-links”}”:{“data”:{“_website”:”kbtx”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Home”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”,”name”:”Homepage”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Home”,”title”:”Home”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”KBTX News 3 | News, Weather, and Sports | Bryan & College Station, TX”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”KBTX News 3 | News, Weather, and Sports | Bryan & College Station, TX”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/back-to-school”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Back To School”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/back-to-school”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/back-to-school”,”name”:”Back To School”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Back To School”,”title”:”Back To School”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/back-to-school”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Back To School”,”title”:”Back To School”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/back-to-school”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/back-to-school”},{“_id”:”link-CMG3A1233X27BCUMZCE2F7Y758″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Coronavirus”,”footer”:{“title”:”Coronavirus”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/coronavirus”},”id”:”link-CMG3A1233X27BCUMZCE2F7Y758″,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Coronavirus”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/coronavirus”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Coronavirus”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/coronavirus”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/coronavirus”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Local”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”name”:”Local”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local”,”title”:”Local”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Local News”,”site_title”:”Local News”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Local News”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/state”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”State”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/state”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/state”,”name”:”State”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”State”,”title”:”State”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/state”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”State”,”title”:”State”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/state”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/state”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/national”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”National”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/national”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/national”,”name”:”National”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”National”,”title”:”National”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/national”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”National”,”title”:”National”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/national”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/national”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Politics”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics”,”name”:”Politics”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Politics”,”title”:”Politics”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Politics”,”title”:”Politics”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics”}],”footer”:{“title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”name”:”News”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”,”title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”News”,”title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},{“_id”:”link-V8EU3WBTMN1GVCQW778TFGK4YG”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Watch Live”,”footer”:{“title”:”Watch Live”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream”},”id”:”link-V8EU3WBTMN1GVCQW778TFGK4YG”,”name”:”Watch Live”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Watch Live”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Watch Live”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream”},{“_id”:”link-U3G0M04ABD0QQ8HD2J7WDZDPAG”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Live Events”,”footer”:{“title”:”Live Events”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream2″},”id”:”link-U3G0M04ABD0QQ8HD2J7WDZDPAG”,”name”:”Live Events”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Live Events”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream2″},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Live Events”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream2″},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/livestream2″},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics/election-results”,”children”:[{“_id”:”link-UXDKW0B5C16RKF4THW2JT8G52C”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”National Results Map”,”footer”:{“title”:”National Results Map”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics/national-election-map/”},”id”:”link-UXDKW0B5C16RKF4THW2JT8G52C”,”name”:”National Results Map”,”navigation”:{“title”:”National Results Map”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics/national-election-map/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”National Results Map”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics/national-election-map/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics/national-election-map/”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Election Results”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics/election-results”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics/election-results”,”name”:”Election Results”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Election Results”,”title”:”Election Results”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics/election-results”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Election Results”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics/election-results”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/politics/election-results”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/radar”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Interactive Radar”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/radar”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/radar”,”name”:”Radar”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Interactive Radar”,”title”:”Interactive Radar”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/radar”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Interactive Radar”,”site_title”:”KBTX | Interactive Radar | Bryan, TX”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”KBTX | Interactive Radar | Bryan, TX”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/radar”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/radar”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/maproom”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Map Room”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/maproom”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/maproom”,”name”:”Map Room”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Map Room”,”title”:”Map Room”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/maproom”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Map Room”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Map Room”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/maproom”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/maproom”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/hurricane”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Hurricane”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/hurricane”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/hurricane”,”name”:”Hurricane Center”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Hurricane”,”title”:”Hurricane”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/hurricane”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Hurricane Center”,”title”:”Hurricane Center”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/hurricane”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/hurricane”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/cams”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Live Eye”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/cams”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/cams”,”name”:”Weather Cams”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Live Eye”,”title”:”Live Eye”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/cams”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Live Eye”,”site_title”:”KBTX News 3 | Live Eye Weather Cams | Bryan, TX”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”KBTX News 3 | Live Eye Weather Cams | Bryan, TX”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/cams”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/cams”},{“_id”:”link-26VWKW06T10FDDB7GBNGQKTYJC”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Dog Walking Forecast”,”footer”:{“title”:”Dog Walking Forecast”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/dog-walking-forecast/”},”id”:”link-26VWKW06T10FDDB7GBNGQKTYJC”,”name”:”Dog Walking Forecast”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Dog Walking Forecast”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/dog-walking-forecast/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Dog Walking Forecast”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/dog-walking-forecast/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/dog-walking-forecast/”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/closings”,”children”:[{“footer”:{“title”:”KBTX Church/Business Closing Code Request”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/kwtx-request-a-closings-code/”},”id”:”link-CMQMEZB3755QH256JUC107NJVR”,”name”:”KBTX Church/Business Closing Code Request”,”navigation”:{“title”:”KBTX Church/Business Closing Code Request”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/kwtx-request-a-closings-code/”},”site”:{“title”:”KBTX Church/Business Closing Code Request”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/kwtx-request-a-closings-code/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/kwtx-request-a-closings-code/”},{“footer”:{“title”:”Church/Business Closing Code Request”,”url”:”/weather/closingcoderequest”},”id”:”/weather/closingcoderequest”,”name”:”Church/Business Closing Code Request”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Church/Business Closing Code Request”,”url”:”/weather/closingcoderequest”},”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”title”:”Church/Business Closing Code Request”,”url”:”/weather/closingcoderequest”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”/weather/closingcoderequest”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Closings”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/closings”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/closings”,”name”:”Closings”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Closings”,”title”:”Closings”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/closings”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Closings”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/closings”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather/closings”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Weather”,”title”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Weather”,”title”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”,”children”:[{“_id”:”link-T8Y2Z1YU1D58K0J75B7DQYX7GM”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Aggie Gameday”,”footer”:{“title”:”Aggie Gameday”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/college/aggie-gameday/”},”id”:”link-T8Y2Z1YU1D58K0J75B7DQYX7GM”,”name”:”Aggie Gameday”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Aggie Gameday”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/college/aggie-gameday/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Aggie Gameday”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/college/aggie-gameday/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/college/aggie-gameday/”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school”,”children”:[{“footer”:{“title”:”Scoreboard”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard/”},”id”:”link-F557EGUVC52HFC38TT1DEKE4YG”,”name”:”Scoreboard”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Scoreboard”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard/”},”site”:{“title”:”Scoreboard”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard/”},{“footer”:{“title”:”HS Football”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football/”},”id”:”link-A53NXZ49JD2YZ9EZ6U9WG0777C”,”name”:”HS Football”,”navigation”:{“title”:”HS Football”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football/”},”site”:{“title”:”HS Football”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football/”}],”footer”:{“title”:”High School”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school”,”name”:”High School”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”High School”,”title”:”High School”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”High School”,”title”:”High School”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school”},{“_id”:”link-H7M11UJC594DKB3XHV1004277R”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Nothing But Net Contest”,”footer”:{“title”:”Nothing But Net Contest”,”url”:”https://kbtxcollegehoops.upickem.net/#/brackets/fullbracket”},”id”:”link-H7M11UJC594DKB3XHV1004277R”,”name”:”Nothing But Net Contest”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Nothing But Net Contest”,”url”:”https://kbtxcollegehoops.upickem.net/#/brackets/fullbracket”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Nothing But Net Contest”,”url”:”https://kbtxcollegehoops.upickem.net/#/brackets/fullbracket”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://kbtxcollegehoops.upickem.net/#/brackets/fullbracket”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hometown-heroes”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Hometown Heroes”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hometown-heroes”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hometown-heroes”,”name”:”Hometown Heroes”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Hometown Heroes”,”title”:”Hometown Heroes”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hometown-heroes”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Hometown Heroes”,”site_title”:”Hometown Heroes”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Hometown Heroes”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hometown-heroes”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hometown-heroes”},{“_id”:”link-Y2YF1NCRPN0P15NN7ZWX1PN8P0″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”HS Football”,”footer”:{“title”:”HS Football”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football/”},”id”:”link-Y2YF1NCRPN0P15NN7ZWX1PN8P0″,”name”:”HS Football”,”navigation”:{“title”:”HS Football”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”HS Football”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football/”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/college/texas-am”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Texas A&M”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/college/texas-am”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/college/texas-am”,”name”:”Texas A&M”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Texas A&M”,”title”:”Texas A&M”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/college/texas-am”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Texas A&M”,”title”:”Texas A&M”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/college/texas-am”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/college/texas-am”},{“_id”:”link-EU6HKYW3DX1WHAJZ02XC0Z6Z1R”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Scoreboard”,”footer”:{“title”:”Scoreboard”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard/”},”id”:”link-EU6HKYW3DX1WHAJZ02XC0Z6Z1R”,”name”:”Scoreboard”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Scoreboard”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Scoreboard”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard/”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/bearkat-sports”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Sam Houston”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/bearkat-sports”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/bearkat-sports”,”name”:”Bearkat Sports”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Sam Houston”,”title”:”Sam Houston”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/bearkat-sports”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Sam Houston”,”title”:”Sam Houston”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/bearkat-sports”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/bearkat-sports”},{“_id”:”link-5GVRW6F0A925V6HMZA63TW7NDG”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Friday Football Fever Magazine”,”footer”:{“title”:”Friday Football Fever Magazine”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/kbtx/documents/2020FFFMagazineWebR.pdf”},”id”:”link-5GVRW6F0A925V6HMZA63TW7NDG”,”name”:”Friday Football Fever Magazine”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Friday Football Fever Magazine”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/kbtx/documents/2020FFFMagazineWebR.pdf”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Friday Football Fever Magazine”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/kbtx/documents/2020FFFMagazineWebR.pdf”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/kbtx/documents/2020FFFMagazineWebR.pdf”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/classroom-champions”,”children”:[{“footer”:{“title”:”Nominate a Classroom Champion”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/kbtx/documents/2020-2021_Classroom_Champions_Nomination_Form.pdf”},”id”:”link-UXHX3XVGDX35N8H7JQMTNY8P8C”,”name”:”Nominate a Classroom Champion”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Nominate a Classroom Champion”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/kbtx/documents/2020-2021_Classroom_Champions_Nomination_Form.pdf”},”site”:{“title”:”Nominate a Classroom Champion”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/kbtx/documents/2020-2021_Classroom_Champions_Nomination_Form.pdf”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/kbtx/documents/2020-2021_Classroom_Champions_Nomination_Form.pdf”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Classroom Champions”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/classroom-champions”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/classroom-champions”,”name”:”Classroom Champions”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Classroom Champions”,”title”:”Classroom Champions”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/classroom-champions”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Classroom Champions”,”title”:”Classroom Champions”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/classroom-champions”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/classroom-champions”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”,”name”:”Sports”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Sports”,”title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Sports”,”title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Scoreboard”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard”,”name”:”Scoreboard”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Scoreboard”,”title”:”Scoreboard”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Scoreboard”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/scoreboard”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hit-of-the-night”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Hit Of The Night”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hit-of-the-night”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hit-of-the-night”,”name”:”Hit Of The Night”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Hit Of The Night”,”title”:”Hit Of The Night”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hit-of-the-night”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Hit Of The Night”,”title”:”Hit Of The Night”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hit-of-the-night”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/hit-of-the-night”}],”footer”:{“title”:”High School Football”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football”,”name”:”High School Football”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”High School Football”,”title”:”High School Football”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”High School Football”,”title”:”High School Football”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports/high-school/football”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/contests”,”children”:[{“_id”:”link-MH57NGD0WH39F1B4CMKHNT54B8″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Nothing But Net Contest”,”footer”:{“title”:”Nothing But Net Contest”,”url”:”https://kbtxcollegehoops.upickem.net/#/brackets/fullbracket”},”id”:”link-MH57NGD0WH39F1B4CMKHNT54B8″,”name”:”Nothing But Net Contest”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Nothing But Net Contest”,”url”:”https://kbtxcollegehoops.upickem.net/#/brackets/fullbracket”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Nothing But Net Contest”,”url”:”https://kbtxcollegehoops.upickem.net/#/brackets/fullbracket”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://kbtxcollegehoops.upickem.net/#/brackets/fullbracket”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Contests”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/contests”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/contests”,”name”:”Contests”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Contests”,”title”:”Contests”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/contests”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Contests”,”title”:”Contests”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/contests”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/contests”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Community Calendar”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”,”name”:”Calendar”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Community Calendar”,”title”:”Community Calendar”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Community Calendar”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/meet-the-team”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Meet the Team”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/meet-the-team”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/meet-the-team”,”name”:”Meet the Team”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Meet the Team”,”title”:”Meet the Team”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/meet-the-team”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Meet the Team”,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Meet the Team”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/meet-the-team”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/meet-the-team”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/contact-us”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Contact Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/contact-us”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/contact-us”,”name”:”Contact Us”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Contact Us”,”title”:”Contact Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/contact-us”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Contact Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/contact-us”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/contact-us”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/legal”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Legal”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/legal”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/legal”,”name”:”Legal”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:null,”title”:”Legal”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/legal”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Legal”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/legal”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us/legal”},{“_id”:”link-AZDQ62X90X6FV36HQH58UJ3GRG”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Careers”,”footer”:{“title”:”Careers”,”url”:”https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings”},”id”:”link-AZDQ62X90X6FV36HQH58UJ3GRG”,”name”:”Careers”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Careers”,”url”:”https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Careers”,”url”:”https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings”}],”footer”:{“title”:”About Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”,”name”:”About Us”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”About Us”,”title”:”About Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”About Us”,”title”:”About Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”},{“_id”:”link-W0A16CWYP57BH2K1CN9JM7492W”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Advertise with Us”,”footer”:{“title”:”Advertise with Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertise/”},”id”:”link-W0A16CWYP57BH2K1CN9JM7492W”,”name”:”Advertise with Us”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Advertise with Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertise/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Advertise with Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertise/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertise/”},{“_id”:”link-8DR5DPMYJN0DFA1PZ4Z837EF4C”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”COVID-19 Map”,”footer”:{“title”:”COVID-19 Map”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/covid-19-map”},”id”:”link-8DR5DPMYJN0DFA1PZ4Z837EF4C”,”name”:”COVID-19 Map”,”navigation”:{“title”:”COVID-19 Map”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/covid-19-map”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”COVID-19 Map”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/covid-19-map”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/covid-19-map”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/programming/schedule”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Programming Schedule”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/programming/schedule”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/programming/schedule”,”name”:”Programming Schedule”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Programming Schedule”,”title”:”Programming Schedule”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/programming/schedule”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Programming Schedule”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/programming/schedule”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/programming/schedule”},{“_id”:”link-10P8AG33Y10HN5TJKVPMC1F07G”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”footer”:{“title”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/user-content”},”id”:”link-10P8AG33Y10HN5TJKVPMC1F07G”,”name”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/user-content”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Submit Photos and Videos”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/user-content”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/user-content”},{“_id”:”link-T6V8EWT54N0Q386HBDR2AZDKA8″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”,”footer”:{“title”:”Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”,”url”:”https://www.fullcourtgreta.com/”},”id”:”link-T6V8EWT54N0Q386HBDR2AZDKA8″,”name”:”Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”,”url”:”https://www.fullcourtgreta.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”,”url”:”https://www.fullcourtgreta.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.fullcourtgreta.com/”},{“_id”:”link-TGZ4RHHQ3D45ZBYM7V7TXR372C”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Circle – Country Music and Lifestyle”,”footer”:{“title”:”Circle – Country Music and Lifestyle”,”url”:”https://www.circleplus.com/”},”id”:”link-TGZ4RHHQ3D45ZBYM7V7TXR372C”,”name”:”Circle – Country Music and Lifestyle”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Circle – Country Music and Lifestyle”,”url”:”https://www.circleplus.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Circle – Country Music and Lifestyle”,”url”:”https://www.circleplus.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.circleplus.com/”},{“_id”:”link-5CG1VJ79J91TN9HA5NJJDNHH54″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Gray DC Bureau”,”footer”:{“title”:”Gray DC Bureau”,”url”:”https://www.graydc.com/”},”id”:”link-5CG1VJ79J91TN9HA5NJJDNHH54″,”name”:”Gray DC Bureau”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Gray DC Bureau”,”url”:”https://www.graydc.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Gray DC Bureau”,”url”:”https://www.graydc.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.graydc.com/”},{“_id”:”link-5KCH3WTD9T6H1BYFDYTNT97JH4″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Investigate TV”,”footer”:{“title”:”Investigate TV”,”url”:”https://www.investigatetv.com/”},”id”:”link-5KCH3WTD9T6H1BYFDYTNT97JH4″,”name”:”Investigate TV”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Investigate TV”,”url”:”https://www.investigatetv.com/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Investigate TV”,”url”:”https://www.investigatetv.com/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.investigatetv.com/”},{“_id”:”link-ZRA6DUJ1PN42BC3PV8RKBWA1V8″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”PowerNation”,”footer”:{“title”:”PowerNation”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/powernation”},”id”:”link-ZRA6DUJ1PN42BC3PV8RKBWA1V8″,”name”:”PowerNation”,”navigation”:{“title”:”PowerNation”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/powernation”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”PowerNation”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/powernation”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/powernation”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/features”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/birthday”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Applause”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/birthday”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/birthday”,”name”:”Birthday”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Applause”,”title”:”Applause”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/birthday”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Applause”,”title”:”Applause”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/birthday”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/birthday”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/buy-the-brazos”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Buy The Brazos”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/buy-the-brazos”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/buy-the-brazos”,”name”:”Buy The Brazos”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Buy The Brazos”,”title”:”Buy The Brazos”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/buy-the-brazos”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:”Buy The Brazos”,”site_title”:”Buy The Brazos”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Buy The Brazos”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/buy-the-brazos”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/buy-the-brazos”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/remarkable”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Be Remarkable”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/remarkable”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/remarkable”,”name”:”Remarkable”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Be Remarkable”,”title”:”Be Remarkable”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/remarkable”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Be Remarkable”,”title”:”Be Remarkable”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/remarkable”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/remarkable”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/bv-groundwater”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/bv-groundwater”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/bv-groundwater”,”name”:”Bv Groundwater”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation”,”title”:”Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/bv-groundwater”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation”,”title”:”Brazos Valley Groundwater Conservation”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/bv-groundwater”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/bv-groundwater”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/food/recipes”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Christopher’s Kitchen”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/food/recipes”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/food/recipes”,”name”:”Recipes”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Christopher’s Kitchen”,”title”:”Christopher’s Kitchen”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/food/recipes”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Christopher’s Kitchen”,”title”:”Christopher’s Kitchen”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/food/recipes”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/food/recipes”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/daily-pledge”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Daily Pledge”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/daily-pledge”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/daily-pledge”,”name”:”Daily Pledge”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Daily Pledge”,”title”:”Daily Pledge”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/daily-pledge”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Daily Pledge”,”title”:”Daily Pledge”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/daily-pledge”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/education/daily-pledge”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/feel-good-friday”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Feel Good Friday”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/feel-good-friday”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/feel-good-friday”,”name”:”Feel Good Friday”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Feel Good Friday”,”title”:”Feel Good Friday”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/feel-good-friday”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Feel Good Friday”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Feel Good Friday”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/feel-good-friday”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/feel-good-friday”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/first-responders”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”First Responders Salute”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/first-responders”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/first-responders”,”name”:”First Responders”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”First Responders Salute”,”title”:”First Responders Salute”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/first-responders”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”First Responders Salute”,”title”:”First Responders Salute”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/first-responders”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/first-responders”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/free-music-Friday”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Free Music Friday”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/free-music-Friday”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/free-music-Friday”,”name”:”Free Music Friday”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Free Music Friday”,”title”:”Free Music Friday”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/free-music-Friday”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Free Music Friday”,”title”:”Free Music Friday”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/free-music-Friday”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/free-music-Friday”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/from-the-ground-up”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”From The Ground Up”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/from-the-ground-up”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/from-the-ground-up”,”name”:”From The Ground Up”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”From The Ground Up”,”title”:”From The Ground Up”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/from-the-ground-up”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”From The Ground Up”,”title”:”From The Ground Up”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/from-the-ground-up”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/from-the-ground-up”},{“_id”:”link-QCNU7EZMW94AFDF781MPKG1QMW”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Half Price Thursdays”,”footer”:{“title”:”Half Price Thursdays”,”url”:”https://kbtx.halfoffdeal.com/index.php”},”id”:”link-QCNU7EZMW94AFDF781MPKG1QMW”,”name”:”Half Price Thursdays”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Half Price Thursdays”,”url”:”https://kbtx.halfoffdeal.com/index.php”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Half Price Thursdays”,”url”:”https://kbtx.halfoffdeal.com/index.php”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://kbtx.halfoffdeal.com/index.php”},{“_id”:”link-X6Z6Z6J92X5F7FM3KV7KPZJ9GW”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Jefferson Awards”,”footer”:{“title”:”Jefferson Awards”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/jefferson-awards”},”id”:”link-X6Z6Z6J92X5F7FM3KV7KPZJ9GW”,”name”:”Jefferson Awards”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Jefferson Awards”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/jefferson-awards”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Jefferson Awards”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/jefferson-awards”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/jefferson-awards”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/legally-speaking”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Legally Speaking”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/legally-speaking”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/legally-speaking”,”name”:”Legally Speaking”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Legally Speaking”,”title”:”Legally Speaking”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/legally-speaking”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Legally Speaking”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Legally Speaking”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/legally-speaking”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/legally-speaking”},{“_id”:”link-H6K7B04XH97NBF9A5A2Y819P18″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Mother’s Day Gift Guide”,”footer”:{“title”:”Mother’s Day Gift Guide”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/MothersDayGiftGuide/”},”id”:”link-H6K7B04XH97NBF9A5A2Y819P18″,”name”:”Mother’s Day Gift Guide”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Mother’s Day Gift Guide”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/MothersDayGiftGuide/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Mother’s Day Gift Guide”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/MothersDayGiftGuide/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/MothersDayGiftGuide/”},{“_id”:”link-UA2ZUF8DV541X79QJBHR9FMBFR”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Mother’s Day Market Place”,”footer”:{“title”:”Mother’s Day Market Place”,”url”:”https://kbtx.halfoffdeal.com/index.php?index_type=category&cat_id=17&cat_name=Half+Price+Mother%27s+Day+Marketplace”},”id”:”link-UA2ZUF8DV541X79QJBHR9FMBFR”,”name”:”Mother’s Day Market Place”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Mother’s Day Market Place”,”url”:”https://kbtx.halfoffdeal.com/index.php?index_type=category&cat_id=17&cat_name=Half+Price+Mother%27s+Day+Marketplace”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Mother’s Day Market Place”,”url”:”https://kbtx.halfoffdeal.com/index.php?index_type=category&cat_id=17&cat_name=Half+Price+Mother%27s+Day+Marketplace”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://kbtx.halfoffdeal.com/index.php?index_type=category&cat_id=17&cat_name=Half+Price+Mother%27s+Day+Marketplace”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/names-and-faces”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Names And Faces”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/names-and-faces”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/names-and-faces”,”name”:”Names And Faces”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Names And Faces”,”title”:”Names And Faces”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/names-and-faces”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Names And Faces”,”title”:”Names And Faces”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/names-and-faces”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/names-and-faces”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/pets”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Pet of the Week”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/pets”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/pets”,”name”:”Pets”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Pet of the Week”,”title”:”Pet of the Week”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/pets”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Pet of the Week”,”title”:”Pet of the Week”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/pets”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/pets”},{“_id”:”link-201328KN8D2BVCZUXYAHGTQ480″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Pump Patrol”,”footer”:{“title”:”Pump Patrol”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/pump-patrol”},”id”:”link-201328KN8D2BVCZUXYAHGTQ480″,”name”:”Pump Patrol”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Pump Patrol”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/pump-patrol”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Pump Patrol”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/pump-patrol”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/pump-patrol”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/reason-to-smile”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Reason To Smile”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/reason-to-smile”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/reason-to-smile”,”name”:”Reason To Smile”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Reason To Smile”,”title”:”Reason To Smile”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/reason-to-smile”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Reason To Smile”,”title”:”Reason To Smile”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/reason-to-smile”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/reason-to-smile”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/restaurant-report-card”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Restaurant Report Card”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/restaurant-report-card”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/restaurant-report-card”,”name”:”Restaurant Report Card”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Restaurant Report Card”,”title”:”Restaurant Report Card”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/restaurant-report-card”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Restaurant Report Card”,”title”:”Restaurant Report Card”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/restaurant-report-card”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/restaurant-report-card”},{“_id”:”link-JVHBJBFQUH6BN5DQJGRB74R80W”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”St. Jude Dream Home”,”footer”:{“title”:”St. Jude Dream Home”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/st-jude-dreamhome-giveaway/”},”id”:”link-JVHBJBFQUH6BN5DQJGRB74R80W”,”name”:”St. Jude Dream Home”,”navigation”:{“title”:”St. Jude Dream Home”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/st-jude-dreamhome-giveaway/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”St. Jude Dream Home”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/st-jude-dreamhome-giveaway/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/st-jude-dreamhome-giveaway/”},{“_id”:”link-6TG11CK1PN7GF3AK22MM387594″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Thank Our Frontline Heroes”,”footer”:{“title”:”Thank Our Frontline Heroes”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/content/news/Share-your-thanks-for-our-frontline-heroes-569789241.html”},”id”:”link-6TG11CK1PN7GF3AK22MM387594″,”name”:”Thank Our Frontline Heroes”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Thank Our Frontline Heroes”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/content/news/Share-your-thanks-for-our-frontline-heroes-569789241.html”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Thank Our Frontline Heroes”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/content/news/Share-your-thanks-for-our-frontline-heroes-569789241.html”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/content/news/Share-your-thanks-for-our-frontline-heroes-569789241.html”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/treat-of-the-day”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Treat Of The Day”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/treat-of-the-day”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/treat-of-the-day”,”name”:”Treat Of The Day”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Treat Of The Day”,”title”:”Treat Of The Day”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/treat-of-the-day”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Treat Of The Day”,”title”:”Treat Of The Day”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/treat-of-the-day”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/treat-of-the-day”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/trivia”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Trivia”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/trivia”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/trivia”,”name”:”Trivia”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Trivia”,”title”:”Trivia”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/trivia”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Trivia”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Trivia”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/trivia”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/trivia”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/twin-city-talk”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Twin City Talk”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/twin-city-talk”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/twin-city-talk”,”name”:”Twin City Talk”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Twin City Talk”,”title”:”Twin City Talk”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/twin-city-talk”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”Twin City Talk”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Twin City Talk”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/twin-city-talk”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/twin-city-talk”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/garden”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Weekend Gardener”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/garden”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/garden”,”name”:”Garden”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Weekend Gardener”,”title”:”Weekend Gardener”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/garden”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Weekend Gardener”,”title”:”Weekend Gardener”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/garden”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/garden”}],”footer”:{“title”:”Features”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/features”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/features”,”name”:”Features”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Features”,”title”:”Features”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/features”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Features”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/features”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/features”},{“_id”:”link-VP2ZK4E4N52RQEX7JNTCV5G3ZG”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Video Request”,”footer”:{“title”:”Video Request”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/video-request/”},”id”:”link-VP2ZK4E4N52RQEX7JNTCV5G3ZG”,”name”:”Video Request”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Video Request”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/video-request/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Video Request”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/video-request/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/page/video-request/”},{“_id”:”link-9DCE5ANB6D3ENBY0K7CDGV9ZVW”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Latest Newscasts”,”footer”:{“title”:”Latest Newscasts”,”url”:”https://www.vuit.com/live/12722/kbtx/vod”},”id”:”link-9DCE5ANB6D3ENBY0K7CDGV9ZVW”,”name”:”Latest Newscasts”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Latest Newscasts”,”url”:”https://www.vuit.com/live/12722/kbtx/vod”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Latest Newscasts”,”url”:”https://www.vuit.com/live/12722/kbtx/vod”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.vuit.com/live/12722/kbtx/vod”}],”name”:”KBTX”,”node_type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”expires”:1619119012169,”lastModified”:1619118412169},”{“hierarchy”:”footer-content-links”}”:{“data”:{“_website”:”kbtx”,”children”:[{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Home”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”,”name”:”Homepage”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Home”,”title”:”Home”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:”KBTX News 3 | News, Weather, and Sports | Bryan & College Station, TX”,”site_url”:null,”title”:”KBTX News 3 | News, Weather, and Sports | Bryan & College Station, TX”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/homepage”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”name”:”News”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”,”title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”News”,”title”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”,”name”:”Weather”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Weather”,”title”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Weather”,”title”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/weather”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”,”name”:”Sports”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Sports”,”title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”Sports”,”title”:”Sports”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/sports”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”Community Calendar”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”,”name”:”Calendar”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Community Calendar”,”title”:”Community Calendar”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”Community Calendar”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/calendar”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/user-content”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”User Content”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/user-content”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/user-content”,”name”:”User Content”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”User Content”,”title”:”User Content”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/user-content”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_tagline”:null,”site_title”:null,”site_url”:null,”title”:”User Content”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/user-content”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/community/user-content”},{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”,”children”:[],”footer”:{“title”:”About Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”},”id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”,”name”:”About Us”,”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”About Us”,”title”:”About Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”},”node_type”:”section”,”site”:{“site_title”:”About Us”,”title”:”About Us”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”},”type”:”section”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/about-us”}],”name”:”KBTX”,”node_type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”expires”:1619118796603,”lastModified”:1619118196603},”{“hierarchy”:”footer-legal-links”}”:{“data”:{“_website”:”kbtx”,”children”:[{“_id”:”link-GUWVGF0N8D67Q6FDVD6FCXC1F0″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”EEO Statement”,”footer”:{“title”:”EEO Statement”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kbtx-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/”},”id”:”link-GUWVGF0N8D67Q6FDVD6FCXC1F0″,”name”:”EEO Statement”,”navigation”:{“title”:”EEO Statement”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kbtx-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”EEO Statement”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kbtx-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kbtx-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/”},{“_id”:”link-9WXD8BXVCN6MK02WXJHC7QQNNR”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Public Inspection File”,”footer”:{“title”:”Public Inspection File”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kbtx-tv”},”id”:”link-9WXD8BXVCN6MK02WXJHC7QQNNR”,”name”:”Public Inspection File”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Public Inspection File”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kbtx-tv”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Public Inspection File”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kbtx-tv”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kbtx-tv”},{“_id”:”link-JTHFFV3M9T5R3F62NRJ07TNVER”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”FCC Applications”,”footer”:{“title”:”FCC Applications”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/gdm/fcc/kbtx-fcc_applications.pdf”},”id”:”link-JTHFFV3M9T5R3F62NRJ07TNVER”,”name”:”FCC Applications”,”navigation”:{“title”:”FCC Applications”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/gdm/fcc/kbtx-fcc_applications.pdf”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”FCC Applications”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/gdm/fcc/kbtx-fcc_applications.pdf”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/gdm/fcc/kbtx-fcc_applications.pdf”},{“_id”:”link-WU906UM2RT2KK74CRU2TY1CMQ4″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Terms of Service”,”footer”:{“title”:”Terms of Service”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/terms-of-service/”},”id”:”link-WU906UM2RT2KK74CRU2TY1CMQ4″,”name”:”Terms of Service”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Terms of Service”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/terms-of-service/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Terms of Service”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/terms-of-service/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/terms-of-service/”},{“_id”:”link-1XAXA8TJJ15YQB3YZ2CG25U0GW”,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Privacy Policy”,”footer”:{“title”:”Privacy Policy”,”url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/privacy-policy/”},”id”:”link-1XAXA8TJJ15YQB3YZ2CG25U0GW”,”name”:”Privacy Policy”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Privacy Policy”,”url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/privacy-policy/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Privacy Policy”,”url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/privacy-policy/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/privacy-policy/”},{“_id”:”link-B4UZBN0KG55TZ562V201QW3Y78″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Advertising”,”footer”:{“title”:”Advertising”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertising”},”id”:”link-B4UZBN0KG55TZ562V201QW3Y78″,”name”:”Advertising”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Advertising”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertising”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Advertising”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertising”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/advertising”},{“_id”:”link-BZ7AWK9ZND7M1DXBKQ7TVA0U68″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”[email protected] – (979) 846-7777″,”footer”:{“title”:”[email protected] – (979) 846-7777″,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/04/22/two-additional-strains-of-covid-19-identified-by-texas-am-scientist/mailto:[email protected]”},”id”:”link-BZ7AWK9ZND7M1DXBKQ7TVA0U68″,”name”:”[email protected] – (979) 846-7777″,”navigation”:{“title”:”[email protected] – (979) 846-7777″,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/04/22/two-additional-strains-of-covid-19-identified-by-texas-am-scientist/mailto:[email protected]”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”[email protected] – (979) 846-7777″,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/04/22/two-additional-strains-of-covid-19-identified-by-texas-am-scientist/mailto:[email protected]”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/04/22/two-additional-strains-of-covid-19-identified-by-texas-am-scientist/mailto:[email protected]”},{“_id”:”link-P25889508T54N1BKPN7DC2P4M4″,”children”:[],”display_name”:”Closed Captioning”,”footer”:{“title”:”Closed Captioning”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2020/07/01/kbtx-fcc-information/”},”id”:”link-P25889508T54N1BKPN7DC2P4M4″,”name”:”Closed Captioning”,”navigation”:{“title”:”Closed Captioning”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2020/07/01/kbtx-fcc-information/”},”node_type”:”link”,”site”:{“title”:”Closed Captioning”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2020/07/01/kbtx-fcc-information/”},”type”:”link”,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2020/07/01/kbtx-fcc-information/”}],”name”:”KBTX”,”node_type”:”section”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”expires”:1619118863307,”lastModified”:1619118263307}},”breaking-news-feed”:{“{“dateTimeLimitByMinutes”:60,”includeSections”:”/news/breaking”}”:{“data”:{“_id”:”44136fa355b3678a1146ad16f7e8649e94fb4fc21fe77e8310c060f61caaff8a”},”expires”:1619118697366,”lastModified”:1619118577366}},”wx-alerts-details-gdm”:{“{}”:{“data”:{“advisory”:{},”statement”:{},”warning”:{},”watch”:{},”other”:{},”count”:0,”_id”:”55c3314b5684ba2c65a21c06f5e417e24540eedcd0a22e0644dcc95c874da212″},”expires”:1619118691347,”lastModified”:1618840811000}},”gsync-closings”:{“{}”:{“data”:{“exportType”:”L1″,”lastUpdated”:”2021-04-22T19:09:58.364Z”,”countiesList”:[],”states”:[],”statesSelectKeyValuePairs”:[],”organizations”:[],”totalResults”:0,”typesSelectKeyValuePairs”:[],”dataTransformedAt”:”2021-04-22T19:09:58.364Z”,”_id”:”5798208fb4f7dd8732deed3ac92dd48bdfeaab00bee39c9a34d2a4c9b22c7103″},”expires”:1619118718339,”lastModified”:1619118598339}},”related-content-feed”:{“{“feedOffset”:0,”feedSize”:3,”id”:”PHLEXUEQCZAYPLNDMYNL2EW2LU”,”includedTypes”:””}”:{“data”:{“content_elements”:[],”count”:0,”dataTransformedAt”:”2021-04-22T19:05:15.996Z”,”_id”:”06a90e6c78acb35840aaabf0db0d473e2a8086cdc108e12a2b50f10c5098f3a1″},”expires”:1619118915973,”lastModified”:1619118315973}},”content-most-read-feed”:{“{“feedOffset”:0,”feedSize”:5,”includedTypes”:”article”}”:{“data”:{“type”:”results”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”content_elements”:[{“credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”michael-oder”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Michael Oder”,”org”:”Bryan, Texas”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/XxSwxGL74JfXG_Nlh4MNh0NvK48=/50×50/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/B-H15oYI8ZMisT6nhgvfw4tbWMg=/1000×750/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/WXe3wQSrCY-acaZmgAu8Jw605dQ=/800×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5ZNaGahEcdF_hRbTYqTAx7lBZ6M=/1200×1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4NomVGLKCPF2hixCq3lDUS3R36E=/1200×600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/c_y2MWWvMH2eDKfK26x_akvazYM=/1200×1800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ruwbGR5s6RSngFN7vyvWGdrzhSY=/1200×400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CF4h-BYKqJJRgK3qA7rPGBxp3x8=/1200×800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YDEWLahEX0btEwX8EtCCPeX1Eww=/1200×900/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/XbUr5i2_c24fFe8EqQB1XaBdtkY=/1200×675/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/k83-mpdh6cVv9FoELrVs5hM8iIU=/980×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5XtDNHQsG2ZO2nF723m-fsldU7w=/800×800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/urkUHciKRzWNjkjmIlLjaBMlTO4=/800×400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/DB-Wo0PK4lPpNrQC7TjRFPD2tNE=/800×1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/M3IZ9zGZpm-JviVGRYcDVS4LeQg=/800×267/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/OYqRiUbt2p-YiZVC8Nur9kRIAWM=/800×533/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6EA1pxL593LJcb_36aPiET5gtvc=/800×200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ZV7zki4ugOZYA18W9w8siOiIi_c=/800×600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/KdFUUC4LyUJOibKc-zczAvM17UI=/800×450/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/k83-mpdh6cVv9FoELrVs5hM8iIU=/980×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”Michael Oder returned to KBTX in 2016 to serve as assistant news director. He’s a voracious sci-fi fanatic and once got into an eBay bidding war over Star Trek uniform.”,”url”:””,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/tvsmichaeloder”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@TVsMichaelOder”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/tvsmichaeloder”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@TVsMichaelOder”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”michael-oder”,”firstName”:”Michael”,”lastName”:”Oder”,”byline”:”Michael Oder”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f079f7fc-c715-4655-9e2d-aafb3785a483.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”education”:[{“name”:”Sam Houston State University, Mass Communication, 2009″}],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”bio_page”:””,”location”:”Bryan, Texas”,”bio”:”Michael Oder returned to KBTX in 2016 to serve as assistant news director. He’s a voracious sci-fi fanatic and once got into an eBay bidding war over Star Trek uniform.”,”longBio”:”For as long as I can remember, I’ve loved telling stories. As a kid, I bribed my younger brother into being my cameraman and interviewed the neighbors, my friends and parents. As an adult, I search for stories with impact that bring clarity to my community. nnI got my start in journalism at KBTX. The news director at the time, Mike George, took a chance on a young, energetic college student. I hauled a 50-pound camera, 30-pound tripod and 15-pound fanny pack around during some of the hottest summers Texas has seen. I loved every minute! nnMike never said “no” when I asked to try new things. It’s a philosophy I believe in as a news manager now. The chance to experiment and grow in this industry is crucial to creating well-rounded journalists. While at KBTX I worked as a photographer, reporter, producer and anchor. In 2014, I took an opportunity to focus on reporting and moved to Birmingham, Alabama to work for WIAT CBS 42. nnMy career has taken me across the country, introduced me to politicians and celebrities, and put me in the path of hurricanes and wildfires. I’ve been lucky enough to work with amazing journalists from different backgrounds focused on telling the stories that matter. nnOutside of the newsroom, I’m usually binge watching a show. I’m a Trekkie, if you’re curious. Dogs over cats, although my co-workers are trying to change that. As a native Texan, I try and visit every corner of the Lone Star State as often as I can.”,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”middleName”:”E”,”suffix”:”Jr.”,”custom_gray_stationname”:”kbtx”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”news”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-01-28T19:01:25.822Z”,”role”:”Assistant News Director”,”twitter”:”@TVsMichaelOder”,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/tvsmichaeloder”}}}]},”display_date”:”2021-04-21T16:15:28.505Z”,”description”:{“basic”:”At least one person was shot Tuesday night in a neighborhood near W Villa Maria Road and S College Avenue, according to police.”},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Bryan police investigating Tuesday shooting off Fairway Drive”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/3xKpZviEmXHgESBgQkk8mrAeMII=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”galleries”:[],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”keywords”:[“”],”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”crime scene.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/3xKpZviEmXHgESBgQkk8mrAeMII=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/3xKpZviEmXHgESBgQkk8mrAeMII=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/8t92odGCHky-jjfxEHbfPOma9ag=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”usage_instructions”:”None”,”version”:2,”template_id”:453},”address”:{},”caption”:”At least one person was shot Tuesday night on Fairway Drive near W Villa Maria Road and S College Avenue, according to police.”,”created_date”:”2021-04-21T04:08:08Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”KBTX”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[]},”geo”:{},”height”:1836,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-21T04:13:39Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”related_content”:{“derivative_of”:[{“referent”:{“id”:”R7M647RA6NAIPP3UACINC5FYVM”,”type”:”image”},”type”:”reference”}]},”source”:{“additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:”https://gray.arcpublishing.com/photo/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE”,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”Bryan shooting”,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:3264,”syndication”:{},”creditIPTC”:”KBTX”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GWYVCQAHpZBXapfxPfTlbCsNAQ4=/50×50/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/N8eX7CzZ2qR5ahTE1qfTLsuOhPM=/1000×750/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UZ0L_roN8f0iqaA0wGRr9DvAMPo=/800×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/yn9PEv6_2TcMBrY06OoaKGcqCWg=/1200×1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/cVeRPB5LOJxRNCO4Q60LsJQhmx0=/1200×600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ug5uwObGv6hqFhmkpXMOjMy11V0=/1200×1800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Nquv0JblufXoKcjZFNF1x_AT8Fk=/1200×400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/AvuFWvu0ufGbSDzEM1mYalQYuF0=/1200×800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dF4-OW8aqBJ8bEu84Y_zdiC-1AY=/1200×900/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/WTFh5crotZpWvOQ8jNllqceEt3Q=/1200×675/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/P64A_q8-0TZU5-uAXtIFg_ec1dk=/980×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/13WV8s3pKX2GTlSTqVqOcmPje4w=/800×800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/IOpQx5WnlavT3sCTYuAedkBaMyQ=/800×400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/asEzn4iQwSSOsQHNKCVqr9umIVk=/800×1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/G7I7sMoRyOWHl5zOnMhgfpCn0dQ=/800×267/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/TdWJmkVZOY1hGELatBUwRGqiwrg=/800×533/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4XSBfXell-SfzWHZfEz0cW9YUnk=/800×200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/AbKMyvz-YtdSCqvVq8ZJPpAFjaI=/800×600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5R4k5vdxMme2AI2jski5s7dWFKg=/800×450/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/P64A_q8-0TZU5-uAXtIFg_ec1dk=/980×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/I3FCA4LBSFCIJDTJCZUYSLI7FE.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”lead_art”:{“type”:”video”,”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true},”website_url”:”/video/2021/04/22/bryan-police-investigating-tuesday-shooting-off-fairway-drive/”}}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”At least one person was shot Tuesday night in a neighborhood near W Villa Maria Road and S College Avenue, according to police.”},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”website”:”kbtx”,”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”site”:{“site_title”:”News”,”burst_widget”:{“jwt”:”eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJwaWQiOiJZSEdIRjdKODczNEgzS1AwMzdHS19JbnRlcm5hbFB1YmxpYyIsImJpZCI6IjYzMjY5NDU4NjY0NTgxMjAwMCIsImlzcyI6ImJ1cnN0LndpZGdldCIsImlhdCI6MTU2MzIwMjgyMiwiZXhwIjoxNTk0NzM4ODIyfQ.QmMyz_0-YxbK40Z3YgtYxOST0zWm3cBDHokTx7wO6Rw”,”bt”:”YnViYmxlLXB1YmxpYzo2MzI2OTQ1ODY2NDU4MTIwMDA6OTIyMzM3MjAzNjg1NDc3NTgwNzpwdWJsaWM6Zjk4NmY4OWYzNDJmMzkxZDdmNzk0MmU5OTIzZjVlMTE6NDk1MDQ2MzQ1MDY3NjM1NzMwNQ%3D%3D”}},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”},”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”News”,”order”:{“default”:1001,”publishing-sections”:1048,”navigation-navbar-links”:1001,”navigation-menu-links”:1002,”footer-content-links”:1002},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-navbar-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”footer-content-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-navbar-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”footer-content-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./news”},”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/04/21/bryan-police-investigating-a-shooting-off-fairway-drive/”}},”_id”:”L32BILH3Q5EHPJUUGLP2KEFHGA”,”content_elements”:[],”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/04/21/bryan-police-investigating-a-shooting-off-fairway-drive/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”pageviews”:18902},{“credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”Staff”,”org”:”KWTX”,”type”:”author”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“author_type”:””}}}]},”display_date”:”2021-04-21T23:41:01.055Z”,”description”:{“basic”:”Additional officers were on campus Wednesday morning after a Central Texas teenager was shot to death late Tuesday night in the parking lot of a local high school.”},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Central Texas teenager shot to death in parking lot of local high school”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/rQ_nz1C7X42Ct4H0X9JQjjlMifA=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”galleries”:[],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”keywords”:[“crime”,”crime scene”,”police”,”police line”],”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”Police-Line-Do-Not-Cross_1080p.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/rQ_nz1C7X42Ct4H0X9JQjjlMifA=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/rQ_nz1C7X42Ct4H0X9JQjjlMifA=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/4Z_Q0-G6uIX0SX4TXrUNQXwcD-w=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”usage_instructions”:”none”,”version”:0,”template_id”:453},”address”:{},”caption”:”Additional officers were on campus Wednesday morning after a Central Texas teenager was shot to death late Tuesday night in the parking lot of a local high school. (File)”,”created_date”:”2020-12-23T15:20:16Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Gray Media”,”type”:”author”}]},”height”:1080,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2020-12-23T15:20:16Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”source”:{“additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:”https://gray.arcpublishing.com/photo/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI”,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”crime scene/police tape generic”,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:1920,”syndication”:{},”creditIPTC”:”Gray Media”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/DnjB_geddaSRh_BmNeaM1T_AaB4=/50×50/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/yKqlfK32Hbh9pUfzc3m8QXCOBx0=/1000×750/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/IEuCdJeZLmhSOCv_XgCaCridktY=/800×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Hnjy5wa1BLRX_0XHB-CLoFwf7H0=/1200×1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7nwgPasvFsu8JHWROnz14u3gzDg=/1200×600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/POqiWUjc5GLXzeZK91I2CIlTC2c=/1200×1800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1_NLlDho9oNnxbMb7Qu-Kw5Q338=/1200×400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/F_9f58ys3oCrg2KApjZOhfN6P8k=/1200×800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6k92QcGgZupnP3MlQNJe8Fyj_ks=/1200×900/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/eCd-4g8HM9vizbxsI5B7eisx1UU=/1200×675/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/04J2LnivjlGM64ObnXH3oLaU2Zk=/980×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qZTzjZj4743joA-lmc3Dd0xy-dk=/800×800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/a7koOWF9gi423wnA4WbggC2HHE4=/800×400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3uXq8_wdosPS9gBz_mk8-Wy3ZKc=/800×1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/V8MAt8A_noBwmbE1i64H93BtPLA=/800×267/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/DTfNVI1tUg0vFDJ-8FvC5uhA-CA=/800×533/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uZCS4q14cZ6G-HoaCvdVQmP1mWk=/800×200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Oj-dPU0_7iIupuxkn6bn2Bk7Or8=/800×600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UXoxCCN4D_fd3TH5JHrJXzFyOVg=/800×450/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/04J2LnivjlGM64ObnXH3oLaU2Zk=/980×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/W5VUHGFOJRCXJGWPMCWIPSBPVI.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”website”:”kbtx”,”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/state”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”State”,”path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/state”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/state”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”State”,”site”:{“site_title”:”State”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”State”},”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“default”:2002,”publishing-sections”:1138,”navigation-menu-links”:2004},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”,”https://www.kbtx.com/news”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”,”https://www.kbtx.com/news”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-navbar-links”:[]},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-navbar-links”:null},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/state”},”inactive”:false}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./news/state”},”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/04/21/central-texas-teenager-shot-to-death-in-parking-lot-of-local-high-school/”}},”_id”:”FGQQRR5CXVD2THQAEZXE3GZLKM”,”content_elements”:[],”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/04/21/central-texas-teenager-shot-to-death-in-parking-lot-of-local-high-school/”,”hasVideo”:false,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:false,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”pageviews”:14470},{“credits”:{“by”:[{“name”:”KCAL/KCBS Staff”,”org”:””,”type”:”author”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“author_type”:””}}}]},”display_date”:”2021-04-21T05:10:01.184Z”,”description”:{“basic”:”The family can’t file an eviction notice until after the expiration of the county’s eviction moratorium, put into place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4″,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/Bw7_Pco1bOFa3PjBTLwd-_cJm2c=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”galleries”:[],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”keywords”:[“california”,”coronavirus”,”eviction moratorium”,”dream home”],”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”dream home.JPG”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/Bw7_Pco1bOFa3PjBTLwd-_cJm2c=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/Bw7_Pco1bOFa3PjBTLwd-_cJm2c=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/5ucSj3r0t4i14juyjAQ7GYL4Qyw=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”usage_instructions”:”Part of CNN 3rd party package”,”version”:1,”template_id”:453},”address”:{},”caption”:”Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach, California, three months ago. The previous tenant is refusing to move out.”,”copyright”:”Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.”,”created_date”:”2021-04-21T05:09:35Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN”,”type”:”author”}],”by”:[]},”geo”:{},”height”:543,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-21T05:15:34Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”source”:{“additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:”https://gray.arcpublishing.com/photo/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4″,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave”,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:963,”syndication”:{},”creditIPTC”:”Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3fjDiv0aVZfKAS2dYSvY7z_A-I0=/50×50/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HMRSLV7LYS1Iwr42ericD0Nsdwc=/1000×750/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YJXcac3CsP8DdIazd2y-fJL494w=/800×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6CGKG0TGSegSmf3D4redP_c0Ex8=/1200×1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pHbZ9SkoaQfS__3xs5hgp2mdZng=/1200×600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Ln8MLrHI8qpz_XB9XNzceEyObZY=/1200×1800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fBbGhX-Zl9n5WnYVmS8-cqrG4iI=/1200×400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/kF_m6Iqj40d78QdvdDCVtYsX4OA=/1200×800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/JAji5LCR8f9p6S2hXHjxxA4siC0=/1200×900/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/DksLTIldCMgja7IzrSXp-eJRpFs=/1200×675/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pQjnp-23fNf9LZZ72HhA_iydodc=/980×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FidKnJI97cUpVnsIi6DeoJLQJ_4=/800×800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bCSbvn1rKI93o_WQoU8R2Xqos40=/800×400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/QA_rCwGVQrb3U26Zc0sW0rY2EnQ=/800×1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_IYqKJCcWSDQEAPLhkSLYQmH9FE=/800×267/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/TEXxiMkPgpsI7M2l_SyxyoI9CFA=/800×533/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8TsmSbpROjLo6–yTIYFjq0a5RE=/800×200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HDTGeUCpezhVd5Tgyot5-4vWhKs=/800×600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/B1t5gqfP1kdOGT55e0mfDaLCqaE=/800×450/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pQjnp-23fNf9LZZ72HhA_iydodc=/980×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/63G4UBTN2VDYRA2LFRKO2QR6D4.JPG”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”lead_art”:{“type”:”video”,”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/national”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”National”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/national”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true},”website_url”:”/video/2021/04/21/calif-couple-buys-dream-home-previous-tenant-wont-leave/”}}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:””},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”website”:”kbtx”,”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”description”:”Coronavirus”,”path”:”/health/coronavirus”,”parent_id”:”/health”,”parent”:{“default”:”/health”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”/health/coronavirus”,”site”:{“site_keywords”:null,”site_description”:”Coronavirus”,”site_url”:null,”site_title”:”Coronavirus”,”site_about”:null,”site_tagline”:”Coronavirus”,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”section_promo_image”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”facebook”:null,”rss”:null,”instagram”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Coronavirus”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”/health/coronavirus/”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”alias_ids”:[“/health/coronavirus”]},”name”:”Coronavirus”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”parent”:{“default”:”/health”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“/health”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1015}}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./health/coronavirus”},”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/04/21/family-at-a-loss-after-buying-dream-home-that-former-tenant-refuses-to-leave/”}},”_id”:”AJFLCV2FFJGMLIA2FT5LQLXXJM”,”content_elements”:[],”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/04/21/family-at-a-loss-after-buying-dream-home-that-former-tenant-refuses-to-leave/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”pageviews”:11511},{“credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”clay-falls”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Clay Falls”,”org”:”Bryan, TX”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/y61q8-BPuS8qZ_Qy3qgbihane0A=/50×50/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-rUXOK77UKGtDlDTucIj4Q31Hbo=/1000×750/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/urU6eNQio_CvMMU8ChUhY3eVGEo=/800×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/czUnMKbx0uAESdOaPdcwAml11V4=/1200×1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rEqGBs-YVCi1hIDSdjNF5WC3Tq8=/1200×600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/cD50Koz3dtBQCioTHkAL1xghk34=/1200×1800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_X0bYGDDHUJkMzlLlVYfJwT0qtI=/1200×400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/k45Q4HgaV0vA3fGy2JqOO2wnCcU=/1200×800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/QSh904DsflOBe1cnGhjKc2nqa3Y=/1200×900/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/TG4UfwnhsnlrYrIv51OO8FupJpM=/1200×675/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wY12n-wmTLtoRmUxmcIK2BWengg=/980×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9k_NNrkvnGBZZPXyKPZ5l30ognw=/800×800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/cI-VN3w3KEIDQfnzw2IhtEaCHpQ=/800×400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bv1qOF0fe8pjbyRmwi3asn2PiCA=/800×1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bZRFPeYBbkoxkw-mDWHznqotj08=/800×267/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/iqE56VJGtxNeBU9-Ty_FhnRX5cE=/800×533/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5ImjtDOyYaT1goNSTygeZmp-9No=/800×200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/RewqaXBCkBdx3NA12g7zUd05c9I=/800×600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sEJfiGJCJg4OGYaCXH1KAv85Iis=/800×450/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wY12n-wmTLtoRmUxmcIK2BWengg=/980×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”Longtime news reporter at KBTX-TV. Covering the stories of the Brazos Valley.”,”url”:”/authors/clay-falls/”,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/Clay-Falls-159297567471819/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@ClayFalls”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/Clay-Falls-159297567471819/”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@ClayFalls”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”clay-falls”,”firstName”:”Clay”,”lastName”:”Falls”,”byline”:”Clay Falls”,”role”:”Senior Reporter”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/f5e21249-27ae-4143-a830-5664665888f7.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”beat”:”Transportation, Education”,”education”:[{“name”:”University of Texas at Austin, Bachelor of Journalism 2006″}],”awards”:[{“name”:”Lone Star Emmy Award recipient for team coverage with KBTX”}],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/Clay-Falls-159297567471819/”,”twitter”:”@ClayFalls”,”bio_page”:”/authors/clay-falls/”,”location”:”Bryan, TX”,”bio”:”Longtime news reporter at KBTX-TV. Covering the stories of the Brazos Valley.”,”longBio”:”Clay Falls joined the KBTX news family in January 2010 and is excited to be covering the Bryan/College Station area. Prior to joining the Brazos Valley News Leader, Clay was a reporter for more than two years with CBS 19 in Tyler-Longview, Texas.nnClay has lived in the Lone Star State his whole life, having grown up in Fort Worth and Granbury.nnSince elementary school, he knew he would be either a pediatrician or a TV reporter one day and was actually a biochemistry/pre-med major his first two years of college. That was before switching to his true calling.nnClay graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Texas at Austin. While in college he interned at KXAN; the NBC affiliate in Austin and also served as an anchor, reporter, photographer and producer for KVR News, UT’s weekly student-produced news station.nnHe has received several awards for his work and was one of the first ever Fox News College Challenge National Champions. Clay and two fellow students at UT wrote and produced a three minute story on the Texas death penalty in Huntsville and were chosen as the winners for the nationwide contest. He and his classmates appeared on “Dayside with Linda Vester” on Fox News Channel in New York in April 2005 and split a $10,000 scholarship prize. The UT Journalism School also received a matching $10,000 grant.nnIn his free time Clay enjoys snow skiing, slaloming on the lake, running, working out, catching up on movies and spending time with family and friends. One of his newest hobbies is running the B/CS and Cowtown “Fort Worth” Marathons.nnHe is also on the young adult ministry team and sings in the choir at First United Methodist Church in Bryan, and is an executive leader with the Brazos Valley Texas Exes.nnHe met his wife at work and in 2016 married KBTX Producer Heather Falls.nnHe’s also excited to report his younger sister was in the Texas A&M Class of 2016.nnClay is honored to be covering Aggieland and hopes you’ll say hello if you see him. Feel free to e-mail story ideas anytime.nn”,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”custom_gray_stationname”:”kbtx”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”news”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-01-28T18:46:52.630Z”,”type”:”author”}}}]},”display_date”:”2021-04-20T22:55:25.807Z”,”description”:{“basic”:”The city is working with the Barnes Family so that they can keep their table outside.”},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Bryan woman’s Giving Table gets attention from Code Enforcement following complaint”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/hqyUCP-TfjhRxA8Gf2O88f4Di8g=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”galleries”:[],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”originalName”:”Giving Table.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/hqyUCP-TfjhRxA8Gf2O88f4Di8g=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/hqyUCP-TfjhRxA8Gf2O88f4Di8g=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/yytgHvrl_2egddHgrEMLssY8xKg=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”usage_instructions”:”For KBTX”,”version”:0,”template_id”:453},”address”:{},”caption”:”A giving table in Bryan caught the attention of Code Enforcement, after someone complained.”,”created_date”:”2021-04-20T22:47:45Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Clay Falls”,”type”:”author”}]},”height”:778,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-20T22:47:45Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”source”:{“additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:”https://gray.arcpublishing.com/photo/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU”,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”Giving table catches attention of code enforcement after complaint”,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:1390,”syndication”:{},”creditIPTC”:”Clay Falls”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/BzpncTrZQHQFJgj3xfI8X11Wbck=/50×50/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Eo4IEsGwGgqjgwoZVAoDIPE1SDE=/1000×750/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UVK4ZY5WuxIsi-x2uWuHicoy3NE=/800×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-VKayels_9fEetEtAkEVSsUBPSQ=/1200×1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/m-0TZqhNPos9RnfrpOvKf_k69pY=/1200×600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sYtEY5lT_eFueCUFwAcclHVFzhk=/1200×1800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6HiE9ift0D92pA24sy755ZifB-I=/1200×400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/tYoIzS50StorCr3YdXcahYPle58=/1200×800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Gle6gI2whWasUiVU0aYbuBzj08c=/1200×900/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_R3dECj4GKGEZfuT3Q7cF7wVYBU=/1200×675/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9o7wnGpEaZaaU9q0kw1M1nryix8=/980×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dAcgwoc3sx5OR4_OxjAxKNlEfV8=/800×800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-GbFtU-to3fLYY_4zuAAVFu-7uI=/800×400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GMV__3PBHNmDsstOGnDLObykSxs=/800×1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/40YQoCVU-5eYtm6S0menwqacZxA=/800×267/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fShjB0zvbZfmJ1o2fZk1TNobA9c=/800×533/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/nKmjHR4B8VDgjXD6zYgRUhUI42A=/800×200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/panX82Mt1qlwbEdSf9uPAmSWPS0=/800×600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/oDN821IygBiEydJJ4GVaxmkeDFQ=/800×450/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9o7wnGpEaZaaU9q0kw1M1nryix8=/980×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/D3CIJAZX7REZHCQIXUFZBJPOWU.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”lead_art”:{“type”:”video”,”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_section”:{“path”:”/video/vod-recording”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”VOD Recordings”,”_id”:”/video/vod-recording”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true},”website_url”:”/video/2021/04/20/bryan-woman-giving-table-gets-attention-code-enforcement-following-complaint/”}}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”The city is working with the Barnes Family so that they can keep their table outside.”},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”website”:”kbtx”,”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_section”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”name”:”News”,”path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”site”:{“site_title”:”News”,”burst_widget”:{“jwt”:”eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJwaWQiOiJZSEdIRjdKODczNEgzS1AwMzdHS19JbnRlcm5hbFB1YmxpYyIsImJpZCI6IjYzMjY5NDU4NjY0NTgxMjAwMCIsImlzcyI6ImJ1cnN0LndpZGdldCIsImlhdCI6MTU2MzIwMjgyMiwiZXhwIjoxNTk0NzM4ODIyfQ.QmMyz_0-YxbK40Z3YgtYxOST0zWm3cBDHokTx7wO6Rw”,”bt”:”YnViYmxlLXB1YmxpYzo2MzI2OTQ1ODY2NDU4MTIwMDA6OTIyMzM3MjAzNjg1NDc3NTgwNzpwdWJsaWM6Zjk4NmY4OWYzNDJmMzkxZDdmNzk0MmU5OTIzZjVlMTE6NDk1MDQ2MzQ1MDY3NjM1NzMwNQ%3D%3D”}},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”_admin”:{“dfp_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”wallpaper_ad”:”false”},”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”News”,”order”:{“default”:1001,”publishing-sections”:1048,”navigation-navbar-links”:1001,”navigation-menu-links”:1002,”footer-content-links”:1002},”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-navbar-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”footer-content-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”ancestors”:{“default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-navbar-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”footer-content-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./news”},”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/04/20/bryan-womans-giving-table-gets-attention-from-code-enforcement-following-complaint/”}},”_id”:”5QFSVZ7Y2BCJPJQUUK7DHNHICU”,”content_elements”:[],”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/04/20/bryan-womans-giving-table-gets-attention-from-code-enforcement-following-complaint/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”pageviews”:8179},{“credits”:{“by”:[{“_id”:”Grace.Leis”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Grace Leis”,”org”:”Bryan, TX”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ynllcALEYQ9VmBXvf02rI9_g9Bg=/50×50/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GJeA9NfhBQ0JBxxt11-Cfx8cej4=/1000×750/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5M8IuQLwYu3DkQUaL5nlmqMMdwE=/800×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6XI0pzMJc9aQcnYCuF-ik7VC82o=/1200×1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/2QIbuLYp7pLcU9uhB2ko3SZtvJg=/1200×600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/eirZzSWZqx9gWYDSq9pdj8yVsBA=/1200×1800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/PoXbnlhvVmO13mEshzJ6zLHO2hI=/1200×400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/WCc6Wf-doInI7aXaAPV8_4tWlyg=/1200×800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sX3hVgeMyB-VYtrZG4yLJmgc2lQ=/1200×900/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5lqCzh6PQI49SF3T1vldtBlaFPI=/1200×675/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ku32X3Kc1XCydZl1AKyOBvAIWVk=/980×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_rIhqpPMWRqBJN5BIYUo1CCrM2Y=/800×800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Eby_L9aqpIryxnGrFTrXDTTpxlc=/800×400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Gp0AH7F7WsYiepXoIAeeNrDAEro=/800×1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/SOcneXEE_EYr832ihzjpkwDrsVw=/800×267/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/x-Kl5dpRsHeik9eYxMU2Ny8cA7c=/800×533/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4vwpITITN086kkJM1IfSMmK3Qko=/800×200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/BZ2Y4oeGVETCWCFVQKCLCvA4HVU=/800×600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/SmLWNVbQcHxOZxFTAz7vfLAy6XI=/800×450/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ku32X3Kc1XCydZl1AKyOBvAIWVk=/980×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”Grace works at KBTX as a meteorologist and weekend producer”,”url”:”/authors/Grace.Leis/”,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/Meteorologist-Grace-Leis-105742448050907″},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”KBTXGrace”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/Meteorologist-Grace-Leis-105742448050907″,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”KBTXGrace”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”Grace.Leis”,”firstName”:”Grace”,”lastName”:”Leis”,”byline”:”Grace Leis”,”role”:”Meteorologist & Producer”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/7c0ec3ed-dc0d-445a-badd-7487ad4b64f5.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”languages”:”English”,”beat”:”Science/Technology/Environment/Climate”,”author_type”:”Staff”,”education”:[{“name”:”Texas A&M University, Meteorology, 2021″}],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/Meteorologist-Grace-Leis-105742448050907″,”twitter”:”KBTXGrace”,”bio_page”:”/authors/Grace.Leis/”,”location”:”Bryan, TX”,”bio”:”Grace works at KBTX as a meteorologist and weekend producer”,”longBio”:”Grace Leis joined the KBTX team in November 2020 as a meteorologist and weekend producer. She will receive her Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology and minor in Oceanography in May 2021 from Texas A&M University.nnBeing raised in the Houston community, Grace’s love for weather started when she was young. Many thunderstorms and hurricanes affected her hometown. She knew that she wanted to better understand weather and how to keep people in her community well informed and safe during active weather situations. Her fascination with the atmosphere grew into passion as she got older, which led her to Texas A&M University to further her knowledge and pursue a degree in Meteorology.nnIn her spare time, Grace loves spending time with her dog, Lacy Koe, listening to Texas Country Music, and finding the best chips and queso in town. If you have a cool weather story or fun weather pictures, she would love for you to share it with her via email or social media. “,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”custom_gray_stationname”:”kbtx”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”weather”,”expertise”:”Meteorology and Oceanography”,”type”:”author”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-01-25T22:43:00.781Z”}}},{“_id”:”mia-montgomery”,”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”name”:”Mia Montgomery”,”image”:{“url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4yoc1oVO1B8V-RNk5fyHCvifTGc=/50×50/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/2VEUp3yYmIGMyrH4JleprKn1jwg=/1000×750/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ZMJLDpTHksJMXqU5DCFHaBme_Gw=/800×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/vPmjEV1da6cemhKmCV6tftfmxH8=/1200×1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dLVlP4QB7L1oc87yk6rhY_JXxLY=/1200×600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/XSLVsuZvVoHrAdVO2fUHVUissw4=/1200×1800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FqYRAadOMb9dbkX20VwBqrhwRxw=/1200×400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/TiUiTjg1x6Xav_6UhydKpdSBaaE=/1200×800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UmAc3c_Oj3HOdKHWCBX3hdGTG3Q=/1200×900/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/eMsm6muuK0HXJCI0D5N8xvbaONY=/1200×675/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/D3oEyXOw5gNEidhM3pH0iMKYWao=/980×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qokY65r3CjL9jfXJmugg93AsMUw=/800×800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/jpJDVNiFsKGkJdFjA8qRZACOYGk=/800×400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/RJSeYXdiu4STFgTfdGUsw0OcI4M=/800×1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/iULzJxJ0_MSLzhrUEu73_4Tw_vA=/800×267/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8XAe8woQ2jNjn1f1Eg1zFjXeq2w=/800×533/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_5XouLgBRrK-DWDxO4PTiBRIZkw=/800×200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/0ftngKe8FgwF7oRKTo-0IEdGYts=/800×600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UWtb4YRx_po3SefaLRqqLkLceUc=/800×450/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/D3oEyXOw5gNEidhM3pH0iMKYWao=/980×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”description”:”Mia joined KBTX as a meteorologist in May 2020.”,”url”:””,”slug”:””,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/KBTXMia/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@KBTXMia”},{“site”:”instagram”,”url”:”@kbtxmia”}],”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/KBTXMia/”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@KBTXMia”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”},{“site”:”instagram”,”url”:”@kbtxmia”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”}],”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“_id”:”mia-montgomery”,”firstName”:”Mia”,”lastName”:”Montgomery”,”byline”:”Mia Montgomery”,”role”:”Midday/Weekend Meteorologist”,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/3ec9e6cf-f140-4837-bf25-a0b468db28d7.jpg”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”affiliations”:””,”education”:[{“name”:”B.S. Meteorology, Texas A&M University ’20”}],”awards”:[],”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”bio_page”:””,”bio”:”Mia joined KBTX as a meteorologist in May 2020.”,”longBio”:”Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the PinPoint Weather team in May 2020. After interning at both The Weather Channel and KBTX, Mia graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology and a minor in Business. You can catch her on News 3 at Noon and First News at Four.nnMia’s passion for weather began on the night where several tornadoes rolled through her hometown when she was just three years old. As a fourth generation Aggie, Mia grew up attending many Fightin’ Texas Aggie football games where she grew to love the culture and the atmosphere here in Bryan/College Station.nnnThroughout her college life, she loved to participate in as many weather-related events as possible. Some of her favorite memories include late-night study sessions with her friends and watching storms roll in from the observatory deck at the top of the Eller O&M Building. She is excited to become a member of the KBTX family and stay in the community that has already been her home for the past four years. nnIn her spare time, you can find Mia hiking, skiing, or hanging out with her friends and family. If you have any awesome weather stories or photos, send her an email or connect with her on social media!”,”slug”:””,”native_app_rendering”:false,”fuzzy_match”:false,”contributor”:false,”status”:true,”middleName”:”M”,”custom_gray_stationname”:”kbtx”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”weather”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-01-28T19:00:58.864Z”,”twitter”:”@KBTXMia”,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/KBTXMia/”,”instagram”:”@kbtxmia”}}}]},”display_date”:”2021-04-21T22:34:15.988Z”,”description”:{“basic”:”Brazos Valley 2/5 risk for afternoon/evening severe storms”},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Eyes on Friday’s rain/storm chance”},”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“_id”:”WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/Ug9UZlNq4IqTfekS29eO8tI1EZo=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”galleries”:[],”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”mime_type”:”image/png”,”originalName”:”Capture.PNG”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/Ug9UZlNq4IqTfekS29eO8tI1EZo=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/Ug9UZlNq4IqTfekS29eO8tI1EZo=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”restricted”:false,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/wtX9DK-y0cItj1Nbfx3SN1S5rUA=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”usage_instructions”:”KBTX”,”version”:0,”template_id”:453},”address”:{},”caption”:”The Brazos Valley is in a 2/5 risk for strong/severe storm Friday.”,”created_date”:”2021-04-21T22:08:33Z”,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”KBTX”,”type”:”author”}]},”height”:398,”image_type”:”photograph”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-21T22:08:33Z”,”licensable”:false,”owner”:{“id”:”gray”,”sponsored”:false},”source”:{“additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”},”edit_url”:”https://gray.arcpublishing.com/photo/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q”,”system”:”photo center”},”subtitle”:”Friday: Severe risk”,”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”width”:733,”syndication”:{},”creditIPTC”:”KBTX”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/O0uGbnS6fDgWlllxmKJxgk2mOCw=/50×50/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qHzId0LNCj9iFn3QWgcUDKnuVKE=/1000×750/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1q_wVlbYhGILz0JCjRuRWBlLF90=/800×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EHW7_ZYknlX4UnmKMuQfO2xkiTk=/1200×1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/J1NZ5Jq8HuoEy_N-Mk0DsWD0Tmg=/1200×600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/We0xYoabKmhwhps34jS45BG8eVY=/1200×1800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/WHdVXu8OviuHkA86QBCAmfYccoQ=/1200×400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/kQX9ntZhPQBQT1Njsu6PNcevCs8=/1200×800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HWM1aqKNfHaxosRg1xa-csiggy8=/1200×900/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/JdjLz1SRtaK3BkooPHbdBLGj-68=/1200×675/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/XY8LYOCJUrZdtdIPLe9vh3jntMk=/980×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gihI2yA8DLjx7pyezfducJPbbwA=/800×800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/JvDiEHIdS5MPZA2iYnictwe_d7E=/800×400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/PQE2mBaFslhqP2rf0erRxpUClPo=/800×1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/jdzVkGqI4MykzQGLh8XF417Kyng=/800×267/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/jmGRadRCk2gamsMCeZlj9Tg0CSo=/800×533/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/o0Mz1DH1XH0SOIkTurCY78o6fL8=/800×200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/WRjcB7SQtuWNjJcMM_SX2HBoFg8=/800×600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/KxB5eMaFeS9UK3lB-8NK7RTQmxs=/800×450/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/XY8LYOCJUrZdtdIPLe9vh3jntMk=/980×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/WZUJKWQHMJDSLNCNG6PFOZQY2Q.PNG”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”lead_art”:{“type”:”video”,”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_section”:{“path”:”/video/vod-recording”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”VOD Recordings”,”_id”:”/video/vod-recording”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true},”website_url”:”/video/2021/04/21/friday-storm-potential-web-story-wx/”}}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Brazos Valley in a 2/5 risk for afternoon/evening strong storms”},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”type”:”story”,”version”:”0.10.7″,”website”:”kbtx”,”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/04/21/eyes-on-fridays-rainstorm-chance/”}},”_id”:”KNZUBZTIDFGMXNWYQLDG7NRG7E”,”content_elements”:[],”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/04/21/eyes-on-fridays-rainstorm-chance/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false,”pageviews”:7183}],”dataTransformedAt”:”2021-04-22T19:02:59.496Z”,”_id”:”0e18fa4a26bbfecd76174f9d1df57347d0f7ae7a4f3d26c599fdbd4d586793c3″},”expires”:1619119079369,”lastModified”:1619118179369}},”sponsored-content-gdm”:{“{“index”:0,”published”:true}”:{“data”:{“hasError”:true,”response”:{“status”:204,”statusText”:”There is no content scheduled for KBTX at this time.”},”statusCode”:204,”message”:”There is no content scheduled for KBTX at this time.”,”_id”:”0f1bc16f3e77fd79ede8ccc69d3c07552aca6142e549da85aee13f91fb8a1bb2″},”expires”:1619118875335,”lastModified”:1619118575335}},”content-feed”:{“{“excludeSections”:””,”feedOffset”:0,”feedSize”:5,”includeSections”:”\”/news\”,\”/news/coronavirus\””,”includedTypes”:””}”:{“data”:{“type”:”results”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”content_elements”:[{“content_elements”:[{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”oembed_response”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”oembed_response”},{“type”:”text”}],”display_date”:”2021-04-22T18:08:37.883Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“image”:{“version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9uas7cFdk2s12E5G66bUWK6qsHQ=/50×50/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LL47SnU9MWsUqA54H9Kc6jNfSww=/1000×750/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_EQMvl9p8X6EjgmEB9_RtwJHETY=/800×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/XfiKcXRrsKTPqdcuqPX8LZfjxjU=/1200×1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/zSGGfyfScXU8vCTHIYF1R0MgYyU=/1200×600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LbIZpriE7DQspWne9pd6SAU5mHI=/1200×1800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/L9JTvbjQQC9ixIjJxnbzzSmYKTY=/1200×400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3Og6vhTReOaABEum9p7l3XDUUjk=/1200×800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dfRg9KS8yfjuu8E6-kl4mJfQQyI=/1200×900/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3FLoGbgSoCSpKoJ1yh–boMHFRo=/1200×675/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GUGN7HfcEt8UF0clLx9g7HF1qBA=/980×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bTs8ANhJcSet6_XvyOpjcicMVGI=/800×800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/p4z3RIm90_mPG17FYnbDCicPgQE=/800×400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5lZDXdqgQVN7nhaQGmPxq-m_dhY=/800×1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/s2QYE687dR_tBulAhZSSzwfEXdU=/800×267/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/u5em7tQZ5gSGm0g6qFAGK427Tbc=/800×533/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/KTBn_no8YW-J9Ej1zkJmqcqIUsM=/800×200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_Gt91J3SxRfM12kqnjGRDNTYICY=/800×600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/hltJzVS_R5y1TqW7FO1l5i3X_D0=/800×450/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GUGN7HfcEt8UF0clLx9g7HF1qBA=/980×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/Donnie-Tuggle-KBTX-103051594879204/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”KBTXDonnie”},{“site”:”youtube”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPDCOWcvVIjb1sBpOY8MSug?sub_confirmation=1″},{“site”:”instagram”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.instagram.com/donnielaniertuggle/”},{“site”:”linkedin”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.linkedin.com/in/donnielaniertuggle”}],”org”:”Bryan, TX “,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/Donnie-Tuggle-KBTX-103051594879204/”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”KBTXDonnie”},{“site”:”youtube”,”url”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPDCOWcvVIjb1sBpOY8MSug?sub_confirmation=1″},{“site”:”instagram”,”url”:”https://www.instagram.com/donnielaniertuggle/”},{“site”:”linkedin”,”url”:”https://www.linkedin.com/in/donnielaniertuggle”}],”name”:”Donnie Tuggle”,”description”:”Donnie joined KBTX as a reporter in September 2020. “,”_id”:”Donnie Tuggle”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“youtube”:”https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPDCOWcvVIjb1sBpOY8MSug?sub_confirmation=1″,”lastName”:”Tuggle”,”role”:”Reporter/ MMJ”,”education”:[],”native_app_rendering”:false,”affiliations”:””,”bio”:”Donnie joined KBTX as a reporter in September 2020. “,”linkedin”:”https://www.linkedin.com/in/donnielaniertuggle”,”instagram”:”https://www.instagram.com/donnielaniertuggle/”,”type”:”author”,”custom_gray_stationname”:”kbtx”,”twitter”:”KBTXDonnie”,”contributor”:false,”bio_page”:”https://www.kbtx.com/authors/Donnie Tuggle/”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-01-28T18:49:52.141Z”,”byline”:”Donnie Tuggle”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”slug”:””,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/17b0043d-7df3-4cfe-9b03-382ced5ab72e.jpg”,”longBio”:”Donnie Tuggle, an Atlanta, Georgia native, joined the KBTX team as a multimedia journalist in September 2020. n nDonnie started his career as a freelance photojournalist in Atlanta working behind the scenes to tell human interest stories that positively impact the community. He also has experience in social media marketing, funeral home management and insurance procurement.n nThe media professional is a proud member of the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) and the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).n nWhen Donnie is not in the newsroom, he enjoys watching football and basketball, and volunteering with churches and non-profit organizations. nnIf you see him out and about, don’t be afraid to start a conversation. He wants to tell your stories. So, if you have an idea, don’t hesitate to reach out to him on Facebook and Twitter and email him at [email protected] “,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/Donnie-Tuggle-KBTX-103051594879204/”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”news”,”fuzzy_match”:false,”firstName”:”Donnie “,”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”awards”:[],”location”:”Bryan, TX “,”middleName”:”L.”,”_id”:”Donnie Tuggle”,”status”:true}},”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/authors/Donnie Tuggle/”,”slug”:””}]},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”“We don’t know that either of these is particularly any worse, although viruses with some of the mutations in BV-2 does seem to be spreading in Mexico and Texas.” “},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Two additional strains of COVID-19 identified by Texas A&M scientist”},”description”:{“basic”:”Two additional strains of the COVID-19 virus have been identified on the Texas A&M University campus”},”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_url”:”/2021/04/22/two-additional-strains-of-covid-19-identified-by-texas-am-scientist/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”/news/coronavirus”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”_website”:”kbtx”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”description”:null,”_id”:”/news/coronavirus”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-navbar-links”:null,”default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”navigation-menu-links”:null},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”rss”:null,”facebook”:null,”instagram”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”site”:{“section_tag_name”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_keywords”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:null,”section_promo_image”:null,”site_title”:”Coronavirus”,”site_tagline”:”Coronavirus”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Coronavirus”},”_admin”:{“wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”dfp_id”:”/news/coronavirus/”,”alias_ids”:[“/news/coronavirus”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”Coronavirus”,”_id”:”/news/coronavirus”,”ancestors”:{“publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-navbar-links”:[],”default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/news”],”navigation-menu-links”:[]},”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1002}}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./news/coronavirus”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”type”:”story”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”gray”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:””,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:”https://gray.arcpublishing.com/photo/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”KBTX”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”Bepridil COVID-19 Treatment”,”width”:1920,”creditIPTC”:”KBTX”,”_id”:”CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/xC6RUFRHJ1ovHJcYK_MnTBrXTS4=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/xC6RUFRHJ1ovHJcYK_MnTBrXTS4=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/xC6RUFRHJ1ovHJcYK_MnTBrXTS4=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/LvP4CssrGiBoUQ_euQcBrOVe_AY=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”version”:0,”usage_instructions”:”None”,”originalName”:”Bepridil COVID-19 Treatment.BMP”,”mime_type”:”application/octet-stream”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:453,”galleries”:[]},”created_date”:”2021-03-02T04:32:26Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-03-02T04:32:26Z”,”height”:1080,”image_type”:”photograph”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ferh5EwsGhRnocSJsONkS4yysyA=/50×50/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rpjxAEGMFPbRdUBbnsr9YLZFHxk=/1000×750/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MulLMYNbjoLG09kixvBv9lYIsrk=/800×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ZLPU506bCLPkf3gCRl5hYx-CAHU=/1200×1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MxgFXbYNhOTO8tXwDAU-bcLLhlc=/1200×600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Gf_XznT59MMr2hy4Z0BcGI6KPoc=/1200×1800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ERClBk06UyWrvRNylKh-ofwIkBw=/1200×400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/aETwudASKiAQ7O1fb1NZY3rQ4pw=/1200×800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/eQHFrZEaY-IAguLOCwszPgq1svc=/1200×900/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/L-upBYeG1R_B5qPi5gkLyH5sbW4=/1200×675/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1Rg0oYWOAp6H_79Xhz8mP0dHrOg=/980×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ebXyDfILP4tnr3xbuDNpUwBW2Zw=/800×800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Vvqt5LyOFUXmcZGoWuBciLFc2c8=/800×400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/WJifeuwMqfucJe4m9aU2XlTmfQ8=/800×1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ugEpWtTVKAbLf7SqyOT0E5751QA=/800×267/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fMdm8xucpxTjMKofqPc2N3GgTGM=/800×533/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/X_wCwdK8mmCecHO3bWCOl7WFnRg=/800×200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LOdUhfBGcOIjIYWkLB6OsGpn7KM=/800×600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/H3YozVtI0txSh5NbGgf9HzFyyHs=/800×450/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1Rg0oYWOAp6H_79Xhz8mP0dHrOg=/980×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/CTKSS344EFG4PNVNPPFTDQXN6Y.BMP”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”version”:”0.10.7″,”_id”:”PHLEXUEQCZAYPLNDMYNL2EW2LU”,”website”:”kbtx”,”website_url”:”/2021/04/22/two-additional-strains-of-covid-19-identified-by-texas-am-scientist/”,”hasVideo”:false,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:false,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false},{“display_date”:”2021-04-22T17:51:06Z”,”headlines”:{“basic”:”Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 4/22″},”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/video/2021/04/22/thursday-afternoon-weather-update/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true}}},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”source”:{“system”:”video center”},”type”:”video”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“credits”:{},”width”:1280,”caption”:”Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 4/22″,”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:720,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UAQLsXlGk2vzue3cYguARoABHZc=/50×50/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/WH_1YlnxCfqM4pmiInAkDGc8s7s=/1000×750/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/DPgz4HaLPQ85FLMZaBTHC5viwMg=/800×0/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3Gyv9-kJVyxzadw-VawSm0fzKIg=/1200×1200/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/M1I94vgg_lAKRPXXPaiY_YCx7d8=/1200×600/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sqEhJKxBBn3qhMjcvFwkUVEzMwo=/1200×1800/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/d8vnZ6ehGSw4eYlUEIMwIoaiY1o=/1200×400/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GKw0vj4zwayOXuoEm6qkyYjZrr0=/1200×800/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ETKCkk0DeYjy3QW2kezYvH-Da7A=/1200×900/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Ds4QTjvIDBDa3sCq52yuiSJNRMo=/1200×675/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/OUe97MaBu4YhJUKSEw42z6gzATQ=/980×0/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/OmYqFWwJIIbAceJkcO4gzES1H7o=/800×800/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ST4jjOloP-z_fr2FDTEXjXk7sMg=/800×400/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wF42gba4fppJuH00ZstRZZqG8Jo=/800×1200/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7aRJVLH0tgbggSewwxs_WQpsdrs=/800×267/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ExCgtqljn9uOl6t40R0r0RIAw2g=/800×533/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/T_LhNVIRng_vYvWKlpofJQ19H48=/800×200/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/M2-G9AjTje8mlYPiS5kOP58ccME=/800×600/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8sdwWot3ds6_P0gRlEmqgObKiY0=/800×450/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/OUe97MaBu4YhJUKSEw42z6gzATQ=/980×0/smart/do0bihdskp9dy.cloudfront.net/04-22-2021/t_d18acb7963a14213b13d293e704a4ff1_name_file_1280x720_2000_v3_1_.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”version”:”0.8.0″,”_id”:”6deddfd6-51ce-4834-aa27-4dbe491db48c”,”website”:”kbtx”,”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/video/2021/04/22/thursday-afternoon-weather-update/”,”credits”:{“by”:[]},”content_elements”:[],”description”:{“basic”:””},”caption”:{“basic”:””},”hasVideo”:false,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:false,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false},{“content_elements”:[{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”}],”display_date”:”2021-04-22T17:18:27.950Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“image”:{“version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/DMN56LfPe9b1Pea358Ql8nofPhM=/50×50/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8EnIEbWXd-M2QpJ9DEws68YelYE=/1000×750/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qz9G545zReQngC8wPBUyLg-thCs=/800×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_0TwC6BV8NpAyEACSE6jYrqjhHM=/1200×1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Xm_ehyecdE-1K9OAwdbERB6hj78=/1200×600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/wRnztJzwMJs3NzW1MRJiHMA_yH0=/1200×1800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/F-8a1UZ4r0yAHE3uxqb3Z8DV_w0=/1200×400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/S791fSt7yRWu8M2ijBGy4Za7qVY=/1200×800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dgshhZTU7A8Ye5nFTP_cOOTc3lY=/1200×900/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/cZ1QHe3KWZP1Ya1j8JWOIb2KG40=/1200×675/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/l5MvlTFFw52lTQ5NbQ0ipHxK2dE=/980×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8hixluZ4V6KwYjVMek6aVRdaFko=/800×800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/F_QMv2EhvQyTbjKVfTSah7X3N5g=/800×400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/E58PxXttbh02lB9rV2pkgK6gs58=/800×1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/MPYafFdka835gtRa01Pc1B4i1co=/800×267/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/DIa4_xO-14gW9NdkmWcyj2x2-fI=/800×533/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/95samOCqbw3VQyxOvBK-pKYCBb8=/800×200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GpfxQF8UivgOWz9PgOEUnI1EKr0=/800×600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/2eLp3vWOyOBmS6aF4yOTcmPdM9E=/800×450/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/l5MvlTFFw52lTQ5NbQ0ipHxK2dE=/980×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”twitter”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”adrienne_demoss”}],”org”:”College Station, TX”,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”adrienne_demoss”}],”name”:”Adrienne DeMoss”,”description”:”Adrienne DeMoss is the director of digital content at KBTX”,”_id”:”Adrienne-DeMoss”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“lastName”:”DeMoss”,”role”:”Director of Digital Content”,”education”:[{“name”:”Texas A&M University ’19 Cum Laude”},{“name”:”B.A. Anthropolgy”},{“name”:”Minor- Journalism”}],”native_app_rendering”:false,”affiliations”:””,”bio”:”Adrienne DeMoss is the director of digital content at KBTX”,”custom_gray_stationname”:”kbtx”,”twitter”:”adrienne_demoss”,”contributor”:false,”bio_page”:””,”last_updated_date”:”2021-01-28T18:44:38.073Z”,”byline”:”Adrienne DeMoss”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”slug”:””,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/31511ef3-3d5f-4297-8961-8f7809347a97.jpg”,”longBio”:”Adrienne DeMoss graduated from Texas A&M University in 2019 with a B.A. in anthropology and a minor in journalism. During college she worked as the multimedia editor on her university’s newspaper and interned at a video production company where she directed and filmed a short documentary.nAfter graduation, Adrienne became a digital content producer at a local broadcast news station, where she earned an Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Social Media. nNow, she is the director of digital content at KBTX and is excited to tell the unique and diverse stories of her community.”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”news”,”fuzzy_match”:false,”firstName”:”Adrienne”,”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”awards”:[{“name”:”Edward R. Murrow Award- Excellence in Social Media”}],”location”:”College Station, TX”,”_id”:”Adrienne-DeMoss”,”status”:true}},”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:””,”slug”:””}]},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”The 25,000 square foot building is expected to be completed by fall 2021″},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Kelsey-Seybold Contact Center coming to College Station”},”description”:{“basic”:”The 25,000 square foot building is expected to be completed by fall 2021″},”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/04/22/kelsey-seybold-contact-center-coming-to-college-station/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”_website”:”kbtx”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”name”:”Local”,”description”:null,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-navbar-links”:null,”default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”rss”:null,”facebook”:null,”instagram”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”site”:{“section_tag_name”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_keywords”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:null,”section_promo_image”:null,”site_title”:”Local News”,”site_tagline”:”Local News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local”},”_admin”:{“wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”dfp_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”alias_ids”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”Local”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”ancestors”:{“publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-navbar-links”:[],”default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/news”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”,”https://www.kbtx.com/news”]},”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1012,”navigation-menu-links”:2003}}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./news/local”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”type”:”story”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”gray”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Kelsey-Seybold Clinic”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:”https://gray.arcpublishing.com/photo/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”Kelsey-Seybold Clinic”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”Kelsey-Seybold Clinic logo”,”width”:1200,”creditIPTC”:”Kelsey-Seybold Clinic”,”_id”:”B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/cxI4FmYbXmOsh1UEhmZ64JwOh3U=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”keywords”:[“”],”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/cxI4FmYbXmOsh1UEhmZ64JwOh3U=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/cxI4FmYbXmOsh1UEhmZ64JwOh3U=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/4EM3RvBffMqR5SXSQXILByp-RAY=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”version”:0,”usage_instructions”:”none”,”originalName”:”Kelsey-Seybold-Tag_RGB.jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:453,”galleries”:[]},”created_date”:”2021-04-22T17:15:11Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-22T17:15:11Z”,”height”:627,”image_type”:”photograph”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/t_YizVNOgQbSoDnemGHdgX1mdB0=/50×50/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GzJFtB6NUzjo95pz6yx5ojjrsV4=/1000×750/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/dH-szU68cMH4vkd5YGER6UMDMY0=/800×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/YTwlxzNf7q_v9KUBlb2iQtg5ck8=/1200×1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Ln3kg5gXtSbhDODfcCP9sNd7pMU=/1200×600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/IXwpN6mwfrG34WRqqOLSvzuPyGc=/1200×1800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/D5hEJmHQtMHepfinLwxSbAAdOlo=/1200×400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/AqS46fXav0vlB-hyPxVDUmTHeWs=/1200×800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/xxXFvoIQ8cBsXczAcKHx9bV1Uos=/1200×900/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/4Ld390-Z5xg5yS9UrVE82yZrk0c=/1200×675/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8R9G7gfmMg_L10ukACBy7Z-2B-c=/980×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/smhka9Gf56ix6I-J7WOLBa8bZcQ=/800×800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/R9GuL7TvDFfbkxr072BKxv4-mic=/800×400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6NBH7KBLfJeYGSEAAdrvE1YQf0g=/800×1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bxJWkHHhcs5Y8TeM3445zZkTCNc=/800×267/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6jGG5tU3e6t0M6s3bz54cWg3XV4=/800×533/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/deuHvKz8AgJF8gvMECqZrPXDLFY=/800×200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-6uIolGgmz6WJAwd61fwwk_9ggY=/800×600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/GXPV_1mH_f4dx9AYwXTCJkSj3cI=/800×450/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8R9G7gfmMg_L10ukACBy7Z-2B-c=/980×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/B62NPWWNGREZZCJ5F4ZC6JA2XU.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”version”:”0.10.7″,”_id”:”47PU6WKV5RDZTDJP4XI65BJHNI”,”website”:”kbtx”,”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/04/22/kelsey-seybold-contact-center-coming-to-college-station/”,”hasVideo”:false,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:false,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false},{“content_elements”:[{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”oembed_response”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”oembed_response”},{“type”:”text”}],”display_date”:”2021-04-22T16:58:33.022Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“image”:{“version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6clb1_dTs40wbSOPbEwsbu5OQ1k=/50×50/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/FedZIP5ZB1AsZaupkrsrqtOW-Qc=/1000×750/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/JS1hQtyj5tWZbY3Q5bLCd4t8eYo=/800×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/gP5s0arFgTOtHTy_-Z04HgYTusY=/1200×1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1fTacv-Yjw3x475NP1Hbq5nCWC0=/1200×600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CE_Vk1blR_Dxl4RhQyvNLUCsGi0=/1200×1800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pG_1l0qwBOKY4Rq1J5rKmCPZTDs=/1200×400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/XXXIcwmPEZOfKFG_hx5s15eTMlA=/1200×800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bfWXWX1VPs1dTOrL64RoGxuxQpc=/1200×900/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/86S6PsMdj1ZREdAy7GrdOJOi6kw=/1200×675/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/aRzi7bfrGX96axNc9Fbt63CDyZQ=/980×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/f5UNjHg-m1U272qFqR5f-Vh8fak=/800×800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bEBp57RSGqGgG4vy3TBiPx4o1Gc=/800×400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/ji3ET_MYLh3_4VPMpJYi5lWCAM0=/800×1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/hAfobfhIakddtG-4WncQxiMnqck=/800×267/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/uF-j4aAVKqZFOOyWBvji14VLI28=/800×533/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8Xf24r5jPfC3SqXKvYWssQ0BkJE=/800×200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/XkrPMoUqhNp1UF9QvsXyZmgUILg=/800×600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EIV2MUxvjOE5suIJUuVxCF2D0pg=/800×450/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/aRzi7bfrGX96axNc9Fbt63CDyZQ=/980×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/AndyKraussKBTX”},{“site”:”twitter”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”AndyKBTX”}],”org”:”College Station, TX”,”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/AndyKraussKBTX”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”AndyKBTX”}],”name”:”Andy Krauss”,”description”:”Andy joined KBTX as a reporter in September 2020. You can catch his reports on our 10 p.m. newscast Sunday through Thursday.”,”_id”:”[email protected]”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“lastName”:”Krauss”,”role”:”Reporter”,”education”:[{“name”:”University of California, Santa Barbara, Political Science + Film & Media Studies, 2013″},{“name”:”Arizona State University, Broadcast Journalism, 2017″}],”native_app_rendering”:false,”affiliations”:””,”bio”:”Andy joined KBTX as a reporter in September 2020. You can catch his reports on our 10 p.m. newscast Sunday through Thursday.”,”custom_gray_stationname”:”kbtx”,”twitter”:”AndyKBTX”,”contributor”:false,”bio_page”:””,”last_updated_date”:”2021-03-08T21:34:00.871Z”,”byline”:”Andy Krauss”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”slug”:””,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/103aaa0f-c55f-4270-b63b-4f7383e2dbeb.jpg”,”languages”:”English”,”longBio”:”Andy was born in Waterbury, Connecticut, but his family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico when he was just three years old. That’s where Andy would grow up and spend the next 15 years before going off to college at the University of California, Santa Barbara. In no rush to leave the beautiful beaches and gorgeous weather in Santa Barbara, it took Andy a few years after graduating to figure out what he wanted to pursue for a career. When he realized how much he loved watching the news to find out what was going on in the world, he decided to enroll at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University to become a broadcast reporter.nnAndy got his first job as a reporter for a news station in Eureka, California. He spent over two years reporting there before accepting a position here at KBTX.nnAndy biggest passions are sports, music, movies, and cooking. He also loves to travel and explore new faraway places whenever he can find the time. nnAndy was a competitive tennis player through high school, and he also loves watching the pros whenever he gets the chance. He also can’t get enough of the NBA, MLB, and NFL, all of which he’s been following closely since he was a little kid.nnAndy is very excited to live in Texas for the first time and looks forward to contributing to the community here. “,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”news”,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/AndyKraussKBTX”,”fuzzy_match”:false,”author_type”:”Staff”,”firstName”:”Andy”,”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”awards”:[],”location”:”College Station, TX”,”_id”:”[email protected]”,”status”:true}},”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:””,”slug”:””}]},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”“The Jury got it right in Minneapolis””},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Local law enforcement leaders react to guilty verdict in Chauvin trial”},”description”:{“basic”:”Just like every other department across the country, law enforcement leaders in the Brazos Valley were paying close attention when the jury returned to the courtroom Tuesday to render its verdict.”},”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/04/22/local-law-enforcement-leaders-react-to-guilty-verdict-in-chauvin-trial/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”_website”:”kbtx”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-navbar-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”footer-content-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”},”site”:{“burst_widget”:{“bt”:”YnViYmxlLXB1YmxpYzo2MzI2OTQ1ODY2NDU4MTIwMDA6OTIyMzM3MjAzNjg1NDc3NTgwNzpwdWJsaWM6Zjk4NmY4OWYzNDJmMzkxZDdmNzk0MmU5OTIzZjVlMTE6NDk1MDQ2MzQ1MDY3NjM1NzMwNQ%3D%3D”,”jwt”:”eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJwaWQiOiJZSEdIRjdKODczNEgzS1AwMzdHS19JbnRlcm5hbFB1YmxpYyIsImJpZCI6IjYzMjY5NDU4NjY0NTgxMjAwMCIsImlzcyI6ImJ1cnN0LndpZGdldCIsImlhdCI6MTU2MzIwMjgyMiwiZXhwIjoxNTk0NzM4ODIyfQ.QmMyz_0-YxbK40Z3YgtYxOST0zWm3cBDHokTx7wO6Rw”},”site_title”:”News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”News”},”_admin”:{“wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”dfp_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”ancestors”:{“publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-navbar-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”footer-content-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”]},”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1048,”navigation-navbar-links”:1001,”footer-content-links”:1002,”default”:1001,”navigation-menu-links”:1002}}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”type”:”story”,”promo_items”:{“lead_art”:{“websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_url”:”/video/2021/04/22/local-law-enforcement-leaders-react-guilty-verdict-chauvin-trial/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”News”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″,”primary”:true}}},”type”:”video”},”basic”:{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”gray”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Derek Chauvin”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:”https://gray.arcpublishing.com/photo/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”WRDW”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”Derek Chauvin”,”width”:1920,”creditIPTC”:”WRDW”,”_id”:”ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/euNfH-_b0JgTwAjIcaXfWlR_hpE=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/euNfH-_b0JgTwAjIcaXfWlR_hpE=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/euNfH-_b0JgTwAjIcaXfWlR_hpE=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/rE9-aMhgVoQ2VJY952b-aNE8_OQ=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”version”:0,”focal_point”:{“min”:[958,457],”max”:[958,457]},”usage_instructions”:”Free to use”,”originalName”:”news 0421 (1).jpg”,”mime_type”:”image/jpeg”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:453,”galleries”:[]},”created_date”:”2021-04-21T15:59:40Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-04-21T15:59:40Z”,”height”:1080,”image_type”:”photograph”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/n2jqwzrvqvidPd9ToW5mizArgRM=/50×50/filters:focal(953×462:963×452)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/9w51Lw0_vZ0qlZcw2RWGd4VrhxQ=/1000×750/filters:focal(953×462:963×452)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/weyNxQSQG5NZUa5EZSiJG49_VVM=/800×0/filters:focal(953×462:963×452)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/jYLphHcPDA1thSVrMBmxcqo7t-c=/1200×1200/filters:focal(953×462:963×452)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/7P6F1uOxxjv4w3MwGgUK0nFBCes=/1200×600/filters:focal(953×462:963×452)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Vps3chQiBIKDo6IrhsGJjsNFUL8=/1200×1800/filters:focal(953×462:963×452)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bpFdcdu2vqr7fdVb6ovtWqPfCRk=/1200×400/filters:focal(953×462:963×452)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/CkWLX4pX3xyA_42BhBEoWD7USto=/1200×800/filters:focal(953×462:963×452)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/KFelU4TG_dDr8KJA54rohuDh5Gs=/1200×900/filters:focal(953×462:963×452)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/qy-8upIJVZdMO4bETgI80EeFeTM=/1200×675/filters:focal(953×462:963×452)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LvKmHPKjNXU4ukLTw8Ylu742n9k=/980×0/filters:focal(953×462:963×452)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/aEfER-XPe4J8EH1_W1qFEaxqaT4=/800×800/filters:focal(953×462:963×452)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/x6KZaT_XGZajsB_KXCxyfBvM5Pc=/800×400/filters:focal(953×462:963×452)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/BDhStWh2Oge0bioqtd1rt7aRtVo=/800×1200/filters:focal(953×462:963×452)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/I0lXj2F0VLjJjhfNeqaVuUHro7E=/800×267/filters:focal(953×462:963×452)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/l47fYbuWUSZkLkYkh5VPexRJOOk=/800×533/filters:focal(953×462:963×452)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/_ZdCEWZbNGbGNCVKJ7gPNSxWwDo=/800×200/filters:focal(953×462:963×452)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-BtXN2_VHWQZi-2zPCHXi88Avw4=/800×600/filters:focal(953×462:963×452)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/bDX7QMgYIYOM_Ap431YQx7uOc1s=/800×450/filters:focal(953×462:963×452)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/LvKmHPKjNXU4ukLTw8Ylu742n9k=/980×0/filters:focal(953×462:963×452)/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/ICREVKSIAZFNXH3LPDC6YVGTGA.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”version”:”0.10.7″,”_id”:”TZW7CAXIMBHNNKG4SHGDPST2OY”,”website”:”kbtx”,”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/04/22/local-law-enforcement-leaders-react-to-guilty-verdict-in-chauvin-trial/”,”hasVideo”:true,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:true,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false},{“content_elements”:[{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”},{“type”:”text”}],”display_date”:”2021-04-22T16:26:48.557Z”,”credits”:{“by”:[{“image”:{“version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/yjfQzbZkmwpONtnUQQX01HJsn_o=/50×50/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/2u0zAiDn-J-mU6ftr2mc6frNfTg=/1000×750/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/HFdcRHWanack4kVIOrcIL7dbsvE=/800×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/H0chguuOAwCvOL4E5CKGahr0JHs=/1200×1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/3me5e1zK4nm_4xDf5pco5jIKyCU=/1200×600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/RYDbJKLQPsrw06ABuDUeJjqPFy8=/1200×1800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Y2AZZyfRoLmWvdNWB_kG_zvHYLg=/1200×400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/jJJrI58E5vtotlJiOmLCRmBSsg4=/1200×800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6avC-N2U0rxSg0iyJWUXeTB7US0=/1200×900/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/sqTvZlSc6KRfWm2izDkoxVb1Utg=/1200×675/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Ui11JJZcZTdeiHsI3950tP6fqH4=/980×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/8Y4d1ytQQBn0siKryrDoD1AyqMw=/800×800/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/pvxSUiFwJeFqZVlAviniUNSsImk=/800×400/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/1Fit6p85F-x0p_x00f9fMp-zINA=/800×1200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/PBMy8PuWlDbFND2TYVvcp87H0Z4=/800×267/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/6oYYY8IvPd87SKQ-hKCmsINYLXY=/800×533/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5gUDStHqYmLZ2jwI-VSrlCCFits=/800×200/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/lsA27INvizTqnd5fP1ij4P8-qaI=/800×600/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Ga7SyaNUT8pZ7oXnlTsFbnruL2Q=/800×450/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/Ui11JJZcZTdeiHsI3950tP6fqH4=/980×0/smart/s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}},”socialLinks”:[{“site”:”email”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/jessgruenling”},{“site”:”twitter”,”deprecated”:true,”deprecation_msg”:”Please use social_links.”,”url”:”@jessgruenling”}],”social_links”:[{“site”:”email”,”url”:”[email protected]”},{“site”:”facebook”,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/jessgruenling”},{“site”:”twitter”,”url”:”@jessgruenling”}],”name”:”Jessica Gruenling”,”description”:”Jessica Gruenling joined the KBTX News 3 team in February 2017 as a reporter/weekend producer.”,”_id”:”jessica-gruenling”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“lastName”:”Gruenling”,”role”:”Reporter”,”education”:[],”native_app_rendering”:false,”affiliations”:””,”bio”:”Jessica Gruenling joined the KBTX News 3 team in February 2017 as a reporter/weekend producer.”,”custom_gray_stationname”:”kbtx”,”twitter”:”@jessgruenling”,”contributor”:false,”bio_page”:””,”last_updated_date”:”2021-01-28T18:53:57.015Z”,”byline”:”Jessica Gruenling”,”email”:”[email protected]”,”slug”:””,”image”:”https://s3.amazonaws.com/arc-authors/gray/65f23a73-c644-4e88-801e-132651f624a0.jpg”,”longBio”:”Jessica Gruenling joined the KBTX News 3 team in February 2017 as a reporter/weekend producer, coming to the Brazos Valley from Anchorage where she was the Sports Director and Anchor at KTBY/KYUR.nnJessica was born and raised on the East coast and calls Philadelphia, PA home. She graduated from Temple University with a degree in Broadcasting, Telecommunications and Mass Media.nnDuring her time at Temple, Jessica interned at 97.5 The Fanatic, CBS 3, and Comcast Sportsnet. All of those experiences prepared her to pack up and move across the country to report in Anchorage, Alaska.nnJessica reported and anchored at the Anchorage Fox/ABC affiliate Your Alaska Link, for three years. There, she started as the education reporter for the state covering everything from what was going on inside the classrooms to the education budget deficits across the state.nnAfter a few months Jessica found herself helping in the sports department. She made the move to full time Sports Anchor two years later and would become the first female sports director in the state of Alaska. She fell in love with the state’s sport, the Iditarod, braving the negative temperatures to report along the trail. She also had the opportunities to cover the Seattle Seahawks and the UAA women’s basketball teams run to the Division II National Championship.nnJessica is an avid New York sports fan and enjoys cheering on the Yankees and Giants in her spare time as well as spending time with family and friends, shopping, and traveling.nnJessica is so excited to join the KBTX news team and report on stories that matter most to the people of the Brazos Valley. You can follow her on social media @JessGruenling. She looks forward to getting to know the people of the Brazos Valley, so be sure to say hi!nn”,”facebook”:”https://www.facebook.com/jessgruenling”,”custom_gray_stationdepartment”:”news”,”fuzzy_match”:false,”firstName”:”Jessica”,”books”:[],”podcasts”:[],”awards”:[],”_id”:”jessica-gruenling”,”status”:true}},”type”:”author”,”version”:”0.5.8″,”url”:””,”slug”:””}]},”subheadlines”:{“basic”:”Masks will be optional. “},”headlines”:{“basic”:”Navasota ISD mask mandate will end July 1″},”description”:{“basic”:”On Monday, the Navasota ISD school board voted to allow masks to be optional beginning July 1.”},”websites”:{“kbtx”:{“website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/04/22/navasota-isd-mask-mandate-will-end-july-1/”,”website_section”:{“path”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”parent”:{“default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”_website”:”kbtx”,”parent_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”name”:”Local”,”description”:null,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”additional_properties”:{“original”:{“parent”:{“publishing-sections”:”https://www.kbtx.com/”,”navigation-navbar-links”:null,”default”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”,”navigation-menu-links”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news”},”social”:{“twitter”:null,”rss”:null,”facebook”:null,”instagram”:null,”og_image_url”:null},”site_topper”:{“site_logo_image”:null},”site”:{“section_tag_name”:null,”pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps”:null,”site_url”:null,”site_keywords”:null,”site_about”:null,”site_description”:null,”section_promo_image”:null,”site_title”:”Local News”,”site_tagline”:”Local News”},”navigation”:{“nav_title”:”Local”},”_admin”:{“wallpaper_ad”:”false”,”dfp_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”alias_ids”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”]},”inactive”:false,”node_type”:”section”,”_website”:”kbtx”,”name”:”Local”,”_id”:”https://www.kbtx.com/news/local”,”ancestors”:{“publishing-sections”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”],”navigation-navbar-links”:[],”default”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/news”],”navigation-menu-links”:[“https://www.kbtx.com/”,”https://www.kbtx.com/news”]},”order”:{“publishing-sections”:1012,”navigation-menu-links”:2003}}},”_website_section_id”:”kbtx./news/local”,”type”:”section”,”version”:”0.6.0″}}},”source”:{“system”:”composer”},”taxonomy”:{“tags”:[]},”type”:”story”,”promo_items”:{“basic”:{“owner”:{“sponsored”:false,”id”:”gray”},”address”:{},”syndication”:{},”caption”:”Navasota High School”,”source”:{“system”:”photo center”,”edit_url”:”https://gray.arcpublishing.com/photo/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY”,”additional_properties”:{“editor”:”photo center”}},”taxonomy”:{“associated_tasks”:[]},”type”:”image”,”version”:”0.10.3″,”url”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”licensable”:false,”credits”:{“affiliation”:[{“name”:”KBTX”,”type”:”author”}]},”subtitle”:”Navasota ISD”,”width”:1920,”creditIPTC”:”KBTX”,”_id”:”VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY”,”additional_properties”:{“fullSizeResizeUrl”:”/resizer/7eMR1qqOXRaPy70K92Xgw1D9oho=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”owner”:”[email protected]”,”proxyUrl”:”/resizer/7eMR1qqOXRaPy70K92Xgw1D9oho=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”originalUrl”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”published”:true,”resizeUrl”:”/resizer/7eMR1qqOXRaPy70K92Xgw1D9oho=/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”ingestionMethod”:”manual”,”thumbnailResizeUrl”:”/resizer/DDRK4fixTS2TvAjCLox01P8bIxU=/300×0/arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-gray/public/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”version”:0,”usage_instructions”:”NONE”,”originalName”:”Navasota ISD.BMP”,”mime_type”:”application/octet-stream”,”restricted”:false,”template_id”:453,”galleries”:[]},”created_date”:”2021-01-04T22:38:23Z”,”last_updated_date”:”2021-01-04T22:38:23Z”,”height”:1080,”image_type”:”photograph”,”resized_urls”:{“original”:”https://cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”small”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/iwfc3z58yrdwD5HDeeE4xEOMbmU=/50×50/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”height”:50,”width”:50},”gallery_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/PyzJZ_tqS00ig9eo0KZyQsfxOEE=/1000×750/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”height”:750,”width”:1000},”large”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-JutX2iXctVpiSO_wqin6GYPC_8=/800×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”height”:0,”width”:800},”large_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/shjUGDsqkaa_jxvOHx0zGqdKLvI=/1200×1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”height”:1200,”width”:1200},”large_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/-GPbATiexdsKI_HgcmzAdpyHLsY=/1200×600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”height”:600,”width”:1200},”large_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/EzxJCQ7XFw-N8g4w78-TW5b0nRw=/1200×1800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”height”:1800,”width”:1200},”large_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/iqgW-zJqASCQjUjTTTtZ4W4X5-E=/1200×400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”height”:400,”width”:1200},”large_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/93nNCNYX-Ma9l2a8oYhrNiViWTk=/1200×800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”height”:800,”width”:1200},”large_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fCIdfV5vrKYgPeiPVKDh7JsKnq8=/1200×900/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”height”:900,”width”:1200},”large_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fhQnvxEMT4hCrpzu-DpKy2O2ygc=/1200×675/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”height”:675,”width”:1200},”primary”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5gAdi9w8IeyJnXGbkcXBWbMX5z8=/980×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”height”:0,”width”:980},”summary_1x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/fq5o6G9nwm0qalFJa0nrV6-S20A=/800×800/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”height”:800,”width”:800},”summary_2x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/rt5wmAWG0r8rG75sqzg6YGOZkPY=/800×400/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”height”:400,”width”:800},”summary_2x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/vE3ouk0W_HiTBCZw_d9xKo_-FiE=/800×1200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”height”:1200,”width”:800},”summary_3x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/UOLCcRnQKPA-n3HqaAe-ERwkDsI=/800×267/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”height”:267,”width”:800},”summary_3x2″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/NRljCkv-WxtBNveOpurHgRgJr6s=/800×533/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”height”:533,”width”:800},”summary_4x1″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/W5pToaHmW80AqTvislkkQcA5JUQ=/800×200/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”height”:200,”width”:800},”summary_4x3″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/evnHErDlqQmoYRPQ-pG7Oi_Xa90=/800×600/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”height”:600,”width”:800},”summary_16x9″:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/puOP8YlcHDoHJrrNJxRRt7MPYxQ=/800×450/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”height”:450,”width”:800},”summary_default”:{“url”:”https://gray-kbtx-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.com/resizer/5gAdi9w8IeyJnXGbkcXBWbMX5z8=/980×0/smart/cloudfront-us-east-1.images.arcpublishing.com/gray/VU2GC6SBXNDDDKV5JUJA64HIMY.BMP”,”height”:0,”width”:980}}}},”version”:”0.10.7″,”_id”:”2GJ3RN3OHZA73KWE6KPSSV3KYI”,”website”:”kbtx”,”website_url”:”https://www.kbtx.com/2021/04/22/navasota-isd-mask-mandate-will-end-july-1/”,”hasVideo”:false,”hasVideoCenterVideo”:false,”hasClickabilityVideo”:false,”hasPowaLiveVideoPlayer”:false}],”additional_properties”:{“took”:46,”timed_out”:false},”count”:93463,”next”:5,”dataTransformedAt”:”2021-04-22T19:10:04.849Z”,”_id”:”c3b3f07b52a5ab34989df3071e41ecbf9f99be968bdb38321ee63df193b3ad93″},”expires”:1619118724756,”lastModified”:1619118604756}}};







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos