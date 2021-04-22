Do you live in South King County? “Many” of COVID-19 vaccine reservations open





many COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Vaccine reservations will be available in the South Clinic within a few days King county..

Public health officials have announced that more than 2,500 reservations can be made daily at Auburn Outlet Mall and Kent Showware Clinic in King County until Monday. The plan is for adults 16 years and older living in South King County.

“This week we’ve reached an exciting milestone with more than a million King County residents receiving at least one dose, but many are worried about their opportunity.” Patty Hayes, director of public health in Seattle and King County, said. “Through opportunities like this Sunday’s all-day vaccine clinic at our Kent site, residents of South King County, who have less flexible schedules, or those who may need someone to accompany them, I hope it will be a little easier to get the vaccine. “ People can Sign up here Then you will receive either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

The county opened a vaccination clinic in South King County earlier this year to reach areas that were disproportionately affected by the spread of the virus. Throughout the pandemic, South King County saw significantly higher case rates and hospitalizations than the rest of the county. Vaccination rates are also declining in the region, despite authorities currently working to prioritize fairness in vaccine deployment. In Auburn, Kent and the Federal Way, about 47% of adults over the age of 16 are vaccinated at least once. In East King County, along with Bellevue, Issaquah, and Mercer Island, about 62% of adults experience at least one dose. In North Seattle and Shoreline, about 60% receive at least one dose. Over 56% of people in King County have been vaccinated at least once, and about 35% are fully vaccinated. Health officials are urging all adults to be vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccination is an important tool for the state to slow the spread of the virus and allow people to return to more normal activity. At a press conference on Wednesday, Secretary of Health and Welfare Umair Shah sent a clear message to Washington residents, “Don’t wait, vaccination.” Authorities have emphasized that all vaccines are safe and effective. However, as more people get vaccinated, the state has continued to increase cases and hospitalizations over the past few weeks, and authorities are worried that it could be the beginning of a fourth wave. According to the latest complete data from the Ministry of Health, the state saw an average of over 1,100 new cases per day in seven days, up from the state’s mid-day less than 700 new cases. march. Until more people are fully vaccinated, people spread the virus by wearing masks, increasing social distance, avoiding large gatherings, and getting the virus out as the weather gets warmer. You need to keep playing your part to delay. Scope of related coronavirus:



